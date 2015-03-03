版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 4日 星期三 03:56 BJT

Ebola's ground zero

Etienne Ouamouno, father of Ebola patient zero, stands by the kapok tree where scientists say his two-year-old son Emile might have contracted Ebola from bats in Meliandou, Guinea, February 4, 2015. Scientists traced the source of the worst-ever outbreak of Ebola to two-year-old Emile Ouamouno, who they believe contracted the disease while playing near the tree, home to hundreds of bats that may have been hosting the deadly virus. Ouamouno lost his son Emile, his daughter and his pregnant wife to Ebola. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

Etienne Ouamouno, father of Ebola patient zero, stands by the kapok tree where scientists say his two-year-oldmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
Etienne Ouamouno, father of Ebola patient zero, stands by the kapok tree where scientists say his two-year-old son Emile might have contracted Ebola from bats in Meliandou, Guinea, February 4, 2015. Scientists traced the source of the worst-ever outbreak of Ebola to two-year-old Emile Ouamouno, who they believe contracted the disease while playing near the tree, home to hundreds of bats that may have been hosting the deadly virus. Ouamouno lost his son Emile, his daughter and his pregnant wife to Ebola. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
Close
1 / 12
A mother and her children make palm oil in Meliandou February 4, 2015. A charred kapok tree and around a dozen graves scattered amongst the mud brick houses of Meliandou are painful reminders of the toll Ebola has taken on this village in southeast Guinea. For thousands of people in the forest region of southeastern Guinea, once the breadbasket of the West African nation, the suffering has only deepened. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

A mother and her children make palm oil in Meliandou February 4, 2015. A charred kapok tree and around a dozenmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
A mother and her children make palm oil in Meliandou February 4, 2015. A charred kapok tree and around a dozen graves scattered amongst the mud brick houses of Meliandou are painful reminders of the toll Ebola has taken on this village in southeast Guinea. For thousands of people in the forest region of southeastern Guinea, once the breadbasket of the West African nation, the suffering has only deepened. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
Close
2 / 12
A member of the French Red Cross disinfects the area around a motionless person suspected of carrying the Ebola virus as a crowd gathers in Forecariah January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

A member of the French Red Cross disinfects the area around a motionless person suspected of carrying the Ebolmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
A member of the French Red Cross disinfects the area around a motionless person suspected of carrying the Ebola virus as a crowd gathers in Forecariah January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
Close
3 / 12
A Red Cross worker takes out metal grave markers to replace the wooden ones that have been eaten by termites in Nzerekore February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

A Red Cross worker takes out metal grave markers to replace the wooden ones that have been eaten by termites imore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
A Red Cross worker takes out metal grave markers to replace the wooden ones that have been eaten by termites in Nzerekore February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
Close
4 / 12
A man stands next to a signpost in Macenta February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

A man stands next to a signpost in Macenta February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
A man stands next to a signpost in Macenta February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
Close
5 / 12
Etienne Ouamouno, father of Ebola patient zero, poses for a picture in Meliandou February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

Etienne Ouamouno, father of Ebola patient zero, poses for a picture in Meliandou February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mismore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
Etienne Ouamouno, father of Ebola patient zero, poses for a picture in Meliandou February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
Close
6 / 12
The Medecins Sans Frontieres Ebola treatment center in the grounds of Donka Hospital is seen in Conakry February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

The Medecins Sans Frontieres Ebola treatment center in the grounds of Donka Hospital is seen in Conakry Februamore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
The Medecins Sans Frontieres Ebola treatment center in the grounds of Donka Hospital is seen in Conakry February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
Close
7 / 12
The broken windshield of an Ebola emergency team vehicle is seen after it had been pelted with stones in Lola February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

The broken windshield of an Ebola emergency team vehicle is seen after it had been pelted with stones in Lola more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
The broken windshield of an Ebola emergency team vehicle is seen after it had been pelted with stones in Lola February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
Close
8 / 12
People walk at the main market in Gueckedou February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

People walk at the main market in Gueckedou February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
People walk at the main market in Gueckedou February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
Close
9 / 12
A woman cooks in Meliandou February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

A woman cooks in Meliandou February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
A woman cooks in Meliandou February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
Close
10 / 12
A man buys shoes from a street vendor in Gueckedou February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

A man buys shoes from a street vendor in Gueckedou February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
A man buys shoes from a street vendor in Gueckedou February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
Close
11 / 12
Children play in the village of Meliandou February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

Children play in the village of Meliandou February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
Children play in the village of Meliandou February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
Close
12 / 12
重播
下一图片集
I do, I do, I do...

I do, I do, I do...

下一个

I do, I do, I do...

I do, I do, I do...

About 3,800 couples tie the knot at a mass wedding in South Korea.

2015年 3月 4日
Afghanistan's deadly snowfall

Afghanistan's deadly snowfall

More than 180 people have been killed in north Afghanistan in some of the worst avalanches there for 30 years.

2015年 3月 4日
Japan's cat island

Japan's cat island

An army of feral cats rules a remote island in southern Japan, outnumbering humans six to one in the fishing village.

2015年 3月 3日
Capturing Boko Haram

Capturing Boko Haram

Niger, Cameroon and Chad have launched a regional military campaign to help Nigeria defeat the Boko Haram insurgency.

2015年 3月 3日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐