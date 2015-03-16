The fighting priest
Father Pierre Pepper puts on his vestments in the Sacristy of St Rynagh's Roman Catholic Church in the villagemore
Fr Pierre Pepper drinks a cup of tea with his rescue dog Cosmo in the Parochial House next to St Rynagh's Romamore
Fr Pierre Pepper prays in St Rynagh's church with his rescue dog Cosmo at dawn in the village of Banagher Counmore
Fr Pierre Pepper smokes a cigarette before going to his boxing lessons in the village of Banagher County Offalmore
Fr Pierre Pepper shares a joke during a religious quiz in St Rynagh's Primary School in Banagher County Offalymore
Fr Pierre Pepper takes part in a private mass for Nuns in La Sainte Union Des Sacres Coeurs Convent in the vilmore
Fr Pierre Pepper lifts his dance partner during rehearsals for a charity event near the village of Banagher Comore
Fr Pierre Pepper turns over a tractor tyre during training at the Aspire gymnasium in the town of Clara Countymore
Fr Pierre Pepper reacts during training at the Aspire gymnasium in the town of Clara County Offaly February 12more
Fr Pierre Pepper (C) warms up before his amateur boxing match in the town of Banagher in County Offaly March 1more
Fr Pierre Pepper (2nd R) receives instructions before defeating Jared Madden during his amateur boxing match imore
Fr Pierre Pepper (C) reacts after knocking down Jared Madden during his amateur boxing match in the town of Bamore
Fr Pierre Pepper (C) exchanges punches with Jared Madden during his amateur boxing match in the town of Banaghmore
Fr Pierre Pepper (2nd R) reacts after defeating Jared Madden (2nd L) during his amateur boxing match in the tomore
Fr Pierre Pepper is carried aloft after defeating Jared Madden during his amateur boxing match in the town of more
