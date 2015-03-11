Children at work
Five-year-old Sonu holds balloons as he helps his father at a fair in Mumbai, India December 8, 2014. REUTERS/more
A boy pushes a donkey cart loaded with bundles of cotton blooms that were collected by women cotton pickers inmore
A boy waits to deliver his load of used oil at a collection point in Khartoum, Sudan October 29, 2014. Young mmore
Kedar Rai (R), 42, and his sons carry goods to their shop in Solukhumbu District, Nepal, near Mount Everest Apmore
A boy works at a poppy field in Jalalabad province, Afghanistan April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz
A child herds cows at dusk in Abyei town, South Sudan September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A displaced refugee girl sells bags of oil at the sprawling camp at the airport outside Bangui, Central Africamore
A boy protects himself from the rain with a plastic sheet as he herds cattle in a field in Charsadda, near Pesmore
Youth laborers work along a street during a rainy day in Kabul, Afghanistan March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhanmore
Children fill up empty cigarettes manually with locally grown tobacco in a small cigarette factory at Haragachmore
An Amish boy sells painted horseshoes to tourists in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mamore
A boy sells food by the river Buriganga in Dhaka, Bangladesh July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A boy carries a engine cover of a rickshaw after washing it from a car wash in Islamabad, Pakistan March 11, 2more
A Pashtun boy holding an axe chops a log while posing for the photographer in his brother's timber yard in Pesmore
A boy washes stone dust in search of gold nuggets at an open-pit gold mine in Lukingi village in Mubende distrmore
Eleven-year-old Renzo somersaults at a traffic junction in the San Borja district in Lima, Peru August 18, 201more
Palestinian Mohammed Jundeya, 17, poses for a photograph in a car repair garage in Gaza City May 30, 2013. Jumore
A boy works at a plastic bottle recycling center by the river Buriganga in Dhaka, Bangladesh January 7, 2014. more
Boys working as artisanal miners take a break from panning for gold at the Marco gold mine in Mukungwe localitmore
Farmers pick olives during a harvest in Irbid city, north of Amman, Jordan November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammadmore
Children climb a fence while playing as they sell tea in Kabul, Afghanistan September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammamore
A child vendor waits to sell souvenirs to tourists at the Giza Pyramids, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt Augumore
A boy helps his father, who is a blacksmith, at his workshop in the old city of Aleppo, Syria October 2, 2013.more
A girl waits for customers at a livestock market in Kabul, Afghanistan October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismaimore
A garbage collector poses for a picture with a toy gun at the municipal dump site, on the outskirts of Tegucigmore
A girl herds water buffaloes in the Euphrates river in Najaf, south of Baghdad, Iraq March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Almore
A boy makes a makhbaza, a traditional tool used for putting bread dough into ovens, at his father's shop in Olmore
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys sell decorations for ritual booths known as "sukkahs" in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim nemore
A boy turns a wheel to make the fire stronger at the blacksmith's market in Rumbek, South Sudan March 20, 2014more
A young man prepares special sweets at a small traditional factory in Kabul, Afghanistan June 29, 2014. REUTEmore
