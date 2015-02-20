Greece in the shadows

Hassan Mekki, a 32-year-old Sudanese migrant, shows scars on his back in Athens December 5, 2012. Mekki, who fled conflict in his country in hope of a better life in Europe said that on August 2012, about five months after he illegally entered Greece, he and a friend from Mauritania were walking in Athens when black-shirted men on motorcycles holding Greek flags came up and knocked him half-conscious with a blow to the head, When he regained consciousness, he was covered in blood. Only later would he realize that his attackers, which he says were likely tied to the far-right Golden Dawn party, had left large gashes resembling an "X" across his back. "I don't have the right papers, so I can't go anywhere to ask for help," Mekki said. "I can't sleep. I'm scared, maybe they will follow me and my life is in danger now." REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

