China's Congress meets
Attendants wait to serve delegates with water during the opening of the annual full session of the National Pemore
Delegates leave on a bus after the first annual session of the National People's Congress, the country's parlimore
Military delegates wait to leave after the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congresmore
Souvenir plates bearing the images of China's President Xi Jinping and China's late Chairman Mao Zedong are dimore
Journalists report before the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the countrmore
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) speaks to President Xi Jinping as they leave after the opening of the annual fumore
An ethnic minority delegate wearing a traditional costume stands in front of the Great Hall of the People befomore
The Great Hall of the People, where the National People's Congress will be held is seen in Beijing, March 5, 2more
A delegate takes pictures before the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, themore
Commander of the Air Force of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Ma Xiaotian (L) speaks to Commander of the more
Two paramilitary policemen stand guard under red flags on the roof of the National Museum as the sun rises, bemore
Hotel guides jump as they pose for pictures ahead of the opening of the annual full session of the National Pemore
A security officer holds onto a curtain inside the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the more
Passengers on a subway watch a television screen showing Chinese Premier Li Keqiang delivering the government more
Delegates arrive for the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's pmore
A delegate sleeps while another yawns as they attend the opening of the annual full session of the National Pemore
A military band conductor practices during rehearsal ahead of the opening of the annual full session of the Namore
A delegate walks into the Great Hall of the People during the first annual full session of the National Peoplemore
Ethnic minority delegates wearing traditional clothes arrive for the opening of the annual full session of themore
A plainclothes soldier stands guard behind a main gate after the opening of the annual full session of the Natmore
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard near the Great Hall of the People, where the National People's Congress willmore
