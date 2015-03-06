Celebrating Holi
A man reacts as colored water is splashed on him during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India March 6, 2015. Holmore
Widows daubed in colors dance as they take part in Holi celebrations organized by non-governmental organizatiomore
A widow daubed in colors dances as she takes part in Holi celebrations organized by Sulabh International at a more
People are drenched with water as they celebrate Holi in Bengaluru, India March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Cmore
A widow holds petals in her saree as she attends Holi celebrations organized by Sulabh International in Vrindamore
A widow daubed in colors plays a drum as she attends Holi celebrations organized by Sulabh International at a more
Widows daubed in colors chant religious hymns as they take part in Holi celebrations organized by Sulabh Intermore
People gather to celebrate Holi in Kathmandu, Nepal March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Widows daubed in colors dance as they take part in Holi celebrations organized by Sulabh International at a wimore
People play with tomato pulp as part of Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People daubed in colors pose while celebrating Holi in Mumbai, India March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A widow daubed in colors leaves after taking part in Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, India March 5, 2015. REUTmore
People sing and dance while celebrating Holi in Kathmandu, Nepal March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The face of a widow is seen daubed in color after she took part in Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, India Marchmore
Widows daubed in colors chant religious hymns as they part in Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, India March 4, 2more
Widows daubed in colors chant religious hymns as they dance during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, India Marchmore
Children covered in colored powder rest after playing during celebrations of Holi at the Society for the Educamore
A widow daubed in colors takes part in Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, India March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masmore
People daubed in colors take part in the Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, India March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Mamore
Widows daubed in colors take part in Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, India March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masoomore
Widows daubed in colors watch during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, India March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Widows daubed in colors take part in Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, India March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masoomore
A student of Rabindra Bharati University reacts as her fellow student applies colored powder on her face durinmore
Hindu devotees throw colored powder inside the Bankey Bihari temple during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, Indmore
A student of Rabindra Bharati University reacts as her fellow student throws colored powder on her face duringmore
Hindu devotees wait to go inside the Bankey Bihari temple during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, India March 1more
A man throws colored water as he celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, India February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmadmore
People spray colored foam on women as they walk in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple during Holi celebratiomore
An Indian expatriate smears colored powder on his friend's face while celebrating Holi, also known as the Festmore
People throw colored powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, in the northern Indian state of Uttamore
Men are seen covered with colored powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian stmore
A man daubed in colors sings religious songs as he celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indianmore
Men are seen covered with colored powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian stmore
People throw colored powder after hoisting a colorful pole or "chir", to mark the commencement of Holi in Kathmore
