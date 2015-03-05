版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 6日 星期五 01:53 BJT

Genetically modified animals

Two transgenic pigs are irradiated under ultraviolet radiation showing their green fluorescence protein (GFP) feature at a hogpen in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang province December 26, 2006. China's first three transgenic pigs were bred successfully, China Daily reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Two transgenic pigs are irradiated under ultraviolet radiation showing their green fluorescence protein (GFP) more

Reuters / 2006年 12月 26日 星期二
Two transgenic pigs are irradiated under ultraviolet radiation showing their green fluorescence protein (GFP) feature at a hogpen in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang province December 26, 2006. China's first three transgenic pigs were bred successfully, China Daily reported. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
1 / 10
Genetically engineered angelfish (Pterophyllum) glow in a tank during a news conference before the 2012 Taiwan International Aquarium Expo in Taipei November 7, 2012. The fish, which are the world's first pink fluorescent angelfish and can view without blacklight, were created by a joint project between Taiwan's Academia Sinica, National Taiwan Ocean University and Jy Lin, a private biotechnology company, according to the organizer. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Genetically engineered angelfish (Pterophyllum) glow in a tank during a news conference before the 2012 Taiwanmore

Reuters / 2012年 11月 7日 星期三
Genetically engineered angelfish (Pterophyllum) glow in a tank during a news conference before the 2012 Taiwan International Aquarium Expo in Taipei November 7, 2012. The fish, which are the world's first pink fluorescent angelfish and can view without blacklight, were created by a joint project between Taiwan's Academia Sinica, National Taiwan Ocean University and Jy Lin, a private biotechnology company, according to the organizer. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Close
2 / 10
A Russian scientist Alexander Sotnikov stretches a cloned rabbit for tests at the laboratory outside Moscow, February 8, 2005. Many of those used in the research at the biotechnological center are clones of genetically-modified rabbits, which have had human genes added to their genomes. Scientists say milk from the resulting rabbits contains protein that helps treat cancer in humans. The center, just outside Moscow, keeps dozens of these transgenic rabbits for research purposes. REUTERS/Viktor Korotayev

A Russian scientist Alexander Sotnikov stretches a cloned rabbit for tests at the laboratory outside Moscow, Fmore

Reuters / 2009年 5月 25日 星期一
A Russian scientist Alexander Sotnikov stretches a cloned rabbit for tests at the laboratory outside Moscow, February 8, 2005. Many of those used in the research at the biotechnological center are clones of genetically-modified rabbits, which have had human genes added to their genomes. Scientists say milk from the resulting rabbits contains protein that helps treat cancer in humans. The center, just outside Moscow, keeps dozens of these transgenic rabbits for research purposes. REUTERS/Viktor Korotayev
Close
3 / 10
A biologist puts her hand in a box with male genetically modified Aedes aegypti mosquitoes at an educational exhibition by British biotechnology company Oxitec in Piracicaba March 5, 2015. Oxitec said its laboratory created the genetically modified male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which are set to be released in Sao Paulo in April. A specially-made gene in the male mosquitoes seeks to reduce to number of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes by killing their offspring after mating with wild female mosquitoes. Brazil already has more than 100 000 cases of people with dengue in 2015, according to the City Department of Health. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A biologist puts her hand in a box with male genetically modified Aedes aegypti mosquitoes at an educational emore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
A biologist puts her hand in a box with male genetically modified Aedes aegypti mosquitoes at an educational exhibition by British biotechnology company Oxitec in Piracicaba March 5, 2015. Oxitec said its laboratory created the genetically modified male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which are set to be released in Sao Paulo in April. A specially-made gene in the male mosquitoes seeks to reduce to number of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes by killing their offspring after mating with wild female mosquitoes. Brazil already has more than 100 000 cases of people with dengue in 2015, according to the City Department of Health. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
4 / 10
Snuppy the Afghan Hound, the world's first dog cloned from adult cells by somatic nuclear cell transfer, rests during a photo call at Seoul National University's College of Veterinary Medicine March 12, 2008. A South Korean biotech company is offering dog owners the chance to clone their pet through a service that can cost up to $148,000 for a puppy. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Snuppy the Afghan Hound, the world's first dog cloned from adult cells by somatic nuclear cell transfer, restsmore

Reuters / 2008年 3月 12日 星期三
Snuppy the Afghan Hound, the world's first dog cloned from adult cells by somatic nuclear cell transfer, rests during a photo call at Seoul National University's College of Veterinary Medicine March 12, 2008. A South Korean biotech company is offering dog owners the chance to clone their pet through a service that can cost up to $148,000 for a puppy. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Close
5 / 10
Austrian Olympic and World show jumping medalist Hugo Simon stands with "E.T. Cryozootech-Stallion", a clone of the gelding show jumping winner E.T. FRH, which is presented at the Top Sire horse show in Bourg-en-Bresse, eastern France February 4, 2007. The stallion, born on June 2, 2006, is a clone resulting from cells taken from the castrated show jumping champion E.T. FRH and is intended for breeders as it carries identical DNA genetic content. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Austrian Olympic and World show jumping medalist Hugo Simon stands with "E.T. Cryozootech-Stallion", a clone omore

Reuters / 2007年 2月 4日 星期日
Austrian Olympic and World show jumping medalist Hugo Simon stands with "E.T. Cryozootech-Stallion", a clone of the gelding show jumping winner E.T. FRH, which is presented at the Top Sire horse show in Bourg-en-Bresse, eastern France February 4, 2007. The stallion, born on June 2, 2006, is a clone resulting from cells taken from the castrated show jumping champion E.T. FRH and is intended for breeders as it carries identical DNA genetic content. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
6 / 10
A transgenic fluorescent green pig (C) stands among normal pigs in Taipei January 12, 2006. Taiwan, home to the world's first transgenic glowing fish, has successfully bred fluorescent green pigs that researchers hope will boost the island's stem cell research, a professor said. REUTERS/Jay Cheng

A transgenic fluorescent green pig (C) stands among normal pigs in Taipei January 12, 2006. Taiwan, home to thmore

Reuters / 2006年 4月 1日 星期六
A transgenic fluorescent green pig (C) stands among normal pigs in Taipei January 12, 2006. Taiwan, home to the world's first transgenic glowing fish, has successfully bred fluorescent green pigs that researchers hope will boost the island's stem cell research, a professor said. REUTERS/Jay Cheng
Close
7 / 10
A combination photo shows a cloned fluorescent puppy, a three-month-old beagle, glowing in the dark under ultra-violet light (L) and under daylight (R) at Seoul National University's College of Veterinary Medicine in Seoul May 13, 2009. The puppy is one of "2nd generation Ruppies", offspring of "Ruppy", the world's first transgenic dog which carries fluorescent genes. They took a fluorescent protein, much like that produced by some sea anenomes, and inserted it into the cell of a beagle. The name "Ruppy" is a combination of the words "Ruby" and "Puppy", and the offspring of such dogs will possess the same fluorescent gene as their mothers. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

A combination photo shows a cloned fluorescent puppy, a three-month-old beagle, glowing in the dark under ultrmore

Reuters / 2009年 5月 13日 星期三
A combination photo shows a cloned fluorescent puppy, a three-month-old beagle, glowing in the dark under ultra-violet light (L) and under daylight (R) at Seoul National University's College of Veterinary Medicine in Seoul May 13, 2009. The puppy is one of "2nd generation Ruppies", offspring of "Ruppy", the world's first transgenic dog which carries fluorescent genes. They took a fluorescent protein, much like that produced by some sea anenomes, and inserted it into the cell of a beagle. The name "Ruppy" is a combination of the words "Ruby" and "Puppy", and the offspring of such dogs will possess the same fluorescent gene as their mothers. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Close
8 / 10
Genetically engineered Angelfish (Pterophyllum Scalare) glow in a tank under a black light while being displayed at the 2010 Taiwan International Aqua Expo in Taipei October 29, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

Genetically engineered Angelfish (Pterophyllum Scalare) glow in a tank under a black light while being displaymore

Reuters / 2010年 10月 29日 星期五
Genetically engineered Angelfish (Pterophyllum Scalare) glow in a tank under a black light while being displayed at the 2010 Taiwan International Aqua Expo in Taipei October 29, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
Close
9 / 10
A person takes pictures at a tank of genetically engineered fluorescent fish at a news conference before 2011 Taiwan International Ornamental Fish Expo in Taipei September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

A person takes pictures at a tank of genetically engineered fluorescent fish at a news conference before 2011 more

Reuters / 2011年 9月 27日 星期二
A person takes pictures at a tank of genetically engineered fluorescent fish at a news conference before 2011 Taiwan International Ornamental Fish Expo in Taipei September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
Syria's cave hideouts

Syria's cave hideouts

下一个

Syria's cave hideouts

Syria's cave hideouts

Rebels and refugees try to find shelter by hiding out in caves.

2015年 3月 6日
Battle for Tikrit

Battle for Tikrit

Inside the Iraqi offensive to retake the city from Islamic State militants.

2015年 3月 5日
Lost at sea

Lost at sea

Several North African migrants perish at sea while trying to cross into Europe.

2015年 3月 5日
Volcano erupts in Chile

Volcano erupts in Chile

Chile is on high alert following the eruption of the Villarrica volcano.

2015年 3月 5日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐