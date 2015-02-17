Mardi Gras in New Orleans
Members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, more
A member of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleamore
A member of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleansmore
Andrew Sanchez Jr., King of Zulu, waves to crowds on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. Rmore
Members of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleansmore
A member of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club dances with parade goers on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Loumore
A member of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleamore
A member of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleamore
A member of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club throws a coconut on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana Febmore
A reveller makes her way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015.more
A Member of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleamore
A member of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club throws beads on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana Februarmore
Rex, King of Carnival, Christian T. Brown, toasts his queen on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 1more
Members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, more
A float from the Krewe of Rex rolls down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 1more
A reveller makes his way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015.more
A reveller makes his way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015.more
A float from of the Krewe of Rex turns onto Canal St. on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 201more
Revellers kiss at they make their way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana Februmore
A reveller makes her way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015.more
下一个
Carnival in Brazil
Highlights from the Sambadromes in Rio and Sao Paulo.
Carnival kicks off
Carnival leaps to life with street parties in Brazil.
The selfie phenomenon
The selfie trend shows no signs of slowing down.
Cuba's retro rides
The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.
精选图集
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.
Celebrating graduation and Ramadan
Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.
The road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial
Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.