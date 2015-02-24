版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 2月 25日 星期三 02:15 BJT

Escape from Mexico's gangs

A youth from the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo climbs up as part of the activities organized by Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) at La Huasteca park in Monterrey January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A youth from the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo climbs up as part of the activities organized by Emore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 星期二
A youth from the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo climbs up as part of the activities organized by Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) at La Huasteca park in Monterrey January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
1 / 16
A youth smokes marijuana in a hitter at the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, where the group Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) is working with troubled youths, in Monterrey February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A youth smokes marijuana in a hitter at the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, where the group Escalamore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 星期二
A youth smokes marijuana in a hitter at the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, where the group Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) is working with troubled youths, in Monterrey February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
2 / 16
Rory Smith (R), co-founder of Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders), climbs a communication tower at the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, where the group is working with troubled youths, in Monterrey February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Rory Smith (R), co-founder of Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders), climbs a communication tower at the gangmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 星期二
Rory Smith (R), co-founder of Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders), climbs a communication tower at the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, where the group is working with troubled youths, in Monterrey February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
3 / 16
Youths from the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, joke as they get ready to rock climb as part of the activities organized by Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) at La Huasteca park in Monterrey January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Youths from the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, joke as they get ready to rock climb as part of thmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 星期二
Youths from the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, joke as they get ready to rock climb as part of the activities organized by Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) at La Huasteca park in Monterrey January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
4 / 16
Children run past a house with graffiti at the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, where the group project Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) is working with troubled youths, in Monterrey January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Children run past a house with graffiti at the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, where the group promore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 星期二
Children run past a house with graffiti at the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, where the group project Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) is working with troubled youths, in Monterrey January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
5 / 16
Rory Smith (L), co-founder of Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders), looks on as a youth from the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, takes part in a climbing activity at La Huasteca park, in Monterrey January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Rory Smith (L), co-founder of Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders), looks on as a youth from the gang-infestmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 星期二
Rory Smith (L), co-founder of Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders), looks on as a youth from the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, takes part in a climbing activity at La Huasteca park, in Monterrey January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
6 / 16
Youths play at the room of an abandoned building in the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, where the group project Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) is working with troubled youths, in Monterrey February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Youths play at the room of an abandoned building in the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, where the more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 星期二
Youths play at the room of an abandoned building in the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, where the group project Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) is working with troubled youths, in Monterrey February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
7 / 16
Rory Smith (L), co-founder of Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders), fist bumps with a youth from the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, before a rock climbing activity at La Huasteca park in Monterrey January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Rory Smith (L), co-founder of Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders), fist bumps with a youth from the gang-inmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 星期二
Rory Smith (L), co-founder of Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders), fist bumps with a youth from the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, before a rock climbing activity at La Huasteca park in Monterrey January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
8 / 16
Children play soccer at the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, where Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) group project is working with troubled youths, in Monterrey February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Children play soccer at the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, where Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Bomore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 星期二
Children play soccer at the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, where Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) group project is working with troubled youths, in Monterrey February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
9 / 16
Troubled youths from the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, cross a stream as they take part in activities organized by Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) at La Huasteca park in Monterrey January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Troubled youths from the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, cross a stream as they take part in activmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 星期二
Troubled youths from the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, cross a stream as they take part in activities organized by Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) at La Huasteca park in Monterrey January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
10 / 16
Rory Smith (R), co-founder of Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders), talks to youths at the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, where the group is working with troubled youths, in Monterrey February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Rory Smith (R), co-founder of Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders), talks to youths at the gang-infested neimore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 星期二
Rory Smith (R), co-founder of Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders), talks to youths at the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, where the group is working with troubled youths, in Monterrey February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
11 / 16
A young man, a participant of the Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) group project, walks in the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, where the group is working with troubled youths, in Monterrey January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A young man, a participant of the Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) group project, walks in the gang-infemore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 星期二
A young man, a participant of the Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) group project, walks in the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, where the group is working with troubled youths, in Monterrey January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
12 / 16
Members of Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) and troubled youths from the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, arrange their equipment after a rock climbing activity at La Huasteca park in Monterrey January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Members of Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) and troubled youths from the gang-infested neighborhood of Lmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 星期二
Members of Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) and troubled youths from the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, arrange their equipment after a rock climbing activity at La Huasteca park in Monterrey January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
13 / 16
Rory Smith (L) co-founder of Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) chats with a participant at his home in the gang infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, where the group is working with troubled youths, in Monterrey February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Rory Smith (L) co-founder of Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) chats with a participant at his home in thmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 星期二
Rory Smith (L) co-founder of Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) chats with a participant at his home in the gang infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, where the group is working with troubled youths, in Monterrey February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
14 / 16
A person is silhouetted while walking at the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, where the group project Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) is working with troubled youths, in Monterrey January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A person is silhouetted while walking at the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, where the group projemore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 星期二
A person is silhouetted while walking at the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, where the group project Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) is working with troubled youths, in Monterrey January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
15 / 16
Members of the group Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) Nadia Vazquez (L) and co-founder Rory Smith, walk at the gang infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, where the group is working with troubled youths, in Monterrey February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Members of the group Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) Nadia Vazquez (L) and co-founder Rory Smith, walk more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 星期二
Members of the group Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) Nadia Vazquez (L) and co-founder Rory Smith, walk at the gang infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, where the group is working with troubled youths, in Monterrey February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
16 / 16
重播
下一图片集
Life in the Atlas mountains

Life in the Atlas mountains

下一个

Life in the Atlas mountains

Life in the Atlas mountains

The snowy foothills in Morocco are home to Berber villages where people live far from the comforts of modern life.

2015年 2月 24日
Joseph Kony's hometown

Joseph Kony's hometown

Odek, Uganda is the birthplace of Joseph Kony, founder and leader of the rebel group Lord's Resistance Army.

2015年 2月 24日
Last man in town

Last man in town

Only one man still lives in a now-abandoned wheat farming village in Siberia.

2015年 2月 24日
Mermaid school

Mermaid school

Learning how to swim like a mermaid in Montreal.

2015年 2月 21日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐