版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 2月 6日 星期五 23:56 BJT

Drought reveals lost town

A former resident of Igarata, Irene De Almeida, 65, holds a photograph of the city before it was submerged in 1969, as she sits on the main street of the old city in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, Brazil February 4, 2015. The ruins of a sunken town which had remained underwater since 1969 have re-emerged, as parts of Brazil grapple with the country's worst drought in 80 years. The Jaguari River in Sao Paulo is 30 meters below its normal level, revealing the old structures of the former town of Igarata, including the church, its main street, a square, parts of old benches and a cross. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A former resident of Igarata, Irene De Almeida, 65, holds a photograph of the city before it was submerged in more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
A former resident of Igarata, Irene De Almeida, 65, holds a photograph of the city before it was submerged in 1969, as she sits on the main street of the old city in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, Brazil February 4, 2015. The ruins of a sunken town which had remained underwater since 1969 have re-emerged, as parts of Brazil grapple with the country's worst drought in 80 years. The Jaguari River in Sao Paulo is 30 meters below its normal level, revealing the old structures of the former town of Igarata, including the church, its main street, a square, parts of old benches and a cross. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
1 / 13
Stairs of Igarata are seen in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo state, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Stairs of Igarata are seen in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo state, February 4, 2015. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
Stairs of Igarata are seen in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo state, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
2 / 13
A former resident of Igarata, Tata, is seen in a boat next to part of the walls of the old school inside the Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A former resident of Igarata, Tata, is seen in a boat next to part of the walls of the old school inside the Jmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
A former resident of Igarata, Tata, is seen in a boat next to part of the walls of the old school inside the Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
3 / 13
A former resident of Igarata, Piche, 62, holds a brick of the old city on the main street, in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A former resident of Igarata, Piche, 62, holds a brick of the old city on the main street, in front of Jaguarimore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
A former resident of Igarata, Piche, 62, holds a brick of the old city on the main street, in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
4 / 13
Trees rise out of the Jaguari reservoir in Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Trees rise out of the Jaguari reservoir in Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
Trees rise out of the Jaguari reservoir in Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
5 / 13
The broken stairs of a house and a swan float are seen next to a landslide in the Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

The broken stairs of a house and a swan float are seen next to a landslide in the Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulomore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
The broken stairs of a house and a swan float are seen next to a landslide in the Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
6 / 13
A former resident of Igarata, Tata, stands on his boat next to cracked ground, in front of the walls (rear) of the old school inside the Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A former resident of Igarata, Tata, stands on his boat next to cracked ground, in front of the walls (rear) ofmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
A former resident of Igarata, Tata, stands on his boat next to cracked ground, in front of the walls (rear) of the old school inside the Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
7 / 13
The walls of Igarata's old school are seen on Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

The walls of Igarata's old school are seen on Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Namore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
The walls of Igarata's old school are seen on Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
8 / 13
A former resident of Igarata, Irene De Almeida, 65, points to the city's church in an old photograph, in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A former resident of Igarata, Irene De Almeida, 65, points to the city's church in an old photograph, in frontmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
A former resident of Igarata, Irene De Almeida, 65, points to the city's church in an old photograph, in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
9 / 13
Tourists take pictures on the square in Igarata in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tourists take pictures on the square in Igarata in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, Femore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
Tourists take pictures on the square in Igarata in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
10 / 13
A brick tank for washing clothes is seen in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A brick tank for washing clothes is seen in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
A brick tank for washing clothes is seen in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
11 / 13
Houses are seen by a landslide in the Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Houses are seen by a landslide in the Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
Houses are seen by a landslide in the Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
12 / 13
A man water-skis under a bridge on Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A man water-skis under a bridge on Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
A man water-skis under a bridge on Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
13 / 13
重播
下一图片集
Starlings in the sky

Starlings in the sky

下一个

Starlings in the sky

Starlings in the sky

The highly social bird in unusual flock formations.

2015年 2月 6日
Please touch the artwork

Please touch the artwork

Pieces of art that invite interaction.

2015年 2月 6日
Midnight surfing in Israel

Midnight surfing in Israel

Some 40 surfers take part in a night surf competition.

2015年 2月 5日
Nepal's month-long festival

Nepal's month-long festival

Images from Swasthani Brata Katha celebrations in Nepal.

2015年 2月 5日

精选图集

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

Celebrating graduation and Ramadan

Celebrating graduation and Ramadan

Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.

The road to Raqqa

The road to Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.

The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐