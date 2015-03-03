I do, I do, I do...
A bride waits for her groom before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace Worldmore
A bride looks for her groom during a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace Worldmore
Newlyweds attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeonmore
A groom holds a portrait of his bride, who could not attend, during a mass wedding ceremony of the Unificationmore
A bride naps during a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapymore
Newlyweds celebrate during a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre more
A bride takes photographs of her groom before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim more
A newlywed couple takes a selfie after a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace Wmore
A newlywed couple check their translating machine before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at more
Newlyweds pose for photographs before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace Womore
A bride weeps as she attends a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centrmore
A groom naps during a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapymore
A newlywed couple looks at each other as they attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheomore
A bride sits inside a bus as she leaves after a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim more
