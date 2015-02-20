Mermaid school
AquaMermaid founder Marielle Chartier Henault swims in a pool with a group of divers in Montreal, February 19,more
Marielle Chartier Henault (front), a professional mermaid and founder of AquaMermaid, practices in a pool withmore
AquaMermaid founder Marielle Chartier Henault swims in a pool in Montreal, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Christinmore
Marielle Chartier Henault (2nd L), a professional mermaid and founder of AquaMermaid, leads an adult class in more
Vickie Leuenberger (L) practices with a mermaid tail with AquaMermaid founder Marielle Chartier Henault in a pmore
Rosalie Sabourin (R) and Ellie Champagne-Lorrain, both 11 years old, participate in their first AquaMermaid clmore
Marielle Chartier Henault, a professional mermaid and founder of AquaMermaid, pulls tails off the rack for an more
A mermaid prepares to put on her tail at the AquaMermaid school in Montreal, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christmore
Audry-Anne Simard (R) gives instructions for putting on a mermaid tail during class at AquaMermaid in Montrealmore
Participants of an AquaMermaid class learn to use their tails in the pool in Montreal, February 18, 2015. REUTmore
Vickie Leuenberger practices with a mermaid tail from AquaMermaid in a pool in Montreal, February 19, 2015. REmore
A class of adults exercise poolside at AquaMermaid, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Aurelie Suberchicot practices with a mermaid tail from AquaMermaid in a pool in Montreal, February 19, 2015. Rmore
