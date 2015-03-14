Wings of a butterfly
The wing of a Giant Owl butterfly is shown as it and hundreds of other butterflies from around the world fill more
A Common Blue Morpho butterfly floats through the air at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An Orange Julia butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Tiger Longwing butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Common Blue Morpho butterfly lands on the arm of Garbiella at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blmore
A postman butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Common Blue Morpho butterflies float through the air at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A paper kite butterfly lands on a man's back at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Mexican Sister butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Common Blue Morpho butterflies land on a no-touch warning sign at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike more
A Golden Bird Wing butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Multiple species of butterflies from around the world fill the bird aviary at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. Rmore
A Zebra Longwing butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A common blue morpho butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Postman butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An Orange Julia butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake
