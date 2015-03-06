版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 6日 星期五 23:25 BJT

Celebrating Holi

A man reacts as colored water is splashed on him during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India March 6, 2015. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
A man reacts as colored water is splashed on him during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India March 6, 2015. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Stringer
Widows daubed in colors dance as they take part in Holi celebrations organized by non-governmental organization Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan, India March 6, 2015. Traditionally in Hindu culture, widows are expected to renounce earthly pleasure so they do not celebrate Holi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
Widows daubed in colors dance as they take part in Holi celebrations organized by non-governmental organization Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan, India March 6, 2015. Traditionally in Hindu culture, widows are expected to renounce earthly pleasure so they do not celebrate Holi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow daubed in colors dances as she takes part in Holi celebrations organized by Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan, India March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
A widow daubed in colors dances as she takes part in Holi celebrations organized by Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan, India March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
People are drenched with water as they celebrate Holi in Bengaluru, India March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
People are drenched with water as they celebrate Holi in Bengaluru, India March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A widow holds petals in her saree as she attends Holi celebrations organized by Sulabh International in Vrindavan, India March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
A widow holds petals in her saree as she attends Holi celebrations organized by Sulabh International in Vrindavan, India March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A widow daubed in colors plays a drum as she attends Holi celebrations organized by Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan, India March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
A widow daubed in colors plays a drum as she attends Holi celebrations organized by Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan, India March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Widows daubed in colors chant religious hymns as they take part in Holi celebrations organized by Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan, India March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
Widows daubed in colors chant religious hymns as they take part in Holi celebrations organized by Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan, India March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People gather to celebrate Holi in Kathmandu, Nepal March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

People gather to celebrate Holi in Kathmandu, Nepal March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
People gather to celebrate Holi in Kathmandu, Nepal March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Widows daubed in colors dance as they take part in Holi celebrations organized by Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan, India March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
Widows daubed in colors dance as they take part in Holi celebrations organized by Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan, India March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People play with tomato pulp as part of Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
People play with tomato pulp as part of Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People daubed in colors pose while celebrating Holi in Mumbai, India March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
People daubed in colors pose while celebrating Holi in Mumbai, India March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A widow daubed in colors leaves after taking part in Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, India March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
A widow daubed in colors leaves after taking part in Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, India March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People sing and dance while celebrating Holi in Kathmandu, Nepal March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
People sing and dance while celebrating Holi in Kathmandu, Nepal March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The face of a widow is seen daubed in color after she took part in Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, India March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
The face of a widow is seen daubed in color after she took part in Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, India March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Widows daubed in colors chant religious hymns as they part in Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, India March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
Widows daubed in colors chant religious hymns as they part in Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, India March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Widows daubed in colors chant religious hymns as they dance during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, India March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
Widows daubed in colors chant religious hymns as they dance during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, India March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Children covered in colored powder rest after playing during celebrations of Holi at the Society for the Education of the Crippled in Mumbai, India March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
Children covered in colored powder rest after playing during celebrations of Holi at the Society for the Education of the Crippled in Mumbai, India March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A widow daubed in colors takes part in Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, India March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
A widow daubed in colors takes part in Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, India March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People daubed in colors take part in the Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, India March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
People daubed in colors take part in the Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, India March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Widows daubed in colors take part in Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, India March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
Widows daubed in colors take part in Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, India March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Widows daubed in colors watch during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, India March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
Widows daubed in colors watch during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, India March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Widows daubed in colors take part in Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, India March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
Widows daubed in colors take part in Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, India March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A student of Rabindra Bharati University reacts as her fellow student applies colored powder on her face during celebrations for Holi in Kolkata, India March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / 2015年 3月 2日 星期一
A student of Rabindra Bharati University reacts as her fellow student applies colored powder on her face during celebrations for Holi in Kolkata, India March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindu devotees throw colored powder inside the Bankey Bihari temple during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, India March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / 2015年 3月 2日 星期一
Hindu devotees throw colored powder inside the Bankey Bihari temple during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, India March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A student of Rabindra Bharati University reacts as her fellow student throws colored powder on her face during celebrations for Holi in Kolkata March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / 2015年 3月 2日 星期一
A student of Rabindra Bharati University reacts as her fellow student throws colored powder on her face during celebrations for Holi in Kolkata March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindu devotees wait to go inside the Bankey Bihari temple during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, India March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / 2015年 3月 2日 星期一
Hindu devotees wait to go inside the Bankey Bihari temple during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, India March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man throws colored water as he celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, India February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / 2015年 3月 1日 星期日
A man throws colored water as he celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, India February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People spray colored foam on women as they walk in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / 2015年 3月 2日 星期一
People spray colored foam on women as they walk in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
An Indian expatriate smears colored powder on his friend's face while celebrating Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, in Manila, Philippines March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2015年 3月 1日 星期日
An Indian expatriate smears colored powder on his friend's face while celebrating Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, in Manila, Philippines March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
People throw colored powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / 2015年 3月 1日 星期日
People throw colored powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Men are seen covered with colored powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / 2015年 2月 28日 星期六
Men are seen covered with colored powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man daubed in colors sings religious songs as he celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / 2015年 2月 28日 星期六
A man daubed in colors sings religious songs as he celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Men are seen covered with colored powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / 2015年 2月 28日 星期六
Men are seen covered with colored powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People throw colored powder after hoisting a colorful pole or "chir", to mark the commencement of Holi in Kathmandu, Nepal February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
People throw colored powder after hoisting a colorful pole or "chir", to mark the commencement of Holi in Kathmandu, Nepal February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
