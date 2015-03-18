Iraq's ancient wonders
People visit the Spiral Minaret of the Great Mosque as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Samarra, 100 km (62 milesmore
Iraqi soldiers provide security near the ancient Arch of Ctesiphon during a search operation by Iraqi forces imore
Arab foreigners visit the historic city of Hatra, north of Baghdad December 6, 2002. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
The tomb of the Biblical Prophet Abraham is seen in the ancient city of Ur, southern Nassiriya province, southmore
A man carries an umbrella as he walks in the ancient city of Ur, southern Nassiriya province, southeast of Bagmore
Arab foreigners take a picture in front of a temple in the historic city of Hatra, north of Baghdad December 6more
General view of the ancient city of Babylon near Hilla, south of Baghdad February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Mamore
Western tourists visit the Ziggurat of Ur ruins near Nassiriya, 300 km (185 miles) southeast of Baghdad Septemmore
Designs are pictured on a wall at the archaeological site of Babylon near Hilla, south of Baghdad February 28,more
Residents visit the ancient city of Babylon near Hilla, 100 km (62 miles) south of Baghdad February 17, 2012. more
A man walks down the stairs of the Ziggurat of Ur ruins near Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, March 18, 2015. more
General view of the ancient city of Babylon near Hilla, south of Baghdad February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Mamore
A view of ancient city of Babylon near Hilla, 100 km (62 miles) south of Baghdad April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Saad more
A view of the Ashiq palace in Samarra, 100 km (62 miles) north of Baghdad, September 25, 2008. REUTERS/Ceerwamore
A Foreigner Arab boy plays inside the historic city of Hatra, 350 km north of Baghdad December 17, 2002. REUTmore
Iraqi girl leans on a sign in front of the ruins in the historic city of Hatra, 350 km north of Baghdad Decembmore
Children from Hasankeyf town stand by the Tigris flows through the ruins of once-powerful town of ancient Hasamore
Local residents visit the Spiral Minaret of the Great Mosque in Samarra, 100 km (62 miles) north of Baghdad Demore
An Iraqi woman walks past the entrance of the main temple at Iraq's most famous archaeological site Babylon Demore
