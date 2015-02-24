版本:
Life in the Atlas mountains

Berber women wash a child in Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. The snowy foothills of the High Atlas mountains in Morocco are home to several Berber villages where the inhabitants make their living by farming, baking bread in traditional ovens, herding cattle, and the making and selling of honey, olive oil and pottery. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Berber women wash a child in Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. The snowy foothills of the High Atlas mountains in Morocco are home to several Berber villages where the inhabitants make their living by farming, baking bread in traditional ovens, herding cattle, and the making and selling of honey, olive oil and pottery. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Berber men return home after transporting food and goods on mules between villages in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 13, 2015 as the paths are too rocky for vehicles. Extreme weather fluctuations and erosion that causes flooding and landslides have led to a drop in agricultural productivity, the United Nations said. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Berber men return home after transporting food and goods on mules between villages in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 13, 2015 as the paths are too rocky for vehicles. Extreme weather fluctuations and erosion that causes flooding and landslides have led to a drop in agricultural productivity, the United Nations said. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Berber men walk in the valley of Ait Sghir of the Agoudal region in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Berber men walk in the valley of Ait Sghir of the Agoudal region in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Villagers use their phones to look for a network signal at Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Villagers use their phones to look for a network signal at Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A woman walks through the snow covered village of Tilmi in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A woman walks through the snow covered village of Tilmi in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A man serves Berber specialty foods in Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A man serves Berber specialty foods in Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A woman and her children warm themselves around a fire in their home in Tilmi village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A woman and her children warm themselves around a fire in their home in Tilmi village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Bari Moumouch, a 20-year-old Berber mother, walks with her newborn child on her back in the village of Ait Sghir in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Bari Moumouch, a 20-year-old Berber mother, walks with her newborn child on her back in the village of Ait Sghir in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A woman smiles as she warms herself around a fire in her home in Tilmi village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A woman smiles as she warms herself around a fire in her home in Tilmi village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Children watch TV in their house in Tilmi village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Children watch TV in their house in Tilmi village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Bari Moumouch, a 20-year-old Berber mother, plays with her newborn child in the village of Ait Sghir in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Bari Moumouch, a 20-year-old Berber mother, plays with her newborn child in the village of Ait Sghir in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Villager Ali and his mother pose for a photograph in his front room in Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Villager Ali and his mother pose for a photograph in his front room in Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Women hold their babies as they keep warm by the fireside in the village of Ait Sghir in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Women hold their babies as they keep warm by the fireside in the village of Ait Sghir in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
An old Berber couple rest in their home in Tilmi village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

An old Berber couple rest in their home in Tilmi village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A boy warms his toes by a fire in Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A boy warms his toes by a fire in Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A woman prepares wheat bread in her doorway in Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A woman prepares wheat bread in her doorway in Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Children play in Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Children play in Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Berber women weave traditional carpets in the village of Ait Sghir in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Berber women weave traditional carpets in the village of Ait Sghir in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A mother waits for her son as he searches for a mobile phone network signal in Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A mother waits for her son as he searches for a mobile phone network signal in Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A Berber woman from Ait Sghir poses for a portrait near her house in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A Berber woman from Ait Sghir poses for a portrait near her house in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A woman mourns her donkey after discovering it had died due to ill health in Ait Sghir in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. Donkeys are used as the main form of transport for goods and food as the roads are too rocky for other vehicles. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A woman mourns her donkey after discovering it had died due to ill health in Ait Sghir in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. Donkeys are used as the main form of transport for goods and food as the roads are too rocky for other vehicles. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Villagers from Ait Sghir warm themselves a fire in Ait Sghir valley in Agoudal area in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Villagers from Ait Sghir warm themselves a fire in Ait Sghir valley in Agoudal area in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A Berber villager drives a donkey loaded with branches to be used as food for goats near Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A Berber villager drives a donkey loaded with branches to be used as food for goats near Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Berber men transport food and goods on mules between villages in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Berber men transport food and goods on mules between villages in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
