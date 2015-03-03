Downtime on the frontline
A rebel fighter of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) covered with mud carries his weapon as he sits nearmore
A rebel fighter of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) rests inside a room at al-Amriya frontline in Aleppmore
Rebel fighters of 'Al-Sultan Murad' brigade use their mobile phones inside a room near the frontline in Handarmore
Rebel fighters rest inside a room at the old city of Aleppo near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria'smore
A rebel fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion smokes a cigarette as he stands with his weapon imore
Rebel fighters pray beside the al-Sayyad hill bordering the town of Morek in the northern countryside of Hama more
Rebel fighters rest near the frontline during their fight against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-more
A rebel fighter pets a dog as a fellow fighter watches near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's Presmore
Abu Amara Brigade fighters sleep in a safehouse at the Bureij frontline of Aleppo January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Hmore
A rebel fighter uses his mobile phone beside barriers at a frontline in Old Aleppo January 4, 2015. The text omore
A rebel fighter receives a shave from a barber in Karm al-Jabal neighborhood of Aleppo January 5, 2015. REUTERmore
Rebel fighters watch television as they rest inside a room on the Karm al-Tarab frontline against the forces omore
A rebel fighter rests after clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ramouseh, an aremore
A rebel fighter rests in a safehouse in Aleppo September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Free Syrian Army fighters are silhouetted as they stand on one of the front lines of Wadi Al-Daif camp in the more
A rebel fighter rests inside a room at Karm al-Tarab frontline in Aleppo July 30, 2014. Picture taken July 30,more
Rebel fighters rest with their weapons inside a safe house at the Handarat camp frontline, an area located besmore
A rebel fighter plays a recorder inside a safe house at the Handarat camp frontline, an area located beside Almore
A rebel fighter plays football at the Handarat camp frontline, an area located beside Aleppo Central prison Jumore
Free Syrian Army fighters rest in Kvrbasin village of Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Gharmore
An Islamist rebel fighter reads a book while resting next to a weapon in the Hama countryside May 17, 2014. REmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter plays on a slide in the Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia provincmore
Abu Amara Brigade fighters inspect food at the Bureij frontline of Aleppo January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katamore
Rebel fighters receive food aid in the old city of Aleppo December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Rebel fighters pose for a picture inside a room in the town of Morek in Hama province July 20, 2014. REUTERS/more
