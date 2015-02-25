版本:
中国
Scenes from a spacewalk

NASA astronaut Terry Virts Flight Engineer of Expedition 42 is seen working to complete a cable routing task while the sun begins to peak over the Earth's horizon on the International Space Station, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 星期三
NASA astronaut Barry "Butch" Wilmore is caught by the camera as the Earth's surface passes by in the background on the International Space Station, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 星期三
Spacewalker Ron Garan rides on the International Space Station's robotic arm as he transfers a failed pump module to the cargo bay of space shuttle Atlantis July 12, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / 2011年 7月 13日 星期三
NASA astronaut Barry "Butch" Wilmore catches a selfie with his reflection on the International Space Station, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 星期三
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams takes part in a spacewalk session outside the International Space Station September 5, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / 2012年 9月 7日 星期五
NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman works outside the space station's Quest airlock October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Gerst/NASA/ESA/Handout

Reuters / 2014年 10月 8日 星期三
NASA Expedition 35 Flight Engineers Chris Cassidy conducts a spacewalk to inspect and replace a pump controller box on the International Space Station's far port truss (P6) leaking ammonia coolant May 11, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / 2013年 5月 14日 星期二
Astronauts Andrew Feustel (R) and Greg Chamitoff (L) work on the ISS May 20, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / 2011年 5月 28日 星期六
Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Aki Hoshide work on the installation of a Main Bus Switching Unit and a camera on the robotic arm, Canadarm2, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / 2012年 9月 9日 星期日
Space shuttle Endeavour astronaut Andrew Feustel is seen inside the hatch of the Qwest airlock during a spacewalk May 20, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Ron Garan/Handout

Reuters / 2011年 5月 23日 星期一
NASA astronaut Terry Virts works to complete a cable routing task near the forward facing port of the Harmony module on the International Space Station, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 星期三
NASA astronaut Ron Garan checks out his pistol grip tool in the International Space Station's Quest airlock July 12, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / 2011年 7月 15日 星期五
European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano, attired in an Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) spacesuit, participates in a spacewalk outside the International Space Station July 16, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / 2014年 2月 27日 星期四
NASA astronaut Greg Chamitoff enters the Quest airlock May 20, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / 2011年 5月 28日 星期六
