Joseph Kony's hometown
A follower of the Holy Spirit Movement church performs rituals on a child at a shrine in Gulu town, north of tmore
Children play on top of Got Awere, the hill which Lord's Resistance Army founder Joseph Kony regarded as his "more
A girl attempts to climb out of a granary after cleaning it in preparation for grain storage in Odek village, more
A woman, who did not want to be identified, sits on a floor inside her house in Odek village, Uganda February more
Children clean the interior of a granary in preparation for grain storage in Odek village, Uganda February 14,more
A church bell hangs from a tree brunch outside a Catholic church and a school in Odek village, Uganda Februarymore
Severino Okoya (L), 87, preaches a sermon to his followers during Sunday service at the Holy Spirit Movement cmore
A girl walks home after shopping in Odek village, Uganda February 14, 2015. REUTERS/James Akena
People walk on a dusty road in the main commercial area of Odek village, Uganda February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jammore
A follower of the Holy Spirit Movement church performs rituals at a shrine in Gulu town, Uganda February 15, 2more
A child sits among the followers of the Holy Spirit Movement during Sunday prayers in Gulu town, Uganda Februamore
下一个
Last man in town
Only one man still lives in a now-abandoned wheat farming village in Siberia.
Mermaid school
Learning how to swim like a mermaid in Montreal.
Snow in the Middle East
A rare storm blankets the region with snow.
Salt mine therapy
Children are treated for respiratory illnesses, 1378 feet underground between layers of potassium and salts.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.