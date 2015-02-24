版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 2月 25日 星期三 05:20 BJT

Walls of water

Huge waves crash on the San Esteban de Pravia seafront in the northern Spanish region of Asturias February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Huge waves crash on the San Esteban de Pravia seafront in the northern Spanish region of Asturias February 24,more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 星期二
Huge waves crash on the San Esteban de Pravia seafront in the northern Spanish region of Asturias February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
1 / 23
A man takes a selfie by a crashing wave on Beirut's Corniche, a seaside promenade, as high winds sweep through Lebanon during a storm February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A man takes a selfie by a crashing wave on Beirut's Corniche, a seaside promenade, as high winds sweep throughmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 11日 星期三
A man takes a selfie by a crashing wave on Beirut's Corniche, a seaside promenade, as high winds sweep through Lebanon during a storm February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
2 / 23
People look at waves breaking on a beach front at high tide in Biarritz, southwestern France, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

People look at waves breaking on a beach front at high tide in Biarritz, southwestern France, February 24, 201more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 星期三
People look at waves breaking on a beach front at high tide in Biarritz, southwestern France, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
3 / 23
Passers-by look at a high wave hitting the waterfront at sunset in Marseille, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Passers-by look at a high wave hitting the waterfront at sunset in Marseille, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 星期三
Passers-by look at a high wave hitting the waterfront at sunset in Marseille, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
4 / 23
Huge waves crash on the San Esteban de Pravia seafront in the northern Spanish region of Asturias, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Huge waves crash on the San Esteban de Pravia seafront in the northern Spanish region of Asturias, January 28,more

Reuters / 2014年 1月 29日 星期三
Huge waves crash on the San Esteban de Pravia seafront in the northern Spanish region of Asturias, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
5 / 23
Visitors run away as waves caused by a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Visitors run away as waves caused by a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangmore

Reuters / 2014年 8月 14日 星期四
Visitors run away as waves caused by a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 23
Visitors run away as waves caused by a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Visitors run away as waves caused by a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangmore

Reuters / 2014年 8月 14日 星期四
Visitors run away as waves caused by a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 23
Visitors run away from waves from a tidal bore as it surges past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou Zhejiang province, China, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Visitors run away from waves from a tidal bore as it surges past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in more

Reuters / 2013年 8月 27日 星期二
Visitors run away from waves from a tidal bore as it surges past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou Zhejiang province, China, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 23
People struggle as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River in Haining, Zhejiang province, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

People struggle as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River in Haining, Zhemore

Reuters / 2013年 8月 23日 星期五
People struggle as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River in Haining, Zhejiang province, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
9 / 23
A woman watches giant waves crashing on the seafront by Brighton pier in southern England, December 15, 2011.REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A woman watches giant waves crashing on the seafront by Brighton pier in southern England, December 15, 2011.Rmore

Reuters / 2011年 12月 16日 星期五
A woman watches giant waves crashing on the seafront by Brighton pier in southern England, December 15, 2011.REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
10 / 23
A man dodges tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Chance Chan

A man dodges tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, September 21, 20more

Reuters / 2013年 9月 22日 星期日
A man dodges tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Chance Chan
Close
11 / 23
Large waves hit the lighthouse and harbour at high tide at Newhaven in Sussex, southern England, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Large waves hit the lighthouse and harbour at high tide at Newhaven in Sussex, southern England, February 15, more

Reuters / 2014年 2月 15日 星期六
Large waves hit the lighthouse and harbour at high tide at Newhaven in Sussex, southern England, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
12 / 23
A man stands with his bicycle as waves from Manila Bay brought about by Typhoon Saola, splash on him on a flooded main street at Roxas Boulevard, in Metro Manila, Philippines, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A man stands with his bicycle as waves from Manila Bay brought about by Typhoon Saola, splash on him on a floomore

Reuters / 2012年 8月 1日 星期三
A man stands with his bicycle as waves from Manila Bay brought about by Typhoon Saola, splash on him on a flooded main street at Roxas Boulevard, in Metro Manila, Philippines, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
13 / 23
Visitors run away as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, under the influence of Typhoon Trami, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Visitors run away as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, under the inmore

Reuters / 2013年 8月 24日 星期六
Visitors run away as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, under the influence of Typhoon Trami, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 23
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara of the U.S. drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, Portugal, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara of the U.S. drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, Portugal, more

Reuters / 2013年 11月 2日 星期六
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara of the U.S. drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, Portugal, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
15 / 23
Visitors take pictures of tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 22, 2013.REUTERS/Chance Chan

Visitors take pictures of tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, Chimore

Reuters / 2013年 9月 22日 星期日
Visitors take pictures of tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 22, 2013.REUTERS/Chance Chan
Close
16 / 23
Visitors watch water gushing from the section of the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River, during a sand-washing operation in Jiyuan, Henan province, China, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Visitors watch water gushing from the section of the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River, during a sand-wmore

Reuters / 2013年 7月 7日 星期日
Visitors watch water gushing from the section of the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River, during a sand-washing operation in Jiyuan, Henan province, China, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 23
A boy holds on to the concrete bank as rough waves crash along the coast of Manila Bay brought by Super Typhoon Usagi in Navotas City, metro Manila, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A boy holds on to the concrete bank as rough waves crash along the coast of Manila Bay brought by Super Typhoomore

Reuters / 2013年 9月 21日 星期六
A boy holds on to the concrete bank as rough waves crash along the coast of Manila Bay brought by Super Typhoon Usagi in Navotas City, metro Manila, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
18 / 23
Waves crash against the coastal wall in the village of Carnlough as high tides and strong winds cause some flooding in coastal areas of Northern Ireland, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Waves crash against the coastal wall in the village of Carnlough as high tides and strong winds cause some flomore

Reuters / 2014年 1月 3日 星期五
Waves crash against the coastal wall in the village of Carnlough as high tides and strong winds cause some flooding in coastal areas of Northern Ireland, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
19 / 23
A woman watches waves triggered by typhoon Morakot batter the shore in Wenling, Zhejiang Province, China, August 7, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily

A woman watches waves triggered by typhoon Morakot batter the shore in Wenling, Zhejiang Province, China, Augumore

Reuters / 2009年 8月 7日 星期五
A woman watches waves triggered by typhoon Morakot batter the shore in Wenling, Zhejiang Province, China, August 7, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
20 / 23
Visitors run away as they avoid waves whipped up by winds near Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lang Lang

Visitors run away as they avoid waves whipped up by winds near Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, more

Reuters / 2012年 8月 3日 星期五
Visitors run away as they avoid waves whipped up by winds near Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lang Lang
Close
21 / 23
A surfer rides a wave during the Arnette Punta Galea Big Wave World Tour in Punta Galea in Getxo, Spain, January 28, 2013. Sixteen surfers rode giant waves in the five hour competition. REUTERS/Vincent West

A surfer rides a wave during the Arnette Punta Galea Big Wave World Tour in Punta Galea in Getxo, Spain, Januamore

Reuters / 2013年 1月 29日 星期二
A surfer rides a wave during the Arnette Punta Galea Big Wave World Tour in Punta Galea in Getxo, Spain, January 28, 2013. Sixteen surfers rode giant waves in the five hour competition. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
22 / 23
A man looks back at a surging wave as Typhoon Trami approaches China, in Wenling, Zhejiang province, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A man looks back at a surging wave as Typhoon Trami approaches China, in Wenling, Zhejiang province, August 21more

Reuters / 2013年 8月 22日 星期四
A man looks back at a surging wave as Typhoon Trami approaches China, in Wenling, Zhejiang province, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
23 / 23
重播
下一图片集
Escape from Mexico's gangs

Escape from Mexico's gangs

下一个

Escape from Mexico's gangs

Escape from Mexico's gangs

Troubled youth learn life skills through rock-climbing and education with the Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) group in Mexico.

2015年 2月 25日
Life in the Atlas mountains

Life in the Atlas mountains

The snowy foothills in Morocco are home to Berber villages where people live far from the comforts of modern life.

2015年 2月 24日
Joseph Kony's hometown

Joseph Kony's hometown

Odek, Uganda is the birthplace of Joseph Kony, founder and leader of the rebel group Lord's Resistance Army.

2015年 2月 24日
Last man in town

Last man in town

Only one man still lives in a now-abandoned wheat farming village in Siberia.

2015年 2月 24日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐