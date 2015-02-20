Makeshift homes of Gaza
Palestinian boys walk near the remains of a house that witnesses said was badly damaged by Israeli shelling dumore
A Palestinian man, whose house was destroyed by what witnesses said was Israeli shelling during a 50-day war lmore
A Palestinian woman hangs laundry at her damaged house as ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed bmore
A Palestinian man looks out of his tent erected near the ruins of his house that witnesses said was destroyed more
Palestinians stand atop the ruins of a house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50more
A Palestinian boy looks through a hole in a makeshift shelter near his family's house that witnesses said was more
Palestinians, whose house was destroyed by what witnesses said was Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last smore
A Palestinian boy stands by a kindergarten that witnesses said was badly damaged by Israeli shelling during a more
Palestinians carry bricks as they strengthen their makeshift shelter near the ruins of their house that witnesmore
A worker participates in efforts to prepare a wooden shelter donated by Catholic Relief Services for Palestinimore
Palestinian woman bake bread at their makeshift shelter near the ruins of their house that witnesses said was more
A Palestinian boy looks out of a makeshift shelter near the ruins of his family's house that witnesses said wamore
A Palestinian woman stands at the remains of her house that witnesses said was badly damaged by Israeli shellimore
A Palestinian boy sits as ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-dmore
A Palestinian woman whose house was destroyed by what witnesses said was Israeli shelling during a 50-day war more
