California's starving sea lions
A dead sea lion pup lies on a dock at the Coast Guard Pier in Monterey, California, March 17, 2015. Animal resmore
A pup lies with older sea lions at the Coast Guard Pier in Monterey. The precise cause is not clear, but scienmore
Animal Care Specialist Nicole Simon carries a malnourished sea lion as her team help tube feed 60 recently resmore
This year, a record 1,450 starving pups have been rescued in Southern California. Mary Beth Steen, director ofmore
After being tube fed a mixture of food and water, a malnourished sea lion pup rests in the arms of an animal cmore
In one of two pools built specifically to deal with rescued sea lions at SeaWorld, an animal care specialist lmore
A sea lion pup swims in its enclosure after being rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach.more
A rescued sea lion pup is tube fed a mixture of food and water by an animal care specialist at Sea World in Samore
Sea lion pups are pictured in their enclosure after being rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Lagunmore
Two elephant seal pups named Chowder (L) and Lobster rest in their enclosure after being rescued at the Pacifimore
A rescued malnourished sea lion rests in the sun at Sea World in San Diego. SeaWorld has taken in nearly 500 omore
In one of two pools built specifically to deal with rescued sea lions a SeaWorld, an animal care specialist femore
A rescued malnourished sea lion is manually fed a fish at Sea World in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sea lion pups rest in their enclosure after being rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach.more
Animal Care Specialists help feed malnourished sea lions at Sea World in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sea lion pups are pictured in their enclosure after they were rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Lmore
