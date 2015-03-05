Britain's next top dog
Arthur Ward stands with his Pyrenean Mountain Dog Cody during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birminghmore
A Retriever looks from its bench during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUmore
A woman sitting with Weimaraners applies makeup during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Marmore
A dog arrives on a bus for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Smore
A Hungarian Vizsla is shown to the judge during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2more
A man wearing a dog print waistcoat arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2more
A dog from the Irish obedience team looks from its bench during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birminmore
Women look at t-shirts during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darremore
A dog arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Irish Setters rest on their benches during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. more
A woman shows an American Cocker Spaniel during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2more
A man sits with two Hungarian Vizla during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. more
A dog arrives on a bus for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Smore
Owners take photographs of their dogs during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015more
A Weimaraner looks from under a blanket during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 20more
A dog poses for its owner on arrival for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REmore
A woman sports dog paw print tattoos during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015.more
A woman pushes two dogs in a pram during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REmore
