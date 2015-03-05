Life on the Woolwich ferry

Mate Shaun Barker holds onto the steering controls as he waits for the James Newman ferry to be loaded in Woolmore

Mate Shaun Barker holds onto the steering controls as he waits for the James Newman ferry to be loaded in Woolwich, London February 5, 2015. However, many of the ferry workers believe there will always be a ferry service at Woolwich, which has been a place for crossing the Thames since the Saxon times. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

