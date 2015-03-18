Wheelchair-bound teacher in Gaza
Ahmed al-Sawaferi pushes himself at an elementary school in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Ahmed al-Sawaferi makes tea before leaving his house in Gaza City, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Ahmed al-Sawaferi, exercises with students during the morning queue at an elementary school in Gaza City Marchmore
Ahmed al-Sawaferi is helped by his nephew as he leaves his house in Gaza City March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Smore
Ahmed al-Sawaferi writes on the board as he gives a class in Gaza City, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Ahmed al-Sawaferi is helped down the stairs of his house in Gaza City, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Ahmed al-Sawaferi speaks with a student during the morning queue, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Ahmed al-Sawaferi gives a class at an elementary school in Gaza City, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
