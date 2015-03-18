California's starving sea lions

A sea lion pup swims in its enclosure after being rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. The pups are usually born in June and July, and nurse until January, remaining on shore while their mothers go to sea for food, according to David Bard of the Marine Mammal Care Center in San Pedro, which has taken in more than 330 of the starving pups since January. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

