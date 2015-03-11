版本:
Journey of Solar Impulse

Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, is pictured en route to Ahmedabad, India, March 10, 2015. The unprecedented attempt at the first flight around the world seeks to prove that flying is possible without using fossil fuel. On its five-month journey of 35,000 km (22,000 miles), the engines will be powered only by solar energy. Two Swiss pilots, Bertrand Piccard and Andre Boschberg, will take turns at the controls in the tiny cabin for five consecutive days and nights in the air. REUTERS/Jean Revillard

Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, is pictured en route to Ahmedabad, India, March 10, 2015. The unprecedented attempt at the first flight around the world seeks to prove that flying is possible without using fossil fuel. On its five-month journey of 35,000 km (22,000 miles), the engines will be powered only by solar energy. Two Swiss pilots, Bertrand Piccard and Andre Boschberg, will take turns at the controls in the tiny cabin for five consecutive days and nights in the air. REUTERS/Jean Revillard
Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, lands in Ahmedabad, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard

Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, lands in Ahmedabad, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard
Swiss pilots Bertrand Piccard (L) and Andre Boschberg (R) pose after Piccard landed the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Swiss pilots Bertrand Piccard (L) and Andre Boschberg (R) pose after Piccard landed the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Ground staff prepare to push the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, into a hangar after it landed at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Ground staff prepare to push the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, into a hangar after it landed at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A view of the Solar Impulse 2 on flight after taking off from Al Bateen Airport in United Arab Emirates, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard

A view of the Solar Impulse 2 on flight after taking off from Al Bateen Airport in United Arab Emirates, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard
The Solar Impulse 2 prepares to take off at Al Bateen airport in Abu Dhabi, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

The Solar Impulse 2 prepares to take off at Al Bateen airport in Abu Dhabi, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
The Solar Impulse 2 takes off at Al Bateen airport in Abu Dhabi, at the start of an attempt to fly around the world in the solar-powered plane, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

The Solar Impulse 2 takes off at Al Bateen airport in Abu Dhabi, at the start of an attempt to fly around the world in the solar-powered plane, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Swiss pilot Bertrand Piccard gestures to the media in front of the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, at a hangar after landing at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Swiss pilot Bertrand Piccard gestures to the media in front of the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, at a hangar after landing at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
The Solar Impulse 2 takes off at Al Bateen airport in Abu Dhabi, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

The Solar Impulse 2 takes off at Al Bateen airport in Abu Dhabi, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
"Solar Impulse 2" descends to land in Muscat, Oman, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard

"Solar Impulse 2" descends to land in Muscat, Oman, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard
Pilot Bertrand Piccard (L) and pilot Andre Boschberg are welcomed after landing Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, in Ahmedabad, India, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard

Pilot Bertrand Piccard (L) and pilot Andre Boschberg are welcomed after landing Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, in Ahmedabad, India, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard
