Life on the Woolwich ferry
The Ernest Bevin ferry is seen from the James Newman ferry as it approaches the Woolwich Ferry south terminal more
Vehicles are directed onto the deck of the James Newman ferry before dawn at Woolwich in London, January 23, 2more
Mate Shaun Barker holds onto the steering controls as he waits for the James Newman ferry to be loaded in Woolmore
Captain Dave Watkins in the Wheel House of the James Newman ferry before dawn in Woolwich, London February 5, more
Trained Hand Danny Davis guides vehicles onto the deck of the James Newman ferry at Woolwich in London Januarymore
The James Newman Woolwich Ferry crosses the River Thames before dawn in London January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Russmore
A Deckhand directs vehicles onto the deck of the James Newman ferry at dawn on the south terminal of the Woolwmore
Senior Deckhand John Waterhouse directs vehicles off the deck of the James Newman ferry before dawn at Woolwicmore
The Ernest Bevin Woolwich Ferry sails across the River Thames at first light in London February 5, 2015. REUTEmore
Canary Wharf, London's financial centre, is seen in early morning sunshine behind the Woolwich Ferry viewing tmore
Traffic Controller Tom Cherry watches from the viewing tower at the Woolwich Ferry terminal building in Londonmore
The consul controls which are used to control the ramps to the Woolwich Ferry are seen inside the viewing towemore
Traffic Controller Julie Cox directs traffic into the overspill parking area for the Woolwich Ferry in London,more
The shadow of a lorry arriving at the parking area for the Woolwich Ferry is cast on a sign advertising the immore
Deckhand Johnny Martin guides scrap metal lorry driver Sean Kent onto the James Newman Woolwich Ferry before cmore
Deckhand Albert Smith guides vehicles onto the deck of the James Newman ferry at Woolwich in London February 5more
Captain Dave Watkins navigates the James Newman ferry across the River Thames early in the morning at Woolwichmore
Fuel gauges are seen in the engine room of the James Newman Woolwich Ferry in London January 23, 2015. Each femore
The James Newman Woolwich Ferry crosses the River Thames in front of Canary Wharf, London's financial districtmore
Scrap metal truck driver Sean Kent looks out over the River Thames while on board the James Newman Woolwich Femore
Empty seats are seen on the passenger deck of the James Newman Woolwich Ferry as a woman uses a mobile phone dmore
Senior Deckhand John Waterhouse takes a break from work on the James Newman ferry in Woolwich, London Februarymore
Scrap metal truck driver Sean Kent drives up the ramp from the Woolwich Ferry after crossing the River Thames more
The Ernest Bevin ferry crosses the River Thames seen from steps that lead down to the bank at low tide near thmore
Procurement Officer James Carter poses for a picture at the hatch of the storeroom in the workshop for the Woomore
Chargehand Terry Hanlan clears the bench in the Woolwich Ferry workshop in London February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rumore
Marine plumber Gary Delieu, who has worked for the Woolwich Ferry for 35 years, makes gaskets for piping in thmore
Boiler Maker Paul Rice (L), who has worked for the Woolwich Ferry for 35 years, poses for a picture with collemore
Electricians Tony Dunt (L), Danny Mitchell and Ian Hastings (R) pose for a picture in the Woolwich Ferry worksmore
Cables and supplies are stored ready for use in the electrical room of the Woolwich Ferry workshop in London Jmore
Boiler Maker Paul Rice, who has worked for the Woolwich Ferry for 35 years, walks onto the John Burns ferry thmore
A damaged Voith Schneider Propeller unit is lifted by crane from the John Burns ferry at Woolwich in London Femore
Fitters use blow torches to heat up and loosen part of a damaged Voith Schneider Propeller unit as it is liftemore
People walk along the Woolwich pedestrian tunnel which links Woolwich to North Woolwich, Newham, London Januarmore
Lights are reflected in the River Thames, as flats in Woolwich are seen through the wheelhouse of the James Nemore
下一个
Celebrating Holi
Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Finding the heart of Buddhism
Makha Bucha Day honors Buddha and his teachings.
China's knockoff world wonders
China brings the world to its doorstep with scale replicas of famous tourist destinations.
World's most expensive cities
The most expensive cities in the world.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.