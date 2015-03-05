Ringling's circus elephants
Ringling Brothers' animal trainer, Taba Maluenda instructs the Indian Elephant, named Asia, how to bat at "hommore
Kelly Ann, an elephant from Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus, is petted by children during a promotiomore
Elephants from the Ringling Bros and Barnum and Bailey Circus parade in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in more
Elephants from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus stop while walking near the U.S. Capitol on themore
Banana (L), an Asian elephant, is washed backstage before the start of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey more
Elephants from the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus walk past performers as they start their cusmore
An elephant from the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus wears an Irish-themed hat to celebrate St.more
Elephants from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus parade in front of the Boston skyline down Memorimore
Kelly Ann, an elephant from Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus, waves a German flag during a promotionamore
Elephants from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus line up for a photo under the Brooklyn Bridge in more
Children watch Kelly Ann the Elephant paint an Easter egg, at the Ringling Bros. And Barnum and Bailey Circus more
Children smile as they watch elephants from the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus during their cumore
Elephants from the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus stop as they walk near the US Capitol duringmore
Elephants from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus parade down Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachumore
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus elephants walk under a freeway bridge in the early morning hours to more
下一个
China's Congress meets
Tight security in Beijing as military, political and ethnic minority delegates arrive for China's National People's Congress.
Life on the Woolwich ferry
Woolwich, in southeast London, has been the site of a river crossing since Saxon times. It is now home to a free ferry service transporting passengers and...
Celebrating Holi
Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Finding the heart of Buddhism
Makha Bucha Day honors Buddha and his teachings.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.