版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 7日 星期六 03:08 BJT

A woman's world

Jiejin Qiu, who is six months pregnant with her first baby, poses underwater during a photo shoot at a local wedding photo studio in Shanghai September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Jiejin Qiu, who is six months pregnant with her first baby, poses underwater during a photo shoot at a local wmore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 6日 星期一
Jiejin Qiu, who is six months pregnant with her first baby, poses underwater during a photo shoot at a local wedding photo studio in Shanghai September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
1 / 33
A woman sunbathes on San Lorenzo beach in Gijon, northern Spain, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A woman sunbathes on San Lorenzo beach in Gijon, northern Spain, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / 2014年 8月 7日 星期四
A woman sunbathes on San Lorenzo beach in Gijon, northern Spain, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
2 / 33
A bride waits for her groom before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A bride waits for her groom before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace Worldmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
A bride waits for her groom before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
3 / 33
A woman reporter runs with a rebel fighter to avoid snipers at the frontline against the Islamic State fighters in Aleppo's northern countryside October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

A woman reporter runs with a rebel fighter to avoid snipers at the frontline against the Islamic State fightermore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 11日 星期六
A woman reporter runs with a rebel fighter to avoid snipers at the frontline against the Islamic State fighters in Aleppo's northern countryside October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Close
4 / 33
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinmore

Reuters / 2014年 8月 13日 星期三
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
5 / 33
Passengers push open the sliding doors of a Women-Only passenger car in the subway in Mexico City October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Passengers push open the sliding doors of a Women-Only passenger car in the subway in Mexico City October 24, more

Reuters / 2014年 10月 29日 星期三
Passengers push open the sliding doors of a Women-Only passenger car in the subway in Mexico City October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
6 / 33
Women kiss during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Women kiss during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / 2014年 6月 14日 星期六
Women kiss during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
7 / 33
Feifei, 21, undergoes a breast implant surgery at a hospital in Hefei, Anhui province, September 1, 2014. Feifei, who is a third-year university student and a part-time model, received a free breast implant surgery which costs about 300,000 yuan ($48,881), in return for advertising for the hospital. Around 10 days after the operation, she won a prize at a local beauty contest, reported local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Feifei, 21, undergoes a breast implant surgery at a hospital in Hefei, Anhui province, September 1, 2014. Feifmore

Reuters / 2014年 9月 25日 星期四
Feifei, 21, undergoes a breast implant surgery at a hospital in Hefei, Anhui province, September 1, 2014. Feifei, who is a third-year university student and a part-time model, received a free breast implant surgery which costs about 300,000 yuan ($48,881), in return for advertising for the hospital. Around 10 days after the operation, she won a prize at a local beauty contest, reported local media. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 33
An Israeli woman (C) and a Palestinian woman gesture at one another during a protest by Palestinian women against Jewish visitors to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City October 14, 2014. The site in Jerusalem's walled Old City has seen repeated disturbances over the years over what Palestinians say are fears of an Israeli threat to the site, which Muslims call the Noble Sanctuary. Israel denies any such threat. Jews also revere the site as the location of two destroyed biblical temples. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

An Israeli woman (C) and a Palestinian woman gesture at one another during a protest by Palestinian women agaimore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 14日 星期二
An Israeli woman (C) and a Palestinian woman gesture at one another during a protest by Palestinian women against Jewish visitors to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City October 14, 2014. The site in Jerusalem's walled Old City has seen repeated disturbances over the years over what Palestinians say are fears of an Israeli threat to the site, which Muslims call the Noble Sanctuary. Israel denies any such threat. Jews also revere the site as the location of two destroyed biblical temples. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
9 / 33
A female fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) uses a pair of binoculars as she looks towards areas controlled by Islamic State fighters in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A female fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) uses a pair of binoculars as she looks towardsmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 10日 星期一
A female fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) uses a pair of binoculars as she looks towards areas controlled by Islamic State fighters in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
10 / 33
Mothers caress and embrace their newborn babies as part of the First Embrace campaign of the Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) and the World Health Organization (WHO) at the maternity ward of Fabella memorial hospital in Manila March 4, 2015. The First Embrace campaign is part of the Essential Intrapartum and Newborn Care (EINC) initiative of the DOH and WHO to promote the intimacy and bond between the mothers and their newborns, a DOH representative said. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Mothers caress and embrace their newborn babies as part of the First Embrace campaign of the Philippines' Depamore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
Mothers caress and embrace their newborn babies as part of the First Embrace campaign of the Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) and the World Health Organization (WHO) at the maternity ward of Fabella memorial hospital in Manila March 4, 2015. The First Embrace campaign is part of the Essential Intrapartum and Newborn Care (EINC) initiative of the DOH and WHO to promote the intimacy and bond between the mothers and their newborns, a DOH representative said. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
11 / 33
Hellen Akello, 38, a victim of the Lira district attacks by members of the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) militia movement, displays her injuries during a visit by International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Fatou Bensouda in northern Uganda March 1, 2015. Bensouda is visiting the region to meet people who said they were victims of the LRA following the capture of former LRA commander Dominic Ongwen, who is currently under the custody of the ICC in the Hague after defecting in late December and handing himself over to the Seleka rebels who control swathes of the north and east of the Central African Republic. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu

Hellen Akello, 38, a victim of the Lira district attacks by members of the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) militimore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 2日 星期一
Hellen Akello, 38, a victim of the Lira district attacks by members of the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) militia movement, displays her injuries during a visit by International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Fatou Bensouda in northern Uganda March 1, 2015. Bensouda is visiting the region to meet people who said they were victims of the LRA following the capture of former LRA commander Dominic Ongwen, who is currently under the custody of the ICC in the Hague after defecting in late December and handing himself over to the Seleka rebels who control swathes of the north and east of the Central African Republic. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu
Close
12 / 33
Swimmers prepare to get into the water during the UK Cold Water Swimming Championships at Tooting Bec Lido in south London January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Swimmers prepare to get into the water during the UK Cold Water Swimming Championships at Tooting Bec Lido in more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 24日 星期六
Swimmers prepare to get into the water during the UK Cold Water Swimming Championships at Tooting Bec Lido in south London January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
13 / 33
A member of the air force helps her colleague with her make-up before a military parade celebrating Romania's National Day in Bucharest December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

A member of the air force helps her colleague with her make-up before a military parade celebrating Romania's more

Reuters / 2014年 12月 1日 星期一
A member of the air force helps her colleague with her make-up before a military parade celebrating Romania's National Day in Bucharest December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Close
14 / 33
Two women wearing nun outfits drink beer while watching the playoff draw between Quebec and Manitoba at the 2014 Tim Hortons Brier curling championships in Kamloops, British Columbia March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Two women wearing nun outfits drink beer while watching the playoff draw between Quebec and Manitoba at the 20more

Reuters / 2014年 3月 9日 星期日
Two women wearing nun outfits drink beer while watching the playoff draw between Quebec and Manitoba at the 2014 Tim Hortons Brier curling championships in Kamloops, British Columbia March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Close
15 / 33
A female North Korean soldier uses her mobile phone next to a sentry on the banks of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

A female North Korean soldier uses her mobile phone next to a sentry on the banks of the Yalu River, near the more

Reuters / 2014年 6月 1日 星期日
A female North Korean soldier uses her mobile phone next to a sentry on the banks of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Close
16 / 33
Ballet dancer Anna Fedosova uses her smartphone as she stretches backstage before her performance at the 3rd International Forum "Ballet of the XXI Century" at the State Opera and Ballet Theatre in Krasnoyarsk October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Ballet dancer Anna Fedosova uses her smartphone as she stretches backstage before her performance at the 3rd Imore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 9日 星期四
Ballet dancer Anna Fedosova uses her smartphone as she stretches backstage before her performance at the 3rd International Forum "Ballet of the XXI Century" at the State Opera and Ballet Theatre in Krasnoyarsk October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
17 / 33
A member of Team Hype jumps to shoot during a performance at the NBA Global Games basketball match between Sacramento Kings and Brooklyn Nets in Beijing October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A member of Team Hype jumps to shoot during a performance at the NBA Global Games basketball match between Sacmore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 15日 星期三
A member of Team Hype jumps to shoot during a performance at the NBA Global Games basketball match between Sacramento Kings and Brooklyn Nets in Beijing October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
18 / 33
A female member of an acrobatic team looks from behind the curtains as she waits backstage before the start of her performance at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 6, 2014. The Rambo circus travels all over the country throughout the year. It has a seating capacity of 2,000 people and tickets are priced from 350 rupees ($5.60). According to Rambo Circus owner Sujit Dilip, the ban on the use of wild animals, the lack of new artists and various restrictions by the government have resulted in the drastic decline of the circus industry in India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A female member of an acrobatic team looks from behind the curtains as she waits backstage before the start ofmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 6日 星期四
A female member of an acrobatic team looks from behind the curtains as she waits backstage before the start of her performance at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 6, 2014. The Rambo circus travels all over the country throughout the year. It has a seating capacity of 2,000 people and tickets are priced from 350 rupees ($5.60). According to Rambo Circus owner Sujit Dilip, the ban on the use of wild animals, the lack of new artists and various restrictions by the government have resulted in the drastic decline of the circus industry in India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
19 / 33
Female Afghan National Army (ANA) officers attend their graduation ceremony at the Kabul Military Training Centre August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Female Afghan National Army (ANA) officers attend their graduation ceremony at the Kabul Military Training Cenmore

Reuters / 2014年 8月 24日 星期日
Female Afghan National Army (ANA) officers attend their graduation ceremony at the Kabul Military Training Centre August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
20 / 33
A woman wearing a 15M sticker walks past a police officer as she arrives at Puerta del Sol on the third anniversary of the 15M movement in central Madrid May 17, 2014. The protest movement, which began with the "Indignados" (the Indignant) demonstrations at Puerta del Sol against the Spanish government's spending cuts and failure to revive the moribund economy, went on to inspire several "Occupy" movements in urban public spaces around the globe. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

A woman wearing a 15M sticker walks past a police officer as she arrives at Puerta del Sol on the third annivemore

Reuters / 2014年 5月 18日 星期日
A woman wearing a 15M sticker walks past a police officer as she arrives at Puerta del Sol on the third anniversary of the 15M movement in central Madrid May 17, 2014. The protest movement, which began with the "Indignados" (the Indignant) demonstrations at Puerta del Sol against the Spanish government's spending cuts and failure to revive the moribund economy, went on to inspire several "Occupy" movements in urban public spaces around the globe. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
Close
21 / 33
Pooja Bohara, a rape victim, is pictured behind a door at the Raksha Nepal rehabilitation centre in Kathmandu January 16, 2015. When Bohara heard that the two men who had dragged her into a toilet and raped her had been released from prison nine months ago, the Nepali teenager went into shock. The men, who had been convicted and sentenced to 13 years imprisonment in March 2013, were acquitted by an appeals court last April due to a lack of evidence. But despite being blamed and stigmatised by some in her community in western Nepal after reporting the rape, and forced to seek refuge in the capital, the 17-year-old says she is not giving up her fight for justice.REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Pooja Bohara, a rape victim, is pictured behind a door at the Raksha Nepal rehabilitation centre in Kathmandu more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
Pooja Bohara, a rape victim, is pictured behind a door at the Raksha Nepal rehabilitation centre in Kathmandu January 16, 2015. When Bohara heard that the two men who had dragged her into a toilet and raped her had been released from prison nine months ago, the Nepali teenager went into shock. The men, who had been convicted and sentenced to 13 years imprisonment in March 2013, were acquitted by an appeals court last April due to a lack of evidence. But despite being blamed and stigmatised by some in her community in western Nepal after reporting the rape, and forced to seek refuge in the capital, the 17-year-old says she is not giving up her fight for justice.REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
22 / 33
Attendants wait to serve delegates with water during the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Attendants wait to serve delegates with water during the opening of the annual full session of the National Pemore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
Attendants wait to serve delegates with water during the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
23 / 33
Model Bianca Balti (2nd L) joins other models as they present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Model Bianca Balti (2nd L) joins other models as they present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Wintermore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 1日 星期日
Model Bianca Balti (2nd L) joins other models as they present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
24 / 33
Anti-government protesters kiss during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Anti-government protesters kiss during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in more

Reuters / 2014年 3月 23日 星期日
Anti-government protesters kiss during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
25 / 33
A detained protester jumps from a police truck as she escapes after riot police released teargas to disperse the #OccupyHarambeeAve demonstration in Kenya's capital Nairobi November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A detained protester jumps from a police truck as she escapes after riot police released teargas to disperse tmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
A detained protester jumps from a police truck as she escapes after riot police released teargas to disperse the #OccupyHarambeeAve demonstration in Kenya's capital Nairobi November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
26 / 33
Marwa Omara, fiancee of Al Jazeera journalist Mohamed Fahmy, reacts at a court in Cairo, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Marwa Omara, fiancee of Al Jazeera journalist Mohamed Fahmy, reacts at a court in Cairo, February 12, 2015. REmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 12日 星期四
Marwa Omara, fiancee of Al Jazeera journalist Mohamed Fahmy, reacts at a court in Cairo, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
27 / 33
A pro-democracy protester reads the newspaper as she blocks the main street to financial Central District outside of the government headquarters building in Hong Kong October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A pro-democracy protester reads the newspaper as she blocks the main street to financial Central District outsmore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 8日 星期三
A pro-democracy protester reads the newspaper as she blocks the main street to financial Central District outside of the government headquarters building in Hong Kong October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
28 / 33
A widow daubed in colors dances as she takes part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 4, 2015. Traditionally in Hindu culture, widows are expected to renounce earthly pleasure so they do not celebrate Holi. But women at the shelter for widows, who have been abandoned by their families, celebrated the festival by throwing flowers and colored powder. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A widow daubed in colors dances as she takes part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
A widow daubed in colors dances as she takes part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 4, 2015. Traditionally in Hindu culture, widows are expected to renounce earthly pleasure so they do not celebrate Holi. But women at the shelter for widows, who have been abandoned by their families, celebrated the festival by throwing flowers and colored powder. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
29 / 33
Sara Errani of Italy serves to Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium during their women's singles third round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Sara Errani of Italy serves to Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium during their women's singles third round match at tmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 23日 星期五
Sara Errani of Italy serves to Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium during their women's singles third round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
30 / 33
Protesters cheer after blocking an intersection after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. A 32-year-old white St. Louis police officer fatally shot 18-year-old Vonderrit Myers Jr. after the officer, who was off duty working for a private security company, saw Myers and two friends running and pursued them, according to a statement issued by the St. Louis police department. REUTERS/Jim Young

Protesters cheer after blocking an intersection after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. A 32-yemore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 10日 星期五
Protesters cheer after blocking an intersection after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. A 32-year-old white St. Louis police officer fatally shot 18-year-old Vonderrit Myers Jr. after the officer, who was off duty working for a private security company, saw Myers and two friends running and pursued them, according to a statement issued by the St. Louis police department. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
31 / 33
A woman sits in a basement used as a shelter from artillery fire in Donetsk, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman sits in a basement used as a shelter from artillery fire in Donetsk, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim more

Reuters / 2014年 9月 3日 星期三
A woman sits in a basement used as a shelter from artillery fire in Donetsk, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
32 / 33
Norbanu, a 60-year-old Rohingya, speaks with her daughter's boyfriend, who is now in Indonesia, from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, home to thousands of displaced Rohingya Muslims near Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State in western Myanmar February 14, 2015. He has broken his promise to send for her, Norbanu tells him, so she will now marry off her daughter to another man. Operators of the huts charge customers 10 cents a minute to talk to relatives who have left Rakhine State by boat to seek work overseas. In a camp for displaced Rohingya Muslims, residents frequent bamboo "internet huts" where they can communicate with relatives who left the country, escaping the violence that led to 200 deaths and left over 140,000 homeless in 2012. Some arrive safely, while others are held hostage for ransom by human traffickers at jungle camps in Thailand or Malaysia. REUTERS/Minzayar

Norbanu, a 60-year-old Rohingya, speaks with her daughter's boyfriend, who is now in Indonesia, from an internmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Norbanu, a 60-year-old Rohingya, speaks with her daughter's boyfriend, who is now in Indonesia, from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, home to thousands of displaced Rohingya Muslims near Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State in western Myanmar February 14, 2015. He has broken his promise to send for her, Norbanu tells him, so she will now marry off her daughter to another man. Operators of the huts charge customers 10 cents a minute to talk to relatives who have left Rakhine State by boat to seek work overseas. In a camp for displaced Rohingya Muslims, residents frequent bamboo "internet huts" where they can communicate with relatives who left the country, escaping the violence that led to 200 deaths and left over 140,000 homeless in 2012. Some arrive safely, while others are held hostage for ransom by human traffickers at jungle camps in Thailand or Malaysia. REUTERS/Minzayar
Close
33 / 33
重播
下一图片集
Celebrating Holi

Celebrating Holi

下一个

Celebrating Holi

Celebrating Holi

Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

2015年 3月 6日
Hit like a girl

Hit like a girl

Young women in Nicaragua learn the art of boxing.

2015年 3月 6日
Sex doll factory

Sex doll factory

The Dreamdoll company produces realistic silicone sex dolls which can be ordered from a catalog based on four hair and eye color models for a base price of...

2015年 3月 6日
Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

2015年 3月 6日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐