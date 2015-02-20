版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 2月 21日 星期六 01:25 BJT

Greece in the shadows

A Greek Presidential Guardsman 'Evzones' marches next to the monument of the unknown soldier during an anti-austerity pro-government demonstration outside the Greek parliament in Athens February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Greek Presidential Guardsman 'Evzones' marches next to the monument of the unknown soldier during an anti-aumore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
A Greek Presidential Guardsman 'Evzones' marches next to the monument of the unknown soldier during an anti-austerity pro-government demonstration outside the Greek parliament in Athens February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
1 / 20
Hassan Mekki, a 32-year-old Sudanese migrant, shows scars on his back in Athens December 5, 2012. Mekki, who fled conflict in his country in hope of a better life in Europe said that on August 2012, about five months after he illegally entered Greece, he and a friend from Mauritania were walking in Athens when black-shirted men on motorcycles holding Greek flags came up and knocked him half-conscious with a blow to the head, When he regained consciousness, he was covered in blood. Only later would he realize that his attackers, which he says were likely tied to the far-right Golden Dawn party, had left large gashes resembling an "X" across his back. "I don't have the right papers, so I can't go anywhere to ask for help," Mekki said. "I can't sleep. I'm scared, maybe they will follow me and my life is in danger now." REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Hassan Mekki, a 32-year-old Sudanese migrant, shows scars on his back in Athens December 5, 2012. Mekki, who fmore

Reuters / 2013年 3月 2日 星期六
Hassan Mekki, a 32-year-old Sudanese migrant, shows scars on his back in Athens December 5, 2012. Mekki, who fled conflict in his country in hope of a better life in Europe said that on August 2012, about five months after he illegally entered Greece, he and a friend from Mauritania were walking in Athens when black-shirted men on motorcycles holding Greek flags came up and knocked him half-conscious with a blow to the head, When he regained consciousness, he was covered in blood. Only later would he realize that his attackers, which he says were likely tied to the far-right Golden Dawn party, had left large gashes resembling an "X" across his back. "I don't have the right papers, so I can't go anywhere to ask for help," Mekki said. "I can't sleep. I'm scared, maybe they will follow me and my life is in danger now." REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
2 / 20
A woman walks down the stairs to the entrance of a closed metro station during a 24-hour transport strike in Athens, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

A woman walks down the stairs to the entrance of a closed metro station during a 24-hour transport strike in Amore

Reuters / 2011年 9月 28日 星期三
A woman walks down the stairs to the entrance of a closed metro station during a 24-hour transport strike in Athens, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Close
3 / 20
A visitor walks among statues and busts at the Attalos arcade at the Roman Agora archaeological site in Athens, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A visitor walks among statues and busts at the Attalos arcade at the Roman Agora archaeological site in Athensmore

Reuters / 2014年 9月 30日 星期二
A visitor walks among statues and busts at the Attalos arcade at the Roman Agora archaeological site in Athens, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 20
A protester runs as riot police release a jet of water during a strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens November 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

A protester runs as riot police release a jet of water during a strike by the two major Greek workers unions imore

Reuters / 2012年 11月 8日 星期四
A protester runs as riot police release a jet of water during a strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens November 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Close
5 / 20
Passers by are silhouetted in front of Greek parliament at central Syntagma square in Athens May 29, 2009. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Passers by are silhouetted in front of Greek parliament at central Syntagma square in Athens May 29, 2009. REmore

Reuters / 2009年 5月 30日 星期六
Passers by are silhouetted in front of Greek parliament at central Syntagma square in Athens May 29, 2009. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
Close
6 / 20
Protesters hold a giant Greek national flag during an anti-austerity and pro-government demonstration in front of the parliament in Athens February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Protesters hold a giant Greek national flag during an anti-austerity and pro-government demonstration in frontmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 16日 星期一
Protesters hold a giant Greek national flag during an anti-austerity and pro-government demonstration in front of the parliament in Athens February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
7 / 20
Protesters march in front of the U.S. embassy during a rally in Athens marking the anniversary of a 1973 students uprising against the dictatorship then ruling Greece November 17, 2010. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Protesters march in front of the U.S. embassy during a rally in Athens marking the anniversary of a 1973 studemore

Reuters / 2010年 11月 18日 星期四
Protesters march in front of the U.S. embassy during a rally in Athens marking the anniversary of a 1973 students uprising against the dictatorship then ruling Greece November 17, 2010. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Close
8 / 20
A police expert searches for evidence near the home of a prominent Greek ship owner following a bomb explosion in central Athens March 27, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

A police expert searches for evidence near the home of a prominent Greek ship owner following a bomb explosionmore

Reuters / 2013年 3月 28日 星期四
A police expert searches for evidence near the home of a prominent Greek ship owner following a bomb explosion in central Athens March 27, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Close
9 / 20
A tourist walks inside Attalos Arcade in the ancient agora (market) in Athens September 3, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

A tourist walks inside Attalos Arcade in the ancient agora (market) in Athens September 3, 2013. REUTERS/John more

Reuters / 2013年 9月 3日 星期二
A tourist walks inside Attalos Arcade in the ancient agora (market) in Athens September 3, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Close
10 / 20
A woman smokes a cigarette while she stands behind the Karanos waterfall in Edessa about 560 km (348 miles) northwest of Athens May 4, 2008. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

A woman smokes a cigarette while she stands behind the Karanos waterfall in Edessa about 560 km (348 miles) nomore

Reuters / 2008年 5月 4日 星期日
A woman smokes a cigarette while she stands behind the Karanos waterfall in Edessa about 560 km (348 miles) northwest of Athens May 4, 2008. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Close
11 / 20
A man is silhouetted as he stands next to a fountain at Syntagma square in Athens September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A man is silhouetted as he stands next to a fountain at Syntagma square in Athens September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Amore

Reuters / 2014年 9月 4日 星期四
A man is silhouetted as he stands next to a fountain at Syntagma square in Athens September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
12 / 20
A woman looks at exhibits on display in the Parthenon hall at the Acropolis museum, as the temple of the Parthenon is seen in the background, in Athens October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

A woman looks at exhibits on display in the Parthenon hall at the Acropolis museum, as the temple of the Parthmore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 10日 星期五
A woman looks at exhibits on display in the Parthenon hall at the Acropolis museum, as the temple of the Parthenon is seen in the background, in Athens October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Close
13 / 20
A woman is silhouetted as she feeds a pigeon ahead of an anti-austerity and pro-government demonstration in front of the parliament in Athens February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A woman is silhouetted as she feeds a pigeon ahead of an anti-austerity and pro-government demonstration in frmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 21日 星期六
A woman is silhouetted as she feeds a pigeon ahead of an anti-austerity and pro-government demonstration in front of the parliament in Athens February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
14 / 20
A tourist admires the light after sunset on the beach front of Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Kyllini, southwest of Athens May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A tourist admires the light after sunset on the beach front of Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Kyllini, more

Reuters / 2012年 6月 7日 星期四
A tourist admires the light after sunset on the beach front of Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Kyllini, southwest of Athens May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
15 / 20
A man is silhouetted at the Athens Stock Exchange reception hall as an electronic board displays stock prices February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A man is silhouetted at the Athens Stock Exchange reception hall as an electronic board displays stock prices more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 9日 星期一
A man is silhouetted at the Athens Stock Exchange reception hall as an electronic board displays stock prices February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
16 / 20
Tourists are silhouetted as they visit the Panathenean stadium, the stadium which hosted the first modern Olympics in 1896, in Athens July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Tourists are silhouetted as they visit the Panathenean stadium, the stadium which hosted the first modern Olymmore

Reuters / 2014年 7月 3日 星期四
Tourists are silhouetted as they visit the Panathenean stadium, the stadium which hosted the first modern Olympics in 1896, in Athens July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
17 / 20
People are silhouetted in front of the parliament during an anti-austerity pro-government demonstration in Athens February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

People are silhouetted in front of the parliament during an anti-austerity pro-government demonstration in Athmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
People are silhouetted in front of the parliament during an anti-austerity pro-government demonstration in Athens February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
18 / 20
A policeman is silhouetted in front of flames from a petrol bomb thrown by protesters, during an anti-fascist rally in a suburb of Athens September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A policeman is silhouetted in front of flames from a petrol bomb thrown by protesters, during an anti-fascist more

Reuters / 2014年 9月 19日 星期五
A policeman is silhouetted in front of flames from a petrol bomb thrown by protesters, during an anti-fascist rally in a suburb of Athens September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
19 / 20
Tourists walk in front of the Columns of the Temple of Zeus in Athens, July 10, 2011. . REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Tourists walk in front of the Columns of the Temple of Zeus in Athens, July 10, 2011. . REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Reuters / 2011年 7月 11日 星期一
Tourists walk in front of the Columns of the Temple of Zeus in Athens, July 10, 2011. . REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Retreat from Debaltseve

Retreat from Debaltseve

下一个

Retreat from Debaltseve

Retreat from Debaltseve

Ukrainian troops pull out of the strategic rail hub town after a fierce assault by separatists.

2015年 2月 20日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2015年 2月 20日
The week in Syria

The week in Syria

A look back on a week of fighting in Syria.

2015年 2月 20日
Reuters: 30 Years of Pictures

Reuters: 30 Years of Pictures

Reuters multi-award winning photographers are celebrated here in a retrospective on the 30th anniversary of the service's launch.

2015年 2月 19日

精选图集

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

Celebrating graduation and Ramadan

Celebrating graduation and Ramadan

Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.

The road to Raqqa

The road to Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.

The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐