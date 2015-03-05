Genetically modified animals
Two transgenic pigs are irradiated under ultraviolet radiation showing their green fluorescence protein (GFP) more
Genetically engineered angelfish (Pterophyllum) glow in a tank during a news conference before the 2012 Taiwanmore
A Russian scientist Alexander Sotnikov stretches a cloned rabbit for tests at the laboratory outside Moscow, Fmore
A biologist puts her hand in a box with male genetically modified Aedes aegypti mosquitoes at an educational emore
Snuppy the Afghan Hound, the world's first dog cloned from adult cells by somatic nuclear cell transfer, restsmore
Austrian Olympic and World show jumping medalist Hugo Simon stands with "E.T. Cryozootech-Stallion", a clone omore
A transgenic fluorescent green pig (C) stands among normal pigs in Taipei January 12, 2006. Taiwan, home to thmore
A combination photo shows a cloned fluorescent puppy, a three-month-old beagle, glowing in the dark under ultrmore
Genetically engineered Angelfish (Pterophyllum Scalare) glow in a tank under a black light while being displaymore
A person takes pictures at a tank of genetically engineered fluorescent fish at a news conference before 2011 more
