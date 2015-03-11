版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 12日 星期四 03:18 BJT

Children at work

Five-year-old Sonu holds balloons as he helps his father at a fair in Mumbai, India December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2014年 12月 9日 星期二
A boy pushes a donkey cart loaded with bundles of cotton blooms that were collected by women cotton pickers in Meeran Pur village, north of Karachi, Pakistan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / 2014年 12月 9日 星期二
A boy waits to deliver his load of used oil at a collection point in Khartoum, Sudan October 29, 2014. Young men cycle around Khartoum, scavenging for unused oil collected from vehicles during maintenance. They collect the oil into small plastic containers on their bicycles and ride them to collection points in the city's suburbs where they work together to fill an oil drum which sells for 200 Sudanese pounds (approximately $35 U.S. dollars). REUTERS/Mohammed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
Kedar Rai (R), 42, and his sons carry goods to their shop in Solukhumbu District, Nepal, near Mount Everest April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / 2014年 6月 5日 星期四
A boy works at a poppy field in Jalalabad province, Afghanistan April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / 2013年 4月 7日 星期日
A child herds cows at dusk in Abyei town, South Sudan September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Reuters / 2013年 9月 16日 星期一
A displaced refugee girl sells bags of oil at the sprawling camp at the airport outside Bangui, Central African Republic January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Reuters / 2014年 1月 8日 星期三
A boy protects himself from the rain with a plastic sheet as he herds cattle in a field in Charsadda, near Peshawar, Pakistan March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / 2015年 3月 2日 星期一
Youth laborers work along a street during a rainy day in Kabul, Afghanistan March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2014年 3月 3日 星期一
Children fill up empty cigarettes manually with locally grown tobacco in a small cigarette factory at Haragach in Rangpur district, Bangladesh July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Reuters / 2013年 7月 29日 星期一
An Amish boy sells painted horseshoes to tourists in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / 2014年 8月 17日 星期日
A boy sells food by the river Buriganga in Dhaka, Bangladesh July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Reuters / 2014年 7月 2日 星期三
A boy carries a engine cover of a rickshaw after washing it from a car wash in Islamabad, Pakistan March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / 2015年 3月 12日 星期四
A Pashtun boy holding an axe chops a log while posing for the photographer in his brother's timber yard in Peshawar, Pakistan October 21, 2013. REUTERS/A. Ali

Reuters / 2013年 10月 21日 星期一
A boy washes stone dust in search of gold nuggets at an open-pit gold mine in Lukingi village in Mubende district, southwest of Kampala, Uganda November 17, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Reuters / 2013年 11月 18日 星期一
Eleven-year-old Renzo somersaults at a traffic junction in the San Borja district in Lima, Peru August 18, 2014. Renzo and his 9-year-old brother Gianpierre perform on streets to make a living from tips given by drivers, make an average of $7 a day between the two brothers. They work on the streets after school to help their parents with household expenses. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / 2014年 8月 19日 星期二
Palestinian Mohammed Jundeya, 17, poses for a photograph in a car repair garage in Gaza City May 30, 2013. Jundeya left school to work as an apprentice in the garage so that he could support his family's income. Apprentice mechanics earn around $100 per month, garage owners said. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / 2013年 5月 30日 星期四
A boy works at a plastic bottle recycling center by the river Buriganga in Dhaka, Bangladesh January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Reuters / 2014年 1月 7日 星期二
Boys working as artisanal miners take a break from panning for gold at the Marco gold mine in Mukungwe locality, Walungu territory of South Kivu, Democratic Republic of Congo May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Reuters / 2014年 5月 13日 星期二
Farmers pick olives during a harvest in Irbid city, north of Amman, Jordan November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2014年 11月 19日 星期三
Children climb a fence while playing as they sell tea in Kabul, Afghanistan September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2013年 9月 4日 星期三
A child vendor waits to sell souvenirs to tourists at the Giza Pyramids, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2013年 8月 27日 星期二
A boy helps his father, who is a blacksmith, at his workshop in the old city of Aleppo, Syria October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Reuters / 2013年 10月 3日 星期四
A girl waits for customers at a livestock market in Kabul, Afghanistan October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2014年 10月 2日 星期四
A garbage collector poses for a picture with a toy gun at the municipal dump site, on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / 2013年 6月 15日 星期六
A girl herds water buffaloes in the Euphrates river in Najaf, south of Baghdad, Iraq March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2014年 3月 8日 星期六
A boy makes a makhbaza, a traditional tool used for putting bread dough into ovens, at his father's shop in Old Sanaa, Yemen January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2013年 1月 7日 星期一
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys sell decorations for ritual booths known as "sukkahs" in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / 2013年 9月 17日 星期二
A boy turns a wheel to make the fire stronger at the blacksmith's market in Rumbek, South Sudan March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Reuters / 2014年 3月 21日 星期五
A young man prepares special sweets at a small traditional factory in Kabul, Afghanistan June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2014年 6月 29日 星期日
