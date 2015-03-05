Inside a heroin den
A heroin addict smokes heroin in Lamu, Kenya November 21, 2014. Drug use in Kenya has risen fast in the past fmore
A heroin addict injects heroin in Lamu November 21, 2014. Juma Ngao, a director at Kenya's National Authority more
A heroin addict prepares heroin before using it in Lamu November 21, 2014. "There is an easy market for drugs more
A heroin addict rests after smoking heroin in Lamu November 21, 2014. The problem has become a political issuemore
Heroin addicts walk after they bought heroin in Lamu November 21, 2014. With Mombasa's police and some politicmore
Heroin addicts prepare heroin before using it in Lamu November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A heroin addict injects heroin in Lamu November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A heroin addict prepares heroin before using it in Lamu November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A heroin addict prepares heroin before using it in Lamu November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A heroin addict smokes heroin in Lamu November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
