2015年 2月 11日 星期三

The selfie phenomenon

A man takes a selfie by a crashing wave on Beirut's Corniche, a seaside promenade, as high winds sweep through Lebanon during a storm February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / 2015年 2月 11日 星期三
A man takes a selfie by a crashing wave on Beirut's Corniche, a seaside promenade, as high winds sweep through Lebanon during a storm February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A woman poses for a selfie in front of the statue of Christ the Redeemer ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / 2014年 6月 9日 星期一
A woman poses for a selfie in front of the statue of Christ the Redeemer ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A woman takes a selfie as the supermoon rises over Tower Bridge in London August 10, 2014. The astronomical event occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / 2014年 8月 11日 星期一
A woman takes a selfie as the supermoon rises over Tower Bridge in London August 10, 2014. The astronomical event occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Portugal fans take selfies before the start of the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match against Ghana at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / 2014年 6月 26日 星期四
Portugal fans take selfies before the start of the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match against Ghana at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A woman takes a selfie with a sheep at a sheep cafe in Seoul February 6, 2015. A growing number of visitors including foreign tourists are coming to the cafe to enjoy the upcoming Year of the Sheep, according to the cafe's owner. The Chinese Lunar New Year on February 19 will welcome the Year of the Sheep (also known as the Year of the Goat or Ram). REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
A woman takes a selfie with a sheep at a sheep cafe in Seoul February 6, 2015. A growing number of visitors including foreign tourists are coming to the cafe to enjoy the upcoming Year of the Sheep, according to the cafe's owner. The Chinese Lunar New Year on February 19 will welcome the Year of the Sheep (also known as the Year of the Goat or Ram). REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Military cadets take selfies during a ceremony celebrating the birthday of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2014年 12月 5日 星期五
Military cadets take selfies during a ceremony celebrating the birthday of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A couple takes a selfie as protesters block an area outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2014年 10月 6日 星期一
A couple takes a selfie as protesters block an area outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Men take a selfie with a horse in the downtown of the Andalusian capital of Seville November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / 2014年 11月 22日 星期六
Men take a selfie with a horse in the downtown of the Andalusian capital of Seville November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Pedestrians, with a vintage tram in the background, take a "selfie" as snow falls at the main shopping street of Istiklal in central Istanbul January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
Pedestrians, with a vintage tram in the background, take a "selfie" as snow falls at the main shopping street of Istiklal in central Istanbul January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Muslims take a selfie near a Christmas tree ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2014年 12月 24日 星期三
Muslims take a selfie near a Christmas tree ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Crowd members pose for a selfie with a cheerleader of a participant during a parade before the 23rd annual Wing Bowl at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
Crowd members pose for a selfie with a cheerleader of a participant during a parade before the 23rd annual Wing Bowl at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
People wearing fake mustaches take a selfie as they wait for the Japan premiere of "Mortdecai" in Tokyo January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / 2015年 1月 27日 星期二
People wearing fake mustaches take a selfie as they wait for the Japan premiere of "Mortdecai" in Tokyo January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Tourists take a selfie near the Pyramid of the Louvre Museum on a rainy summer day in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Tourists take a selfie near the Pyramid of the Louvre Museum on a rainy summer day in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
South Korean tourist Heemok Ann takes a selfie in front of the U.S. Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington after the U.S. government shutdown, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / 2013年 10月 1日 星期二
South Korean tourist Heemok Ann takes a selfie in front of the U.S. Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington after the U.S. government shutdown, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A participant takes a selfie during Delhi Queer Pride Parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights, in New Delhi November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2014年 11月 30日 星期日
A participant takes a selfie during Delhi Queer Pride Parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights, in New Delhi November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Charles Martinez sits on a railing to take a selfie overlooking the partially frozen Lake Michigan in Chicago, Illinois, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
Charles Martinez sits on a railing to take a selfie overlooking the partially frozen Lake Michigan in Chicago, Illinois, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A woman takes a selfie at a sunflower field in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / 2014年 11月 2日 星期日
A woman takes a selfie at a sunflower field in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A man takes a picture of himself among participants during the annual "City2Surf" fun run in central Sydney August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Reuters / 2013年 8月 11日 星期日
A man takes a picture of himself among participants during the annual "City2Surf" fun run in central Sydney August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Women take a "selfie" with musicians and healers of band "Mazaher Zar" after the band performed a traditional exorcism ritual in Cairo late November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
Women take a "selfie" with musicians and healers of band "Mazaher Zar" after the band performed a traditional exorcism ritual in Cairo late November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A couple takes a selfie as others observe the sunset at an oceanfront in the neighborhood of Miraflores in Lima, Peru, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / 2015年 2月 10日 星期二
A couple takes a selfie as others observe the sunset at an oceanfront in the neighborhood of Miraflores in Lima, Peru, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
