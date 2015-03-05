版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 5日 星期四 23:17 BJT

Ringling's circus elephants

Ringling Brothers' animal trainer, Taba Maluenda instructs the Indian Elephant, named Asia, how to bat at "home plate" on this makeshift baseball field during a Miami Marlins batting practice featuring elephants from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in Miami, Florida January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Ringling Brothers' animal trainer, Taba Maluenda instructs the Indian Elephant, named Asia, how to bat at "hommore

Reuters / 2012年 1月 6日 星期五
Ringling Brothers' animal trainer, Taba Maluenda instructs the Indian Elephant, named Asia, how to bat at "home plate" on this makeshift baseball field during a Miami Marlins batting practice featuring elephants from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in Miami, Florida January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Close
1 / 15
Kelly Ann, an elephant from Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus, is petted by children during a promotional event linked to the Brazil 2014 World Cup, in Los Angeles, California July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Kelly Ann, an elephant from Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus, is petted by children during a promotiomore

Reuters / 2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Kelly Ann, an elephant from Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus, is petted by children during a promotional event linked to the Brazil 2014 World Cup, in Los Angeles, California July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 15
Elephants from the Ringling Bros and Barnum and Bailey Circus parade in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, March 16, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Elephants from the Ringling Bros and Barnum and Bailey Circus parade in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in more

Reuters / 2010年 3月 17日 星期三
Elephants from the Ringling Bros and Barnum and Bailey Circus parade in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, March 16, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
3 / 15
Elephants from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus stop while walking near the U.S. Capitol on their way to the Verizon Center in Washington, March 24, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Elephants from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus stop while walking near the U.S. Capitol on themore

Reuters / 2008年 3月 25日 星期二
Elephants from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus stop while walking near the U.S. Capitol on their way to the Verizon Center in Washington, March 24, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
4 / 15
Banana (L), an Asian elephant, is washed backstage before the start of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus Bellobration show at Madison Square Garden in New York April 10, 2007. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Banana (L), an Asian elephant, is washed backstage before the start of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey more

Reuters / 2007年 4月 11日 星期三
Banana (L), an Asian elephant, is washed backstage before the start of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus Bellobration show at Madison Square Garden in New York April 10, 2007. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
5 / 15
Elephants from the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus walk past performers as they start their customary parade through the city to announce the arrival of the circus in Washington, March 17, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Elephants from the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus walk past performers as they start their cusmore

Reuters / 2009年 3月 18日 星期三
Elephants from the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus walk past performers as they start their customary parade through the city to announce the arrival of the circus in Washington, March 17, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
6 / 15
An elephant from the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus wears an Irish-themed hat to celebrate St. Patrick's Day during their customary parade through the city to announce the arrival of the circus in Washington, March 17, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

An elephant from the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus wears an Irish-themed hat to celebrate St.more

Reuters / 2009年 3月 18日 星期三
An elephant from the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus wears an Irish-themed hat to celebrate St. Patrick's Day during their customary parade through the city to announce the arrival of the circus in Washington, March 17, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 15
Elephants from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus parade in front of the Boston skyline down Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 5, 2006, from their train to the TD Banknorth Garden for ten days of performances. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Elephants from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus parade in front of the Boston skyline down Memorimore

Reuters / 2006年 10月 6日 星期五
Elephants from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus parade in front of the Boston skyline down Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 5, 2006, from their train to the TD Banknorth Garden for ten days of performances. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 15
Kelly Ann, an elephant from Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus, waves a German flag during a promotional event linked to the Brazil 2014 World Cup, in Los Angeles, California July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Kelly Ann, an elephant from Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus, waves a German flag during a promotionamore

Reuters / 2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Kelly Ann, an elephant from Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus, waves a German flag during a promotional event linked to the Brazil 2014 World Cup, in Los Angeles, California July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 15
Elephants from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus line up for a photo under the Brooklyn Bridge in the Brooklyn Borough of New York, March 20, 2013. The circus will be performing in Brooklyn from March 20 till April 1. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Elephants from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus line up for a photo under the Brooklyn Bridge in more

Reuters / 2013年 3月 21日 星期四
Elephants from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus line up for a photo under the Brooklyn Bridge in the Brooklyn Borough of New York, March 20, 2013. The circus will be performing in Brooklyn from March 20 till April 1. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
10 / 15
Children watch Kelly Ann the Elephant paint an Easter egg, at the Ringling Bros. And Barnum and Bailey Circus in Washington, April 11, 2003. REUTERS/William Philpott

Children watch Kelly Ann the Elephant paint an Easter egg, at the Ringling Bros. And Barnum and Bailey Circus more

Reuters / 2006年 2月 8日 星期三
Children watch Kelly Ann the Elephant paint an Easter egg, at the Ringling Bros. And Barnum and Bailey Circus in Washington, April 11, 2003. REUTERS/William Philpott
Close
11 / 15
Children smile as they watch elephants from the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus during their customary parade through the city to announce the arrival of the circus in Washington, March 17, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Children smile as they watch elephants from the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus during their cumore

Reuters / 2009年 3月 18日 星期三
Children smile as they watch elephants from the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus during their customary parade through the city to announce the arrival of the circus in Washington, March 17, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
12 / 15
Elephants from the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus stop as they walk near the US Capitol during their customary parade through the city to announce the arrival of the circus in Washington, March 17, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Elephants from the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus stop as they walk near the US Capitol duringmore

Reuters / 2009年 3月 18日 星期三
Elephants from the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus stop as they walk near the US Capitol during their customary parade through the city to announce the arrival of the circus in Washington, March 17, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
13 / 15
Elephants from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus parade down Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 5, 2006, from their train to the TD Banknorth Garden for ten days of performances. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Elephants from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus parade down Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachumore

Reuters / 2006年 10月 6日 星期五
Elephants from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus parade down Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 5, 2006, from their train to the TD Banknorth Garden for ten days of performances. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
14 / 15
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus elephants walk under a freeway bridge in the early morning hours to Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, July 7, 2009, where they will perform the day after the Michael Jackson memorial. REUTERS/Stefano Paltera/Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey/Handout

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus elephants walk under a freeway bridge in the early morning hours to more

Reuters / 2009年 7月 8日 星期三
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus elephants walk under a freeway bridge in the early morning hours to Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, July 7, 2009, where they will perform the day after the Michael Jackson memorial. REUTERS/Stefano Paltera/Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey/Handout
Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
China's Congress meets

China's Congress meets

下一个

China's Congress meets

China's Congress meets

Tight security in Beijing as military, political and ethnic minority delegates arrive for China's National People's Congress.

2015年 3月 5日
Life on the Woolwich ferry

Life on the Woolwich ferry

Woolwich, in southeast London, has been the site of a river crossing since Saxon times. It is now home to a free ferry service transporting passengers and...

2015年 3月 5日
Celebrating Holi

Celebrating Holi

Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

2015年 3月 5日
Finding the heart of Buddhism

Finding the heart of Buddhism

Makha Bucha Day honors Buddha and his teachings.

2015年 3月 5日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐