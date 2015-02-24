Escape from Mexico's gangs
A youth from the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo climbs up as part of the activities organized by Emore
A youth smokes marijuana in a hitter at the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, where the group Escalamore
Rory Smith (R), co-founder of Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders), climbs a communication tower at the gangmore
Youths from the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, joke as they get ready to rock climb as part of thmore
Children run past a house with graffiti at the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, where the group promore
Rory Smith (L), co-founder of Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders), looks on as a youth from the gang-infestmore
Youths play at the room of an abandoned building in the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, where the more
Rory Smith (L), co-founder of Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders), fist bumps with a youth from the gang-inmore
Children play soccer at the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, where Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Bomore
Troubled youths from the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, cross a stream as they take part in activmore
Rory Smith (R), co-founder of Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders), talks to youths at the gang-infested neimore
A young man, a participant of the Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) group project, walks in the gang-infemore
Members of Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) and troubled youths from the gang-infested neighborhood of Lmore
Rory Smith (L) co-founder of Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) chats with a participant at his home in thmore
A person is silhouetted while walking at the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, where the group projemore
Members of the group Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) Nadia Vazquez (L) and co-founder Rory Smith, walk more
