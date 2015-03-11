Journey of Solar Impulse
Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, is pictured en route to Ahmedabad, India, more
Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, lands in Ahmedabad, March 10, 2015. REUTERmore
Swiss pilots Bertrand Piccard (L) and Andre Boschberg (R) pose after Piccard landed the "Solar Impulse 2", a smore
Ground staff prepare to push the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, into a hangar after it landed at thmore
A view of the Solar Impulse 2 on flight after taking off from Al Bateen Airport in United Arab Emirates, Marchmore
The Solar Impulse 2 prepares to take off at Al Bateen airport in Abu Dhabi, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadamore
The Solar Impulse 2 takes off at Al Bateen airport in Abu Dhabi, at the start of an attempt to fly around the more
Swiss pilot Bertrand Piccard gestures to the media in front of the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, amore
The Solar Impulse 2 takes off at Al Bateen airport in Abu Dhabi, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
"Solar Impulse 2" descends to land in Muscat, Oman, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard
Pilot Bertrand Piccard (L) and pilot Andre Boschberg are welcomed after landing Solar Impulse 2, the world's fmore
下一个
Living in the ruins of Gaza
Daily life amid the ruins of Gaza.
Kim Jong Un's female fans
A look at the North Korean leader's adoring admirers.
Surreal art
Installation pieces designed to give pause.
Shower of colors
Huranga features men drenching women with colors and women tearing off the clothes of the men
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.