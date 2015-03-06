A woman's world
Jiejin Qiu, who is six months pregnant with her first baby, poses underwater during a photo shoot at a local wmore
A woman sunbathes on San Lorenzo beach in Gijon, northern Spain, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A bride waits for her groom before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace Worldmore
A woman reporter runs with a rebel fighter to avoid snipers at the frontline against the Islamic State fightermore
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinmore
Passengers push open the sliding doors of a Women-Only passenger car in the subway in Mexico City October 24, more
Women kiss during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Feifei, 21, undergoes a breast implant surgery at a hospital in Hefei, Anhui province, September 1, 2014. Feifmore
An Israeli woman (C) and a Palestinian woman gesture at one another during a protest by Palestinian women agaimore
A female fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) uses a pair of binoculars as she looks towardsmore
Mothers caress and embrace their newborn babies as part of the First Embrace campaign of the Philippines' Depamore
Hellen Akello, 38, a victim of the Lira district attacks by members of the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) militimore
Swimmers prepare to get into the water during the UK Cold Water Swimming Championships at Tooting Bec Lido in more
A member of the air force helps her colleague with her make-up before a military parade celebrating Romania's more
Two women wearing nun outfits drink beer while watching the playoff draw between Quebec and Manitoba at the 20more
A female North Korean soldier uses her mobile phone next to a sentry on the banks of the Yalu River, near the more
Ballet dancer Anna Fedosova uses her smartphone as she stretches backstage before her performance at the 3rd Imore
A member of Team Hype jumps to shoot during a performance at the NBA Global Games basketball match between Sacmore
A female member of an acrobatic team looks from behind the curtains as she waits backstage before the start ofmore
Female Afghan National Army (ANA) officers attend their graduation ceremony at the Kabul Military Training Cenmore
A woman wearing a 15M sticker walks past a police officer as she arrives at Puerta del Sol on the third annivemore
Pooja Bohara, a rape victim, is pictured behind a door at the Raksha Nepal rehabilitation centre in Kathmandu more
Attendants wait to serve delegates with water during the opening of the annual full session of the National Pemore
Model Bianca Balti (2nd L) joins other models as they present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Wintermore
Anti-government protesters kiss during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in more
A detained protester jumps from a police truck as she escapes after riot police released teargas to disperse tmore
Marwa Omara, fiancee of Al Jazeera journalist Mohamed Fahmy, reacts at a court in Cairo, February 12, 2015. REmore
A pro-democracy protester reads the newspaper as she blocks the main street to financial Central District outsmore
A widow daubed in colors dances as she takes part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organmore
Sara Errani of Italy serves to Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium during their women's singles third round match at tmore
Protesters cheer after blocking an intersection after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. A 32-yemore
A woman sits in a basement used as a shelter from artillery fire in Donetsk, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim more
Norbanu, a 60-year-old Rohingya, speaks with her daughter's boyfriend, who is now in Indonesia, from an internmore
精选图集
