Geneva Auto Show

A Pagani Huayra is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A Pagani Huayra is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
A Pagani Huayra is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The EDAG Light Cocoon concept car is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The EDAG Light Cocoon concept car is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
The EDAG Light Cocoon concept car is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The interior of a Rolls-Royce Phantom Serenity is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The interior of a Rolls-Royce Phantom Serenity is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
The interior of a Rolls-Royce Phantom Serenity is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A new McLaren P1 GTR is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A new McLaren P1 GTR is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
A new McLaren P1 GTR is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The Rinspeed Budii self-driving city car interior is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The Rinspeed Budii self-driving city car interior is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
The Rinspeed Budii self-driving city car interior is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A TV presenter looks at a Ford GT during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A TV presenter looks at a Ford GT during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
A TV presenter looks at a Ford GT during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Lamborghini, speaks next to the new Aventador car during a Volkswagen Group event ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Lamborghini, speaks next to the new Aventador car during a Volkswagenmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Lamborghini, speaks next to the new Aventador car during a Volkswagen Group event ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche presents the new Mercedes-AMG GT3 race car during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche presents the new Mercedes-AMG GT3 race car during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche presents the new Mercedes-AMG GT3 race car during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne and Ferrari S.p.A. CEO Amedeo Felisa (R) pose with the new Ferrari 488 GTB during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne and Ferrari S.p.A. CEO Amedeo Felisa (R) pose with the new Ferrari 488 GTB during tmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne and Ferrari S.p.A. CEO Amedeo Felisa (R) pose with the new Ferrari 488 GTB during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
An employee sits inside a virtual reality connected car cockpit built by Segula Technologies during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

An employee sits inside a virtual reality connected car cockpit built by Segula Technologies during the first more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
An employee sits inside a virtual reality connected car cockpit built by Segula Technologies during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Bugatti CEO Wolfgang Durheimer speaks next to the Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse 'La Finale', the last of the 450 cars made, during a Volkswagen Group event ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Bugatti CEO Wolfgang Durheimer speaks next to the Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse 'La Finale', the last of more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
Bugatti CEO Wolfgang Durheimer speaks next to the Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse 'La Finale', the last of the 450 cars made, during a Volkswagen Group event ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The rear of a Citroen DS Divine concept car is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The rear of a Citroen DS Divine concept car is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
The rear of a Citroen DS Divine concept car is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A Mercedes-Benz B-class Electric Drive is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A Mercedes-Benz B-class Electric Drive is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
A Mercedes-Benz B-class Electric Drive is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A Porsche Cayman GT4car is pictured during a Volkswagen Group event ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A Porsche Cayman GT4car is pictured during a Volkswagen Group event ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
A Porsche Cayman GT4car is pictured during a Volkswagen Group event ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The new Audi R8 e-tron electric car is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The new Audi R8 e-tron electric car is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
The new Audi R8 e-tron electric car is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
An Aston Martin Vantage GT3 special edition is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

An Aston Martin Vantage GT3 special edition is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
An Aston Martin Vantage GT3 special edition is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The Aston Martin Vulcan is unveiled during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The Aston Martin Vulcan is unveiled during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
The Aston Martin Vulcan is unveiled during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Maxime Picat, Peugeot Brand CEO and Carlos Tavares, CEO of PSA Peugeot Citroen (R) pose with a Peugeot 208 during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Maxime Picat, Peugeot Brand CEO and Carlos Tavares, CEO of PSA Peugeot Citroen (R) pose with a Peugeot 208 durmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
Maxime Picat, Peugeot Brand CEO and Carlos Tavares, CEO of PSA Peugeot Citroen (R) pose with a Peugeot 208 during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A man walks past a so-called Lightmobile based on a Karl model by Opel ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A man walks past a so-called Lightmobile based on a Karl model by Opel ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
A man walks past a so-called Lightmobile based on a Karl model by Opel ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A Fiat 500 Abarth 595 Competizione is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A Fiat 500 Abarth 595 Competizione is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
A Fiat 500 Abarth 595 Competizione is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A Morgan Aero 8 is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A Morgan Aero 8 is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
A Morgan Aero 8 is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche presents the new Mercedes GLE 450 AMG Coupe during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche presents the new Mercedes GLE 450 AMG Coupe during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche presents the new Mercedes GLE 450 AMG Coupe during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn poses with the new VW Passat, Car of the Year, during a Volkswagen Group event ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn poses with the new VW Passat, Car of the Year, during a Volkswagen Group event ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn poses with the new VW Passat, Car of the Year, during a Volkswagen Group event ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Bentley CEO Wolfgang Durheimer speaks next to the new Continental GT Speed during a Volkswagen Group event ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Bentley CEO Wolfgang Durheimer speaks next to the new Continental GT Speed during a Volkswagen Group event ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
Bentley CEO Wolfgang Durheimer speaks next to the new Continental GT Speed during a Volkswagen Group event ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The Rinspeed Budii self-driving city car is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The Rinspeed Budii self-driving city car is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
The Rinspeed Budii self-driving city car is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Heinz-Jakob Neusser, VW Head of Technical Development, presents the Sport Coupe Concept GTE car during a Volkswagen Group event ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Heinz-Jakob Neusser, VW Head of Technical Development, presents the Sport Coupe Concept GTE car during a Volksmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
Heinz-Jakob Neusser, VW Head of Technical Development, presents the Sport Coupe Concept GTE car during a Volkswagen Group event ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
New Kia Sportspace wagon concept car is seen from the rear during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

New Kia Sportspace wagon concept car is seen from the rear during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
New Kia Sportspace wagon concept car is seen from the rear during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Berlinetta Lusso, a coachbuilt F12 by Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera, is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Berlinetta Lusso, a coachbuilt F12 by Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera, is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
Berlinetta Lusso, a coachbuilt F12 by Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera, is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A charging plug is seen at the new Volvo V60 D5 Twin Engine Special Edition diesel hybrid car during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A charging plug is seen at the new Volvo V60 D5 Twin Engine Special Edition diesel hybrid car during the firstmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
A charging plug is seen at the new Volvo V60 D5 Twin Engine Special Edition diesel hybrid car during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A Ford GT is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A Ford GT is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva.

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
A Ford GT is seen during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
