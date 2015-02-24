Walls of water
Huge waves crash on the San Esteban de Pravia seafront in the northern Spanish region of Asturias February 24,more
A man takes a selfie by a crashing wave on Beirut's Corniche, a seaside promenade, as high winds sweep throughmore
People look at waves breaking on a beach front at high tide in Biarritz, southwestern France, February 24, 201more
Passers-by look at a high wave hitting the waterfront at sunset in Marseille, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-more
Huge waves crash on the San Esteban de Pravia seafront in the northern Spanish region of Asturias, January 28,more
Visitors run away as waves caused by a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangmore
Visitors run away as waves caused by a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangmore
Visitors run away from waves from a tidal bore as it surges past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in more
People struggle as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River in Haining, Zhemore
A woman watches giant waves crashing on the seafront by Brighton pier in southern England, December 15, 2011.Rmore
A man dodges tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, September 21, 20more
Large waves hit the lighthouse and harbour at high tide at Newhaven in Sussex, southern England, February 15, more
A man stands with his bicycle as waves from Manila Bay brought about by Typhoon Saola, splash on him on a floomore
Visitors run away as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, under the inmore
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara of the U.S. drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, Portugal, more
Visitors take pictures of tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, Chimore
Visitors watch water gushing from the section of the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River, during a sand-wmore
A boy holds on to the concrete bank as rough waves crash along the coast of Manila Bay brought by Super Typhoomore
Waves crash against the coastal wall in the village of Carnlough as high tides and strong winds cause some flomore
A woman watches waves triggered by typhoon Morakot batter the shore in Wenling, Zhejiang Province, China, Augumore
Visitors run away as they avoid waves whipped up by winds near Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, more
A surfer rides a wave during the Arnette Punta Galea Big Wave World Tour in Punta Galea in Getxo, Spain, Januamore
A man looks back at a surging wave as Typhoon Trami approaches China, in Wenling, Zhejiang province, August 21more
