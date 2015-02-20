Greece in the shadows
A Greek Presidential Guardsman 'Evzones' marches next to the monument of the unknown soldier during an anti-aumore
Hassan Mekki, a 32-year-old Sudanese migrant, shows scars on his back in Athens December 5, 2012. Mekki, who fmore
A woman walks down the stairs to the entrance of a closed metro station during a 24-hour transport strike in Amore
A visitor walks among statues and busts at the Attalos arcade at the Roman Agora archaeological site in Athensmore
A protester runs as riot police release a jet of water during a strike by the two major Greek workers unions imore
Passers by are silhouetted in front of Greek parliament at central Syntagma square in Athens May 29, 2009. REmore
Protesters hold a giant Greek national flag during an anti-austerity and pro-government demonstration in frontmore
Protesters march in front of the U.S. embassy during a rally in Athens marking the anniversary of a 1973 studemore
A police expert searches for evidence near the home of a prominent Greek ship owner following a bomb explosionmore
A tourist walks inside Attalos Arcade in the ancient agora (market) in Athens September 3, 2013. REUTERS/John more
A woman smokes a cigarette while she stands behind the Karanos waterfall in Edessa about 560 km (348 miles) nomore
A man is silhouetted as he stands next to a fountain at Syntagma square in Athens September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Amore
A woman looks at exhibits on display in the Parthenon hall at the Acropolis museum, as the temple of the Parthmore
A woman is silhouetted as she feeds a pigeon ahead of an anti-austerity and pro-government demonstration in frmore
A tourist admires the light after sunset on the beach front of Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Kyllini, more
A man is silhouetted at the Athens Stock Exchange reception hall as an electronic board displays stock prices more
Tourists are silhouetted as they visit the Panathenean stadium, the stadium which hosted the first modern Olymmore
People are silhouetted in front of the parliament during an anti-austerity pro-government demonstration in Athmore
A policeman is silhouetted in front of flames from a petrol bomb thrown by protesters, during an anti-fascist more
Tourists walk in front of the Columns of the Temple of Zeus in Athens, July 10, 2011. . REUTERS/John Kolesidis
