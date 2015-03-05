Sex doll factory
Silicone dream dolls are seen at the workshop of the Dreamdoll company in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, Decembermore
Raphaela, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, works on the makeup of a silicone dream doll in their workshopmore
A silicone dream doll is seen in its mold at the workshop of the Dreamdoll company in Duppigheim near Strasboumore
Eric, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, checks a silicone dream doll as he removes it from a mold at theirmore
Raphaela, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, places a glass eye in the head of a silicone dream doll in themore
Silicone ears are seen at the workshop of the Dreamdoll company in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 201more
Raphaela, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, checks eye alignment on a silicone dream doll in their workshomore
Raphaela, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, works on the makeup of a silicone dream doll at their workshopmore
Eric, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, inspects a silicone dream doll as he removes it from a mold at themore
Raphaela, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, works on the makeup of a silicone dream doll at their workshopmore
Raphaela, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, prepares a silicone dream doll for shipment in their workshop more
Silicone dream dolls are seen at the workshop of the Dreamdoll company in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, Decembermore
Thierry Reverdi, owner of the Dreamdoll company, adjusts the sunglasses of a silicone dream doll at their workmore
Thierry Reverdi, owner of the Dreamdoll company, brushes the hair of a silicone dream doll at their workshop imore
Thierry Reverdi, owner of the Dreamdoll company, places a finished silicone dream doll into a case for shippinmore
Thierry Reverdi, the owner of the Dreamdoll company, works on the mechanical structure of a silicone dream dolmore
下一个
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
Inside a heroin den
Drug cartels have turned Kenya into a transit route for narcotics, spilling drugs onto the local market.
Ringling's circus elephants
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus plans to eliminate its elephant acts by 2018 amid public outcry over animal rights.
China's Congress meets
Tight security in Beijing as military, political and ethnic minority delegates arrive for China's National People's Congress.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.