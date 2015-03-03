Ebola's ground zero
Etienne Ouamouno, father of Ebola patient zero, stands by the kapok tree where scientists say his two-year-oldmore
A mother and her children make palm oil in Meliandou February 4, 2015. A charred kapok tree and around a dozenmore
A member of the French Red Cross disinfects the area around a motionless person suspected of carrying the Ebolmore
A Red Cross worker takes out metal grave markers to replace the wooden ones that have been eaten by termites imore
A man stands next to a signpost in Macenta February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
Etienne Ouamouno, father of Ebola patient zero, poses for a picture in Meliandou February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mismore
The Medecins Sans Frontieres Ebola treatment center in the grounds of Donka Hospital is seen in Conakry Februamore
The broken windshield of an Ebola emergency team vehicle is seen after it had been pelted with stones in Lola more
People walk at the main market in Gueckedou February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
A woman cooks in Meliandou February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
A man buys shoes from a street vendor in Gueckedou February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
Children play in the village of Meliandou February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
