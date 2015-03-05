版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 5日 星期四 22:50 BJT

China's Congress meets

Attendants wait to serve delegates with water during the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Attendants wait to serve delegates with water during the opening of the annual full session of the National Pemore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
Attendants wait to serve delegates with water during the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
1 / 21
Delegates leave on a bus after the first annual session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, in front of Great Hall of the People at the Tiananmen Square, in Beijing March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Delegates leave on a bus after the first annual session of the National People's Congress, the country's parlimore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
Delegates leave on a bus after the first annual session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, in front of Great Hall of the People at the Tiananmen Square, in Beijing March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 21
Military delegates wait to leave after the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Military delegates wait to leave after the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congresmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
Military delegates wait to leave after the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
3 / 21
Souvenir plates bearing the images of China's President Xi Jinping and China's late Chairman Mao Zedong are displayed at a shop nearby the Great Hall of the People where the National People's Congress will be held, in Beijing, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Souvenir plates bearing the images of China's President Xi Jinping and China's late Chairman Mao Zedong are dimore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
Souvenir plates bearing the images of China's President Xi Jinping and China's late Chairman Mao Zedong are displayed at a shop nearby the Great Hall of the People where the National People's Congress will be held, in Beijing, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
4 / 21
Journalists report before the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Journalists report before the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the countrmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
Journalists report before the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
5 / 21
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) speaks to President Xi Jinping as they leave after the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Barry Huang

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) speaks to President Xi Jinping as they leave after the opening of the annual fumore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) speaks to President Xi Jinping as they leave after the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Barry Huang
Close
6 / 21
An ethnic minority delegate wearing a traditional costume stands in front of the Great Hall of the People before the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

An ethnic minority delegate wearing a traditional costume stands in front of the Great Hall of the People befomore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
An ethnic minority delegate wearing a traditional costume stands in front of the Great Hall of the People before the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
7 / 21
The Great Hall of the People, where the National People's Congress will be held is seen in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The Great Hall of the People, where the National People's Congress will be held is seen in Beijing, March 5, 2more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
The Great Hall of the People, where the National People's Congress will be held is seen in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
8 / 21
A delegate takes pictures before the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A delegate takes pictures before the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, themore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
A delegate takes pictures before the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
9 / 21
Commander of the Air Force of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Ma Xiaotian (L) speaks to Commander of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy Wu Shengli during the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Commander of the Air Force of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Ma Xiaotian (L) speaks to Commander of the more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
Commander of the Air Force of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Ma Xiaotian (L) speaks to Commander of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy Wu Shengli during the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
10 / 21
Two paramilitary policemen stand guard under red flags on the roof of the National Museum as the sun rises, before the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Two paramilitary policemen stand guard under red flags on the roof of the National Museum as the sun rises, bemore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
Two paramilitary policemen stand guard under red flags on the roof of the National Museum as the sun rises, before the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
11 / 21
Hotel guides jump as they pose for pictures ahead of the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Hotel guides jump as they pose for pictures ahead of the opening of the annual full session of the National Pemore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
Hotel guides jump as they pose for pictures ahead of the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
12 / 21
A security officer holds onto a curtain inside the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, in Beijing March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A security officer holds onto a curtain inside the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
A security officer holds onto a curtain inside the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, in Beijing March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
13 / 21
Passengers on a subway watch a television screen showing Chinese Premier Li Keqiang delivering the government work report during the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, in Shanghai, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Passengers on a subway watch a television screen showing Chinese Premier Li Keqiang delivering the government more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
Passengers on a subway watch a television screen showing Chinese Premier Li Keqiang delivering the government work report during the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, in Shanghai, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
14 / 21
Delegates arrive for the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Barry Huang

Delegates arrive for the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's pmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
Delegates arrive for the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Barry Huang
Close
15 / 21
A delegate sleeps while another yawns as they attend the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A delegate sleeps while another yawns as they attend the opening of the annual full session of the National Pemore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
A delegate sleeps while another yawns as they attend the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
16 / 21
A military band conductor practices during rehearsal ahead of the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A military band conductor practices during rehearsal ahead of the opening of the annual full session of the Namore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
A military band conductor practices during rehearsal ahead of the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
17 / 21
A delegate walks into the Great Hall of the People during the first annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A delegate walks into the Great Hall of the People during the first annual full session of the National Peoplemore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
A delegate walks into the Great Hall of the People during the first annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
18 / 21
Ethnic minority delegates wearing traditional clothes arrive for the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Ethnic minority delegates wearing traditional clothes arrive for the opening of the annual full session of themore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
Ethnic minority delegates wearing traditional clothes arrive for the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
19 / 21
A plainclothes soldier stands guard behind a main gate after the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A plainclothes soldier stands guard behind a main gate after the opening of the annual full session of the Natmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
A plainclothes soldier stands guard behind a main gate after the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
20 / 21
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard near the Great Hall of the People, where the National People's Congress will be held, in Beijing, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard near the Great Hall of the People, where the National People's Congress willmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard near the Great Hall of the People, where the National People's Congress will be held, in Beijing, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
21 / 21
重播
下一图片集
Life on the Woolwich ferry

Life on the Woolwich ferry

下一个

Life on the Woolwich ferry

Life on the Woolwich ferry

Woolwich, in southeast London, has been the site of a river crossing since Saxon times. It is now home to a free ferry service transporting passengers and...

2015年 3月 5日
Celebrating Holi

Celebrating Holi

Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

2015年 3月 5日
Finding the heart of Buddhism

Finding the heart of Buddhism

Makha Bucha Day honors Buddha and his teachings.

2015年 3月 5日
China's knockoff world wonders

China's knockoff world wonders

China brings the world to its doorstep with scale replicas of famous tourist destinations.

2015年 3月 5日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐