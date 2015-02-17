版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 2月 18日 星期三 06:43 BJT

Mardi Gras in New Orleans

Members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY)

Members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
Members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY)
Close
1 / 20
A member of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A member of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleamore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
A member of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
2 / 20
A member of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A member of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleansmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
A member of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
3 / 20
Andrew Sanchez Jr., King of Zulu, waves to crowds on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Andrew Sanchez Jr., King of Zulu, waves to crowds on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. Rmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
Andrew Sanchez Jr., King of Zulu, waves to crowds on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
4 / 20
Members of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Members of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleansmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
Members of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
5 / 20
A member of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club dances with parade goers on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A member of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club dances with parade goers on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Loumore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
A member of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club dances with parade goers on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
6 / 20
A member of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A member of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleamore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
A member of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
7 / 20
A member of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A member of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleamore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
A member of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
8 / 20
A member of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club throws a coconut on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A member of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club throws a coconut on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana Febmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
A member of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club throws a coconut on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
9 / 20
A reveller makes her way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A reveller makes her way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015.more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
A reveller makes her way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
10 / 20
A Member of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A Member of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleamore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
A Member of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
11 / 20
A member of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club throws beads on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A member of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club throws beads on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana Februarmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
A member of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club throws beads on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
12 / 20
Rex, King of Carnival, Christian T. Brown, toasts his queen on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Rex, King of Carnival, Christian T. Brown, toasts his queen on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 1more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
Rex, King of Carnival, Christian T. Brown, toasts his queen on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
13 / 20
Members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
Members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
14 / 20
A float from the Krewe of Rex rolls down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A float from the Krewe of Rex rolls down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 1more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
A float from the Krewe of Rex rolls down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
15 / 20
A reveller makes his way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A reveller makes his way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015.more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
A reveller makes his way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
16 / 20
A reveller makes his way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A reveller makes his way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015.more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
A reveller makes his way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
17 / 20
A float from of the Krewe of Rex turns onto Canal St. on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A float from of the Krewe of Rex turns onto Canal St. on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 201more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
A float from of the Krewe of Rex turns onto Canal St. on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
18 / 20
Revellers kiss at they make their way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Revellers kiss at they make their way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana Februmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
Revellers kiss at they make their way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
19 / 20
A reveller makes her way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A reveller makes her way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015.more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
A reveller makes her way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Carnival in Brazil

Carnival in Brazil

下一个

Carnival in Brazil

Carnival in Brazil

Highlights from the Sambadromes in Rio and Sao Paulo.

2015年 2月 17日
Carnival kicks off

Carnival kicks off

Carnival leaps to life with street parties in Brazil.

2015年 2月 14日
The selfie phenomenon

The selfie phenomenon

The selfie trend shows no signs of slowing down.

2015年 2月 11日
Cuba's retro rides

Cuba's retro rides

The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.

2015年 2月 11日

精选图集

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

Celebrating graduation and Ramadan

Celebrating graduation and Ramadan

Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.

The road to Raqqa

The road to Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.

The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐