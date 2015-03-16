The games politicians play
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin takes part in a judo training session at the Moscow sports complex in Smore
U.S. President Barack Obama reacts after missing a putt on the first green at the Farm Neck Golf Club at Oak Bmore
Liberal Member of Parliament Justin Trudeau (L) and Conservative Senator Patrick Brazeau fight during their chmore
Prime Minister David Cameron reacts as he competes in the Great Brook Run, a mile long course through water anmore
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in an invitational ice hockey match in Sochi May 10, 2014. REUTERSmore
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry kicks a soccer ball around during an airplane refueling stop at Sal Island,more
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe heads the ball during a meeting with Brazilian soccer players in Brasilia, Bmore
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) cycles past the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, France March 16, 2015. REUmore
France's President Francois Hollande prepares to shoot an arrow during a visit to meet members of the French tmore
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie plays table tennis following a news conference at the Boys and Girls Club omore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un aims a rifle at the Sporting Bullet Factory which produces sporting bullets inmore
U.S. President Barack Obama (3rd L) attempts to block a shot by personal aide Reggie Love during a basketball more
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper plays ball hockey during a campaign stop in Ottawa April 3, 2011. REUTEmore
Former U.S. President George W. Bush (L) leads the pack on the the first day of the Warrior 100 (W100), a 100 more
U.S. President Barack Obama and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron play table tennis at Globe Academy, in more
French Socialist Party first secretary Francois Hollande chases the ball during a charity soccer match aimed amore
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (2nd R) jogs with British forces at Camp Bastion in Helmand Province, Amore
U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama plays mini-tennis during a "Let's Move!" faith and communities physical activitmore
U.S. President Barack Obama practices passing a football with Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard in the more
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin listens to instructions from Renault Formula One team members before temore
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy jogs in Paris, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao practises tai chi with local residents at a park in Macau November 14, 2010. REUTERmore
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper poses with a cricket bat as his wife Laureen and Minister of State for more
Bolivian President Evo Morales practices for a friendly soccer match against a selection of former Austrian namore
China's Vice-President Xi Jinping kicks a football during a visit to Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland February 19more
Russian President Dmitry Medvedev prepares to dive with an underwater camera in the river Volga in Russia's Asmore
London Mayor Boris Johnson takes part in a charity game of tennis at the Queen's Club in west London June 16, more
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro prepares to bat during a friendly softball game between teams comprising more
下一个
The fighting priest
Father Pierre Pepper has spent the last two months training for an amateur boxing match to raise proceeds for charity.
Don't look down
Dubbed by many media outlets as the world's scariest pathway, the Caminito del Rey (The King's Little Pathway) was built at about 330 ft above the gorge of Los...
Wings of a butterfly
Butterflies at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.
Cross-border shoppers
Haitians regularly cross to the Dominican Republic every Monday and Thursday to buy goods.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.