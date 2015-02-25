Living in a shoebox
A woman and her son are seen in their 60-square-foot subdivided flat, with a monthly rent of HK$3,800 ($487), more
A movie is shown on a television in a common area between wooden boxes where people live in, Hong Kong Octobermore
A man rests in his cage home, which he rents for HK$1,800 ($230) per month in Hong Kong February 15, 2015. REUmore
Kam Chung, 49, wears a brace as he rest in a wooden box that he lives in Hong Kong October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Damore
A general view of old residential flats, which contain subdivided units, at Sham Shui Po, one of the oldest dimore
Residents watch TV in an common area in front of their beds, which they rent for $167, in Hong Kong November 1more
Lee Oi Lin, a 56-year-old woman, sits on a bed as she poses for photos in her 45-square-foot subdivided flat imore
An apartment block is seen through the window of a space where people live in wooden boxes in Hong Kong Octobemore
A man sits inside his "cubicle" home, one of nineteen 24-square-foot units inside a 600-square-foot residentiamore
A towel with a $100 pattern is seen at a "cage home" in Hong Kong February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Huang Shaochang, 46, and his wife Li Rong, 37, sit on a bed as they poses for photos in their 35-square-foot smore
A door bell for three subdivided units is seen inside an old residential flat in Hong Kong February 4, 2013. Rmore
An elderly resident poses in his cubicle in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A man sits in his caged bed in Hong Kong September 16, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A woman walks in front of a building, in which one of the apartments is composed of wooden boxes, in central Hmore
