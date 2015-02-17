Carnival in Brazil
Unidos da Tijuca samba school drum queen Juliana Alves participates in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Jamore
Revelers from the Uniao de Ilha samba school participate in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sammore
Unidos da Tijuca samba school takes part in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome Februarymore
A reveler from the Uniao da Ilha samba school participates in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Smore
Revelers from the Grande Rio samba school participate in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadmore
Mangueira samba school's drum queen Evelyn Bastos participates in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiromore
Revelers from the Grande Rio samba school participate in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadmore
Revelers from the Grande Rio samba school participate in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadmore
A reveler from the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participates in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro'more
Revelers from the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participate in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's more
Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school drum queen Cris Vianna participates in the annual carnival parade in Riomore
A reveler from the Salgueirol samba school participates in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambmore
A reveler from the Salgueirol samba school participates in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambmore
Revelers from the Salgueirol samba school participate in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadmore
A reveler from the Salgueirol samba school participates in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambmore
Revelers from the Vila Isabel samba school participate in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambamore
Revelers from the Vila Isabel samba school participate in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambamore
Vila Isabel samba school's drum queen Sabrina Sato participates in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeirmore
Revelers from the Mangueira samba school participate in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrmore
Revelers from the Viradouro samba school participates in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadmore
A reveler from the Viradouro samba school participates in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambamore
Model Juliana Paesthe (C) of Viradouro samba school participates in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeimore
People attend the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Momore
Revelers from the Sao Clemente samba school participate in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambmore
Revelers from the Sao Clemente samba school participate in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambmore
