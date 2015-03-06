The road to Selma
A man drinks at a "colored" water cooler in a streetcar terminal in Oklahoma City, July 1939. REUTERS/Library more
A sign on a restaurant in Lancaster, Ohio, August 1938. REUTERS/Library of Congress
The bus station in Durham, North Carolina, May 1940. REUTERS/Library of Congress
A drinking fountain on the county courthouse lawn in Halifax, North Carolina, April 1938. REUTERS/Library of Cmore
A high school student being educated via television during the period that schools in Little Rock, Arkansas, wmore
A group of people, one holding a Confederate flag, surround speakers and National Guard, while protesting the more
A young boy watching a group of people, some carrying American flags, march past to protest the admission of tmore
School children entering the Mary E. Branch School at S. Main Street and Griffin Boulevard, in Farmville, Prinmore
Alabama Governor George Wallace standing defiantly at a door while being confronted by Deputy U.S. Attorney Gemore
The wreckage of a bomb explosion near the Gaston Motel where Martin Luther King, Jr., and leaders in the Southmore
A group viewing the bomb-damaged home of Arthur Shores, NAACP attorney, in Birmingham, Alabama, September 5, 1more
Marchers, including white Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party supporters, holding signs reading "Freedom now"more
Congress of Racial Equality members conduct a march in memory of those killed in the Birmingham bombings, carrmore
Marchers arriving at Union Station for the civil rights march on Washington D.C., August 1963. REUTERS/Librarmore
Marchers with signs during the civil rights march on Washington D.C., August 28, 1963. REUTERS/Library of Congmore
Martin Luther King with other civil rights leaders leaders during the civil rights march on Washington D.C., Amore
Marchers, signs, and a tent during the civil rights march on Washington D.C., August 28, 1963. REUTERS/Librarymore
A crowd behind a storm fence with police on the other side during the civil rights march on Washington D.C., Amore
A crowd of on the grounds of the Lincoln Memorial with two men in the foreground reading a newspaper with the more
A procession carrying signs for equal rights, integrated schools, decent housing, and an end to bias during thmore
A crowd of surrounding the Reflecting Pool and continuing to the Washington Monument during the civil rights mmore
Young women with signs during the civil rights march on Washington D.C., August 28, 1963. REUTERS/Library of Cmore
Aerial view of marchers in the shadow of the Washington Monument during the civil rights march on Washington Dmore
Marchers with signs during the civil rights march on Washington D.C., August 28, 1963. REUTERS/Library of Congmore
Marchers arrive for the civil rights march on Washington D.C., August 28, 1963. REUTERS/Library of Congress
A man in a wheelchair during the civil rights march on Washington D.C., August 28, 1963. REUTERS/Library of Comore
Civil rights leaders meeting with President John F. Kennedy in the Oval Office of the White House following thmore
Participants marching in a civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, 1965. REUTERS/Library of Conmore
A young woman casts her ballot at Cardoza High School in Washington D.C., November 3, 1964. REUTERS/Library ofmore
Smoke rises near the U.S. Capitol, during the riots that followed the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr.more
A soldier standing guard at 7th and N Street, N.W., Washington, D.C., with the ruins of buildings that were demore
Firefighters spraying water on shops, including Beyda's, Miles Shoes, and Graysons, that were burned during thmore
A "Don't work" sign promoting a holiday to honor the anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jmore
