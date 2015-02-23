Last man in town
Fyodor Tremasov walks past abandoned houses in the Siberian village of Zelenoborsk in the Krasnoyarsk region, more
Fyodor Tremasov sits in his bath-house in Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Fyodor Tremasov stands next to collected empty alcohol bottles in Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya more
Fyodor Tremasov walks along a street of Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Abandoned houses are seen at sunset in Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Fyodor Tremasov walks next to an abandoned house in Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A pile of ice forms a structure on a bank of the frozen Yenisei River outside Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. Rmore
Fyodor Tremasov checks an abandoned house in Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A man stands on a bank of the frozen Yenisei River at a sunset outside Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/more
Fyodor Tremasov stands next to a broken public phone by his house in Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilmore
A man takes pictures from a bank of the frozen Yenisei River outside Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilmore
