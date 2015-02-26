Reunions and ransoms in Myanmar
Norbanu, a 60-year-old Rohingya, speaks with her daughter's boyfriend, who is now in Indonesia, from an internmore
A man speaks at a computer in an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, February 15, 2015. Operators of the hutsmore
Sohidar, 25, a Rohingya mother of four, enjoys an internet reunion with her husband Muhammad Shamin, 30, who wmore
Abdul Salam, a 47-year-old Rohingya, asks a friend in Malaysia for advice from an internet hut in Thae Chaung more
Rohimar, a 30-year-old Rohingya, reacts as she talks to her brother Abdul Rahman, 25, who left Myanmar eight mmore
Noor Zirarmad, 67, speaks to his son in Malaysia from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, February 15, 201more
Rohingya people, some crying, video-chat with a big group of their relatives in Bangladesh, from an internet hmore
Muhammad Eliyas, a 23-year-old Rohingya, speaks to his 17-year-old brother who is in the hands of traffickers,more
A motorcycle passes as a man speaks at a computer in an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, February 15, 2015more
Fatima holds her grandchild as she talks to her son from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, February 14, more
Abdul Kadar cries as he talks with traffickers from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, January 30, 2015. more
Sanura, 18, tries to talk to her husband from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, January 31, 2015. He is more
Jeweliyar, a 35-year-old Rohingya, counts out about $600 worth of Myanmar currency while her mother Toryubar, more
A boy peers into an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Minzayar
Ma Saw Khin talks to her sister and brother-in-law in Malaysia from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, Femore
Muhammad Ali (L) and his cousin wait for the call to get through to Muhammad's son in Malaysia, from an internmore
Salima, a Rohingya woman, talks to her husband, son and daughter, who are all being held by traffickers abroadmore
People gather in and around an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Minzayar
Noor, a 28-year-old Rohingya woman, jokes with her husband Muhammad Rafiq, 35, while their son Noor Kaidar lismore
Fatima looks at a computer screen in an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, home to thousands of displaced Romore
Rahana cries as she talks with traffickers from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, January 29, 2015. Rahamore
Robizar cries as she talks to her son from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, home to thousands of displamore
Sohidar, 25, a Rohingya mother of four, listens as her husband Muhammad Shamin, 30, who works in Malaysia, talmore
People use a computer in an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Minzayar
