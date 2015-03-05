Inside a heroin den

A heroin addict smokes heroin in Lamu, Kenya November 21, 2014. Drug use in Kenya has risen fast in the past few years, according to religious leaders, politicians and charities working to tackle the problem. They say domestic use has soared as international drug cartels have turned east Africa into a major transit route for narcotics from Afghanistan. Some of the drugs spill onto the local market, they say. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

