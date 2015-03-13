版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 14日 星期六 05:25 BJT

Australia from above

Salt pans and small dams can be seen in drought-effected farming areas located on the outskirts of the Western Australian capital city of Perth, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Salt pans and small dams can be seen in drought-effected farming areas located on the outskirts of the Westernmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 8日 星期日
Salt pans and small dams can be seen in drought-effected farming areas located on the outskirts of the Western Australian capital city of Perth, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
1 / 30
A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, more

Reuters / 2013年 12月 3日 星期二
A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
2 / 30
A small dam containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

A small dam containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a recent fire more

Reuters / 2014年 3月 12日 星期三
A small dam containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
3 / 30
A dried-up river can be seen in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A dried-up river can be seen in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2013年 12月 3日 星期二
A dried-up river can be seen in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
4 / 30
Bucket-wheel reclaimers move iron ore at a loading terminal in the town of Port Hedland, located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Bucket-wheel reclaimers move iron ore at a loading terminal in the town of Port Hedland, located in the Pilbarmore

Reuters / 2013年 12月 3日 星期二
Bucket-wheel reclaimers move iron ore at a loading terminal in the town of Port Hedland, located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
5 / 30
A truck drives along a dirt road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A truck drives along a dirt road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Davimore

Reuters / 2013年 12月 3日 星期二
A truck drives along a dirt road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
6 / 30
A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David more

Reuters / 2013年 12月 3日 星期二
A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
7 / 30
Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunmore

Reuters / 2013年 7月 29日 星期一
Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
8 / 30
A truck drives along a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A truck drives along a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2013年 12月 3日 星期二
A truck drives along a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
9 / 30
Trees grow in a dried-up river bed in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Trees grow in a dried-up river bed in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Damore

Reuters / 2013年 12月 3日 星期二
Trees grow in a dried-up river bed in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
10 / 30
Roads go off in various directions next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Roads go off in various directions next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Amore

Reuters / 2013年 12月 3日 星期二
Roads go off in various directions next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
11 / 30
Burnt trees line a small creek in a paddock affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Burnt trees line a small creek in a paddock affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12,more

Reuters / 2014年 3月 12日 星期三
Burnt trees line a small creek in a paddock affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
12 / 30
A river is seen flowing among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A river is seen flowing among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory, July more

Reuters / 2013年 7月 29日 星期一
A river is seen flowing among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
13 / 30
A general view of dried-up river beds and hills in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A general view of dried-up river beds and hills in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. more

Reuters / 2013年 12月 3日 星期二
A general view of dried-up river beds and hills in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
14 / 30
A gorge can be seen along the Katherine River, in northern Australia, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A gorge can be seen along the Katherine River, in northern Australia, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2013年 7月 29日 星期一
A gorge can be seen along the Katherine River, in northern Australia, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
15 / 30
Tracks can be seen leading to a well located in the Tanami Desert in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Tracks can be seen leading to a well located in the Tanami Desert in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, more

Reuters / 2013年 8月 21日 星期三
Tracks can be seen leading to a well located in the Tanami Desert in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
16 / 30
A small dam containing water is seen in a paddock affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

A small dam containing water is seen in a paddock affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, Marmore

Reuters / 2014年 3月 12日 星期三
A small dam containing water is seen in a paddock affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
17 / 30
A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Termore

Reuters / 2013年 7月 29日 星期一
A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
18 / 30
A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, Julmore

Reuters / 2013年 8月 21日 星期三
A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
19 / 30
A small lake is seen among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A small lake is seen among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15,more

Reuters / 2013年 7月 29日 星期一
A small lake is seen among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
20 / 30
Ships wait to be loaded at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery in Gove, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Ships wait to be loaded at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery in Gove, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16,more

Reuters / 2013年 7月 26日 星期五
Ships wait to be loaded at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery in Gove, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
21 / 30
The sun is reflected in a pond located along a dirt road near the Gulf of Carpentaria in Australia's Northern Territory, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

The sun is reflected in a pond located along a dirt road near the Gulf of Carpentaria in Australia's Northern more

Reuters / 2013年 7月 29日 星期一
The sun is reflected in a pond located along a dirt road near the Gulf of Carpentaria in Australia's Northern Territory, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
22 / 30
The East Alligator River flows through Arnhem Land, located east of Australia's Northern Territory city of Darwin, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

The East Alligator River flows through Arnhem Land, located east of Australia's Northern Territory city of Darmore

Reuters / 2013年 7月 29日 星期一
The East Alligator River flows through Arnhem Land, located east of Australia's Northern Territory city of Darwin, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
23 / 30
A river can be seen flowing through Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A river can be seen flowing through Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory,more

Reuters / 2013年 7月 29日 星期一
A river can be seen flowing through Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
24 / 30
Shadows of clouds can be seen along the coastline of the Gulf of Carpentaria in Australia's Northern Territory, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Shadows of clouds can be seen along the coastline of the Gulf of Carpentaria in Australia's Northern Territorymore

Reuters / 2013年 7月 29日 星期一
Shadows of clouds can be seen along the coastline of the Gulf of Carpentaria in Australia's Northern Territory, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
25 / 30
A river can be seen flowing through Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A river can be seen flowing through Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territorymore

Reuters / 2013年 7月 29日 星期一
A river can be seen flowing through Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
26 / 30
A small river flows amid sand dunes in the Tanami Desert, located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A small river flows amid sand dunes in the Tanami Desert, located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, more

Reuters / 2013年 8月 21日 星期三
A small river flows amid sand dunes in the Tanami Desert, located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
27 / 30
A tailings dam can be seen at the Rio Tinto Alcan alumina and bauxite mining operation in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A tailings dam can be seen at the Rio Tinto Alcan alumina and bauxite mining operation in Gove, also known as more

Reuters / 2013年 7月 29日 星期一
A tailings dam can be seen at the Rio Tinto Alcan alumina and bauxite mining operation in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
28 / 30
Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, located 650 kilometers (404 miles) east of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunmore

Reuters / 2013年 7月 29日 星期一
Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, located 650 kilometers (404 miles) east of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
29 / 30
A river snakes through Arnhem Land, east of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A river snakes through Arnhem Land, east of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2013年 8月 21日 星期三
A river snakes through Arnhem Land, east of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Rubbish Rio

Rubbish Rio

下一个

Rubbish Rio

Rubbish Rio

The polluted waters of Guanabara Bay, where the Rio 2016 Olympic Games sailing events will take place.

2015年 3月 14日
Off to the races

Off to the races

Highlights from the Cheltenham Festival.

2015年 3月 12日
City of refugees

City of refugees

The Zataari refugee camp for those fleeing fighting in Syria has grown into one of the largest refugee camps in the world.

2015年 3月 12日
Israel's choice

Israel's choice

The countdown to Israel's parliamentary election.

2015年 3月 12日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐