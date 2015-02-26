版本:
Best of Banksy

A mural of a playful-looking kitten, presumably painted by British street artist Banksy, is seen on the remains of a house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Biet Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip February 26, 2015. The anonymous but eminent British street artist known as Banksy has posted a mini-documentary on his banksy.co.uk site showing squalid conditions in Gaza six months after the end of the war between the enclave's Islamist Hamas rulers and Israel. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
A mural of a playful-looking kitten, presumably painted by British street artist Banksy, is seen on the remains of a house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Biet Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip February 26, 2015. The anonymous but eminent British street artist known as Banksy has posted a mini-documentary on his banksy.co.uk site showing squalid conditions in Gaza six months after the end of the war between the enclave's Islamist Hamas rulers and Israel. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A mural, presumably painted by British street artist Banksy, is seen on a wall in Biet Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
A mural, presumably painted by British street artist Banksy, is seen on a wall in Biet Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A woman photographs herself with a piece of street art attributed to Banksy titled "The Girl with the Pierced Eardrum" after it was defaced in an alleyway in Bristol, western England, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / 2014年 10月 22日 星期三
A woman photographs herself with a piece of street art attributed to Banksy titled "The Girl with the Pierced Eardrum" after it was defaced in an alleyway in Bristol, western England, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Polly Dreezer, age 3, points to graffiti art on a wall near the headquarters of Britain's eavesdropping agency, Government Communications Headquarters, known as GCHQ, in Cheltenham, western England April 16, 2014. British media have attributed the new work to acclaimed British street artist Banksy, as a spoof on recent government spying scandals exposed by former U.S. National Security Agency contractor, Edward Snowden, who said that Britain's agency, GCHQ tapped fiber-optic cables carrying international phone and internet traffic and is sharing vast quantities of personal information with the NSA. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2014年 4月 17日 星期四
Polly Dreezer, age 3, points to graffiti art on a wall near the headquarters of Britain's eavesdropping agency, Government Communications Headquarters, known as GCHQ, in Cheltenham, western England April 16, 2014. British media have attributed the new work to acclaimed British street artist Banksy, as a spoof on recent government spying scandals exposed by former U.S. National Security Agency contractor, Edward Snowden, who said that Britain's agency, GCHQ tapped fiber-optic cables carrying international phone and internet traffic and is sharing vast quantities of personal information with the NSA. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A dancer poses with a new installation of art by British graffiti artist Banksy painted on the front door of the Hustler Club in New York October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / 2013年 10月 25日 星期五
A dancer poses with a new installation of art by British graffiti artist Banksy painted on the front door of the Hustler Club in New York October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A dog urinates on a new work by British graffiti artist Banksy on West 24th street in New York, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2013年 10月 4日 星期五
A dog urinates on a new work by British graffiti artist Banksy on West 24th street in New York, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Graffiti art is seen on a wall next to the Regent's Canal, in Camden in London December 22, 2009. British media have attributed the new work to Banksy. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / 2009年 12月 23日 星期三
Graffiti art is seen on a wall next to the Regent's Canal, in Camden in London December 22, 2009. British media have attributed the new work to Banksy. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A man jokingly poses with a new installation of British graffiti artist Banksy's art in New York, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2013年 10月 21日 星期一
A man jokingly poses with a new installation of British graffiti artist Banksy's art in New York, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A rock formation by British graffiti artist Banksy is seen in the Queens borough of New York October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2013年 10月 23日 星期三
A rock formation by British graffiti artist Banksy is seen in the Queens borough of New York October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman walks past a drawing, believed to be the work of elusive British street artist Banksy, in the Mission District of San Francisco, May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / 2010年 5月 5日 星期三
A woman walks past a drawing, believed to be the work of elusive British street artist Banksy, in the Mission District of San Francisco, May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A painting attributed to Banksy on a wall in Portobello Road, west London, in 2008. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2008年 1月 14日 星期一
A painting attributed to Banksy on a wall in Portobello Road, west London, in 2008. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A couple sits on a rooftop featuring a painting, believed to be the work of elusive British street artist Banksy, in the Mission District of San Francisco, May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / 2010年 5月 5日 星期三
A couple sits on a rooftop featuring a painting, believed to be the work of elusive British street artist Banksy, in the Mission District of San Francisco, May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A pedestrian passes graffiti art on a wall in north London, September 24, 2009. British media have attributed the new work to Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2009年 9月 24日 星期四
A pedestrian passes graffiti art on a wall in north London, September 24, 2009. British media have attributed the new work to Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Palestinian boy walks past a creation by Banksy along part of the controversial Israeli barrier near the Kalandia checkpoint in the West Bank in 2005. REUTERS/File

Reuters / 2009年 5月 26日 星期二
A Palestinian boy walks past a creation by Banksy along part of the controversial Israeli barrier near the Kalandia checkpoint in the West Bank in 2005. REUTERS/File
A new work by Banksy, in the form of a billboard, adorns a wall near the Canary Wharf financial district in London, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / 2011年 12月 23日 星期五
A new work by Banksy, in the form of a billboard, adorns a wall near the Canary Wharf financial district in London, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A Palestinian boy looks at an image painted by Banksy as part of a Christmas exhibition in the West Bank town of Bethlehem in 2007. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2007年 12月 3日 星期一
A Palestinian boy looks at an image painted by Banksy as part of a Christmas exhibition in the West Bank town of Bethlehem in 2007. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A child poses for a photo under a new art piece by British graffiti artist Banksy in the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2013年 10月 18日 星期五
A child poses for a photo under a new art piece by British graffiti artist Banksy in the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man walks past a graffiti creation by Banksy at Exmouth Market in London in 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / 2007年 5月 18日 星期五
A man walks past a graffiti creation by Banksy at Exmouth Market in London in 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A Banksy painting of a young girl with a stick of dynamite in her ice cream on display at a London exhibtion in 2003. REUTERS/File

Reuters / 2009年 5月 23日 星期六
A Banksy painting of a young girl with a stick of dynamite in her ice cream on display at a London exhibtion in 2003. REUTERS/File
Graffiti art attributed to Banksy is seen on a wall next to the Regent's Canal, in Camden in London December 22, 2009. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / 2009年 12月 23日 星期三
Graffiti art attributed to Banksy is seen on a wall next to the Regent's Canal, in Camden in London December 22, 2009. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
The newest art installation by British artist Banksy, a robot and a barcode, is seen on a wall in the Coney Island area of New York City, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2013年 10月 29日 星期二
The newest art installation by British artist Banksy, a robot and a barcode, is seen on a wall in the Coney Island area of New York City, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A Palestinian woman and her children walk past a Banksy drawing on the controversial Israeli barrier in the West Bank city of Aram in 2005. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2006年 2月 7日 星期二
A Palestinian woman and her children walk past a Banksy drawing on the controversial Israeli barrier in the West Bank city of Aram in 2005. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Graffiti art is seen on a wall next to the Regent's Canal, in Camden in London, December 22, 2009. British media have attributed the new work to Banksy. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / 2009年 12月 23日 星期三
Graffiti art is seen on a wall next to the Regent's Canal, in Camden in London, December 22, 2009. British media have attributed the new work to Banksy. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
An animatronic chicken watches two robot chicken nuggets in a 2008 window art installation by the artist Banksy in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2008年 10月 21日 星期二
An animatronic chicken watches two robot chicken nuggets in a 2008 window art installation by the artist Banksy in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A visitor takes a closer look at a Banksy creation entitled "Napalm" at a New York gallery in 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2007年 12月 5日 星期三
A visitor takes a closer look at a Banksy creation entitled "Napalm" at a New York gallery in 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cartoon images of policemen with wings and smiley faces are seen during a Banksy exhibition in London in 2003. REUTERS/File

Reuters / 2009年 5月 23日 星期六
Cartoon images of policemen with wings and smiley faces are seen during a Banksy exhibition in London in 2003. REUTERS/File
A woman walks past a painting, believed to be the work of elusive British street artist Banksy, in the Chinatown section of San Francisco, May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / 2010年 5月 5日 星期三
A woman walks past a painting, believed to be the work of elusive British street artist Banksy, in the Chinatown section of San Francisco, May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A Banksy creation entitled "People Who Enjoy Waving Flags Don't Deserve To Have One" is seen at a New York art gallery in 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2007年 12月 5日 星期三
A Banksy creation entitled "People Who Enjoy Waving Flags Don't Deserve To Have One" is seen at a New York art gallery in 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Visitors stand by a painting by Banksy at a 2006 exhibition of his work in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / 2006年 9月 16日 星期六
Visitors stand by a painting by Banksy at a 2006 exhibition of his work in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Street graffiti by Banksy on a wall next to a CCTV camera in central London in 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2008年 11月 26日 星期三
Street graffiti by Banksy on a wall next to a CCTV camera in central London in 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville
