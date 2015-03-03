Geneva Auto Show
A Pagani Huayra is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTEmore
The EDAG Light Cocoon concept car is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Shomore
The interior of a Rolls-Royce Phantom Serenity is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th Internatiomore
A new McLaren P1 GTR is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. more
The Rinspeed Budii self-driving city car interior is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th Internamore
A TV presenter looks at a Ford GT during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Genmore
Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Lamborghini, speaks next to the new Aventador car during a Volkswagenmore
Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche presents the new Mercedes-AMG GT3 race car during the first press day ahead of the more
Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne and Ferrari S.p.A. CEO Amedeo Felisa (R) pose with the new Ferrari 488 GTB during tmore
An employee sits inside a virtual reality connected car cockpit built by Segula Technologies during the first more
Bugatti CEO Wolfgang Durheimer speaks next to the Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse 'La Finale', the last of more
The rear of a Citroen DS Divine concept car is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th Internationalmore
A Mercedes-Benz B-class Electric Drive is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motomore
A Porsche Cayman GT4car is pictured during a Volkswagen Group event ahead of the 85th International Motor Showmore
The new Audi R8 e-tron electric car is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Smore
An Aston Martin Vantage GT3 special edition is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th Internationalmore
The Aston Martin Vulcan is unveiled during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Gmore
Maxime Picat, Peugeot Brand CEO and Carlos Tavares, CEO of PSA Peugeot Citroen (R) pose with a Peugeot 208 durmore
A man walks past a so-called Lightmobile based on a Karl model by Opel ahead of the 85th International Motor Smore
A Fiat 500 Abarth 595 Competizione is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Shmore
A Morgan Aero 8 is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTEmore
Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche presents the new Mercedes GLE 450 AMG Coupe during the first press day ahead of themore
Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn poses with the new VW Passat, Car of the Year, during a Volkswagen Group evenmore
Bentley CEO Wolfgang Durheimer speaks next to the new Continental GT Speed during a Volkswagen Group event ahemore
The Rinspeed Budii self-driving city car is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Momore
Heinz-Jakob Neusser, VW Head of Technical Development, presents the Sport Coupe Concept GTE car during a Volksmore
New Kia Sportspace wagon concept car is seen from the rear during the first press day ahead of the 85th Internmore
Berlinetta Lusso, a coachbuilt F12 by Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera, is seen during the first press day ahemore
A charging plug is seen at the new Volvo V60 D5 Twin Engine Special Edition diesel hybrid car during the firstmore
A Ford GT is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnmore
