HIV and positive
HIV-positive members of a self-help group pray at the start of a meeting in the village of Michelo, south of tmore
A community worker feeds chicks at the Chikuni Parish Home-Based Care center in the town of Chikuni in the soumore
HIV-positive 71-year-old Sylverio Hachiploa reads in his thatched hut during a visit by a home-based care teammore
HIV-positive members of a self-help group leave after a meeting with a caregiver in the village of Michelo, somore
A community worker waters crops at the Chikuni Parish Home-Based Care centre in the town of Chikuni in the soumore
Home-based care team coordinator Stembisiwe Peme walks in a field of maize during a visit to a person with HIVmore
A boy, son of HIV-positive farmer Patrick Kasamu, watches over the family's herd of goats and cows during a vimore
HIV-positive farmer Justina Kabuli walks barefoot through a field during a visit by a home-based care team to more
HIV-positive 71-year-old Sylverio Hachiploa (right) walks with caregivers Glandwel Muleya (L) and Sister Abigamore
A girl, daughter of HIV-positive farmer Benson Chiyabi, rests against a goat pen during a visit by a home-basemore
A boy, son of HIV-positive farmer Patrick Kasamu, carries his lunch near a dog during a visit by a home-based more
Home-based care team coordinator Stembisiwe Peme (L) talks with HIV-positive shopkeeper Pius Nyanga at his shomore
11-year-old Sonia Matanga (L), who was born HIV-positive, attends a self-help group meeting with caregiver Davmore
HIV-positive members of a self-help group meet with a caregiver in the village of Michelo, south of the Chikunmore
Andrew Kabuli, a 12-year-old with HIV, leaves the room during a visit by home-based care coordinator Stembisiwmore
HIV-positive 71-year-old Sylverio Hachiploa sits cross-legged during a visit by a home-based care team in the more
下一个
Taking on Boko Haram
The "Flintlock" manoeuvres unfold as African states prepare a task force to take on Boko Haram.
Cold in the USA
Millions of people awoke to painfully cold weather in the eastern United States, with temperatures frigid enough in New York City and Washington to break...
Greece in the shadows
Silhouettes across the nation that is in the euro zone spotlight.
Retreat from Debaltseve
Ukrainian troops pull out of the strategic rail hub town after a fierce assault by separatists.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.