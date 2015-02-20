版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 2月 21日 星期六 03:35 BJT

Snow in the Middle East

Snow covers the Dome of the Rock in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, as seen from the Mount of Olives February 20, 2015. Over 20 cm of snow covered Jerusalem and mountainous areas of Israel during a rare storm early Friday morning, causing school and road closures. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2015年 2月 20日 星期五
Palestinians enjoy a snow ball fight following a snow storm on Mount Jerzim near the West Bank city of Nablus February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Reuters / 2015年 2月 20日 星期五
A man prays in the snow at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2015年 2月 20日 星期五
A Palestinian protester holding a Palestinian flag shouts anti-Israel slogans as snow scatters by a sound grenade thrown by Israeli soldiers during a demonstration against the closure of Shuhada street to Palestinians, in the West Bank city of Hebron February 20, 2015. Dozens of protesters, including foreign activists, gathered on Friday to mark the 21st anniversary of the closure of the street, which was closed by the Israeli army in 1994. The closure was after the Hebron mosque massacre by Baruch Goldstein, an Israeli settler, who went on a rampage inside Al Ibrahimi Mosque, killing 29 Palestinian worshipers. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / 2015年 2月 20日 星期五
A man makes patterns in the snow during a heavy snowstorm in Amman, Jordan February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2015年 2月 21日 星期六
A girl blows a bubble during a snow storm in Aley, Lebanon, 700 meters above sea level February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / 2015年 2月 20日 星期五
Palestinians throw snowballs at each other after Friday prayers near the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2015年 2月 20日 星期五
An airplane flies over snow covered pine trees in Aley, Lebanon, 700 meters above sea level February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / 2015年 2月 20日 星期五
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks on a snow-covered street early morning near Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2015年 2月 20日 星期五
Israeli army soldiers play with snow in the West Bank old city of Hebron February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / 2015年 2月 20日 星期五
Snow covers the Garden of Gethsemane at the foot of the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2015年 2月 20日 星期五
Youths make a snowball in the southern Israeli city of Arad February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2015年 2月 20日 星期五
Municipality workers clear snow from the tracks of the light rail tram early morning in Jerusalem February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2015年 2月 20日 星期五
A Palestinian man walks down snow-covered stairs after Friday prayers near the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2015年 2月 20日 星期五
People walk through a park as snow falls in Jerusalem February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sharon Perry

Reuters / 2015年 2月 20日 星期五
A boy uses a makeshift sled in a snow-covered park in Jerusalem February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sharon Perry

Reuters / 2015年 2月 20日 星期五
People walk in front of the snow-covered Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2015年 2月 20日 星期五
A crows flies over the snow-covered Mount of Olives cemetery outside Jerusalem's Old City February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2015年 2月 20日 星期五
People play with snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman, Jordan February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2015年 2月 21日 星期六
Palestinian men pray in front of the snow-covered Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2015年 2月 20日 星期五
Palestinians walk through snow following a snowstorm on Mount Jerzim near the West Bank city of Nablus February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Reuters / 2015年 2月 20日 星期五
Snow covers citrus fruits for sale in Jbaa village, south Lebanon February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / 2015年 2月 21日 星期六
A pedestrian walks on a snow-covered street early morning in Jerusalem February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2015年 2月 20日 星期五
Palestinian men take a photograph in front of the snow-covered Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2015年 2月 20日 星期五
