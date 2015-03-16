版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 17日 星期二 03:35 BJT

The games politicians play

Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin takes part in a judo training session at the Moscow sports complex in St. Petersburg December 22, 2010. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool

Reuters / 2010年 12月 23日 星期四
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin takes part in a judo training session at the Moscow sports complex in St. Petersburg December 22, 2010. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool
U.S. President Barack Obama reacts after missing a putt on the first green at the Farm Neck Golf Club at Oak Bluffs on Marthas Vineyard, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / 2013年 8月 12日 星期一
U.S. President Barack Obama reacts after missing a putt on the first green at the Farm Neck Golf Club at Oak Bluffs on Marthas Vineyard, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Liberal Member of Parliament Justin Trudeau (L) and Conservative Senator Patrick Brazeau fight during their charity boxing match in Ottawa March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2012年 4月 1日 星期日
Liberal Member of Parliament Justin Trudeau (L) and Conservative Senator Patrick Brazeau fight during their charity boxing match in Ottawa March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Prime Minister David Cameron reacts as he competes in the Great Brook Run, a mile long course through water and mud, at Chadlington in southern England December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2014年 12月 29日 星期一
Prime Minister David Cameron reacts as he competes in the Great Brook Run, a mile long course through water and mud, at Chadlington in southern England December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in an invitational ice hockey match in Sochi May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / 2014年 5月 10日 星期六
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in an invitational ice hockey match in Sochi May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry kicks a soccer ball around during an airplane refueling stop at Sal Island, Cape Verde, en route to Washington, D.C., May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

Reuters / 2014年 5月 6日 星期二
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry kicks a soccer ball around during an airplane refueling stop at Sal Island, Cape Verde, en route to Washington, D.C., May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe heads the ball during a meeting with Brazilian soccer players in Brasilia, Brazil August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / 2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe heads the ball during a meeting with Brazilian soccer players in Brasilia, Brazil August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) cycles past the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, France March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2015年 3月 16日 星期一
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) cycles past the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, France March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
France's President Francois Hollande prepares to shoot an arrow during a visit to meet members of the French team for the London Olympics 2012 at the training headquarters of INSEP (National Institute for Sport and Physical Education) in Paris July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2012年 7月 16日 星期一
France's President Francois Hollande prepares to shoot an arrow during a visit to meet members of the French team for the London Olympics 2012 at the training headquarters of INSEP (National Institute for Sport and Physical Education) in Paris July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie plays table tennis following a news conference at the Boys and Girls Club of Newark Clubhouse in Newark, New Jersey January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2014年 1月 28日 星期二
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie plays table tennis following a news conference at the Boys and Girls Club of Newark Clubhouse in Newark, New Jersey January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un aims a rifle at the Sporting Bullet Factory which produces sporting bullets in this undated photo. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2012年 2月 23日 星期四
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un aims a rifle at the Sporting Bullet Factory which produces sporting bullets in this undated photo. REUTERS/KCNA
U.S. President Barack Obama (3rd L) attempts to block a shot by personal aide Reggie Love during a basketball game at Fort McNair in Washington, May 16, 2010. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House

Reuters / 2010年 6月 8日 星期二
U.S. President Barack Obama (3rd L) attempts to block a shot by personal aide Reggie Love during a basketball game at Fort McNair in Washington, May 16, 2010. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper plays ball hockey during a campaign stop in Ottawa April 3, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2011年 4月 3日 星期日
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper plays ball hockey during a campaign stop in Ottawa April 3, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Former U.S. President George W. Bush (L) leads the pack on the the first day of the Warrior 100 (W100), a 100 km (62 miles) mountain bike ride, at the Big Bend Ranch State Park of Texas April 25, 2011, with 14 U.S. servicemen and women who were wounded in Iraq or Afghanistan. REUTERS/Paul Morse/Handout

Reuters / 2011年 4月 27日 星期三
Former U.S. President George W. Bush (L) leads the pack on the the first day of the Warrior 100 (W100), a 100 km (62 miles) mountain bike ride, at the Big Bend Ranch State Park of Texas April 25, 2011, with 14 U.S. servicemen and women who were wounded in Iraq or Afghanistan. REUTERS/Paul Morse/Handout
U.S. President Barack Obama and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron play table tennis at Globe Academy, in south London May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / 2011年 5月 25日 星期三
U.S. President Barack Obama and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron play table tennis at Globe Academy, in south London May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
French Socialist Party first secretary Francois Hollande chases the ball during a charity soccer match aimed at raising funds for the France-Alzheimer association at the Charlety stadium in Paris May 20, 2008. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2008年 5月 21日 星期三
French Socialist Party first secretary Francois Hollande chases the ball during a charity soccer match aimed at raising funds for the France-Alzheimer association at the Charlety stadium in Paris May 20, 2008. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (2nd R) jogs with British forces at Camp Bastion in Helmand Province, Afghanistan June 11, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

Reuters / 2010年 6月 11日 星期五
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (2nd R) jogs with British forces at Camp Bastion in Helmand Province, Afghanistan June 11, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool
U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama plays mini-tennis during a "Let's Move!" faith and communities physical activity at Disney World's ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2012年 2月 12日 星期日
U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama plays mini-tennis during a "Let's Move!" faith and communities physical activity at Disney World's ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Barack Obama practices passing a football with Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard in the Oval Office March 7, 2011. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza/Handout

Reuters / 2011年 3月 9日 星期三
U.S. President Barack Obama practices passing a football with Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard in the Oval Office March 7, 2011. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza/Handout
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin listens to instructions from Renault Formula One team members before test driving the car at a racing track in Leningrad Region, November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

Reuters / 2010年 11月 7日 星期日
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin listens to instructions from Renault Formula One team members before test driving the car at a racing track in Leningrad Region, November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy jogs in Paris, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2012年 11月 28日 星期三
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy jogs in Paris, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao practises tai chi with local residents at a park in Macau November 14, 2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2010年 11月 14日 星期日
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao practises tai chi with local residents at a park in Macau November 14, 2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper poses with a cricket bat as his wife Laureen and Minister of State for Sport Bal Gosa look on during a visit to Bishop Cotton Boys' School in Bangalore, India November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2012年 11月 9日 星期五
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper poses with a cricket bat as his wife Laureen and Minister of State for Sport Bal Gosa look on during a visit to Bishop Cotton Boys' School in Bangalore, India November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Bolivian President Evo Morales practices for a friendly soccer match against a selection of former Austrian national soccer team members in Vienna, Austria March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Reuters / 2012年 3月 13日 星期二
Bolivian President Evo Morales practices for a friendly soccer match against a selection of former Austrian national soccer team members in Vienna, Austria March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
China's Vice-President Xi Jinping kicks a football during a visit to Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland February 19, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Reuters / 2012年 2月 20日 星期一
China's Vice-President Xi Jinping kicks a football during a visit to Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland February 19, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Russian President Dmitry Medvedev prepares to dive with an underwater camera in the river Volga in Russia's Astrakhan region August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / 2011年 8月 17日 星期三
Russian President Dmitry Medvedev prepares to dive with an underwater camera in the river Volga in Russia's Astrakhan region August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
London Mayor Boris Johnson takes part in a charity game of tennis at the Queen's Club in west London June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2013年 6月 17日 星期一
London Mayor Boris Johnson takes part in a charity game of tennis at the Queen's Club in west London June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro prepares to bat during a friendly softball game between teams comprising of members of the Venezuelan government at Fuerte Tiuna military base in Caracas January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Reuters / 2014年 1月 12日 星期日
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro prepares to bat during a friendly softball game between teams comprising of members of the Venezuelan government at Fuerte Tiuna military base in Caracas January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
