Starlings in the sky
Migrating starlings fly in formation across the sky near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 2, 2015.more
Migrating starlings fly in formation across the sky near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 2, 2015.more
Migrating starlings fly in formation near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Emore
Migrating starlings fly in formation across the sky near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 2, 2015.more
Thousands of starlings fly over marshes as they return to roost at dusk near Glastonbury in Somerset, south wemore
Migrating starlings fly in formation across the sky near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 2, 2015.more
Migrating starlings fly in formation across the sky near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 3, 2015.more
Migrating starlings fly in formation near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elmore
Thousands of starlings fly in a 'murmuration' as they return to roost at dusk near Glastonbury in Somerset, somore
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 201more
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 20more
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 20more
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 20more
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 20more
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 20more
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 20more
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 201more
Starlings perch on a telephone wire in Ravenstone, central England, August 20, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 201more
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 201more
A flock of starlings fly over Rahovec, Kosovo, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 201more
A flock of starlings fly over Rahovec, Kosovo, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
A flock of starlings hovers above Rome drawing abstract patterns, November 29, 2000. REUTERS/Alessia Piemore
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 201more
A flock of starlings fly next to power lines over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netimore
Starlings perch on power lines above farmland near Dungeness in southern England, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Stefmore
下一个
Please touch the artwork
Pieces of art that invite interaction.
Midnight surfing in Israel
Some 40 surfers take part in a night surf competition.
Nepal's month-long festival
Images from Swasthani Brata Katha celebrations in Nepal.
Foreign-owned shops looted
Shops are looted amid a protest west of Johannesburg, South Africa.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.