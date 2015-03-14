版本:
Wings of a butterfly

The wing of a Giant Owl butterfly is shown as it and hundreds of other butterflies from around the world fill the bird aviary for the next month at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in San Diego. Called the Butterfly Jungle, the exhibit has over 30 species of butterflies. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A Common Blue Morpho butterfly floats through the air at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An Orange Julia butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A Tiger Longwing butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A Common Blue Morpho butterfly lands on the arm of Garbiella at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A postman butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Common Blue Morpho butterflies float through the air at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A paper kite butterfly lands on a man's back at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A Mexican Sister butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Common Blue Morpho butterflies land on a no-touch warning sign at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A Golden Bird Wing butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Multiple species of butterflies from around the world fill the bird aviary at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A Zebra Longwing butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A common blue morpho butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A Postman butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An Orange Julia butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

