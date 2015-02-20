Cold in the USA
People walk during low temperature at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. Millions of people awokemore
A woman walks her dog during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduarmore
People walk through the cold on Wall Street in New York's financial district February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brendamore
People try to get their hands warm as they walk during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New York, Februamore
A man talks on his phone while walking in the cold in the Brooklyn borough of New York February 20, 2015. REUTmore
People walk during low temperatures through the Brooklyn bridge in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduarmore
A woman covers herself from the wind as she makes her way to New York, during low temperatures in Exchange Plamore
A homeless man makes his way through the Brooklyn bridge during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New Yormore
People walk during low temperature at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People walk during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New York February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People walk during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
下一个
Greece in the shadows
Silhouettes across the nation that is in the euro zone spotlight.
Retreat from Debaltseve
Ukrainian troops pull out of the strategic rail hub town after a fierce assault by separatists.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
The week in Syria
A look back on a week of fighting in Syria.
精选图集
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.
Celebrating graduation and Ramadan
Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.
The road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial
Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.