Scenes from a spacewalk
NASA astronaut Terry Virts Flight Engineer of Expedition 42 is seen working to complete a cable routing task wmore
NASA astronaut Barry "Butch" Wilmore is caught by the camera as the Earth's surface passes by in the backgrounmore
Spacewalker Ron Garan rides on the International Space Station's robotic arm as he transfers a failed pump modmore
NASA astronaut Barry "Butch" Wilmore catches a selfie with his reflection on the International Space Station, more
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams takes part in a spacewalk session outside the International Space Station Septemore
NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman works outside the space station's Quest airlock October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandermore
NASA Expedition 35 Flight Engineers Chris Cassidy conducts a spacewalk to inspect and replace a pump controllemore
Astronauts Andrew Feustel (R) and Greg Chamitoff (L) work on the ISS May 20, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Aki Hoshide work on the installation of a Main Bus Switching Unitmore
Space shuttle Endeavour astronaut Andrew Feustel is seen inside the hatch of the Qwest airlock during a spacewmore
NASA astronaut Terry Virts works to complete a cable routing task near the forward facing port of the Harmony more
NASA astronaut Ron Garan checks out his pistol grip tool in the International Space Station's Quest airlock Jumore
European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano, attired in an Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) spacesuit, pamore
NASA astronaut Greg Chamitoff enters the Quest airlock May 20, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
