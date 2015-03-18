版本:
中国
2015年 3月 19日 星期四

Iraq's ancient wonders

People visit the Spiral Minaret of the Great Mosque as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Samarra, 100 km (62 miles) north of Baghdad, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bakr al-Azzawi

Reuters / 2012年 8月 21日 星期二
People visit the Spiral Minaret of the Great Mosque as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Samarra, 100 km (62 miles) north of Baghdad, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bakr al-Azzawi
Iraqi soldiers provide security near the ancient Arch of Ctesiphon during a search operation by Iraqi forces in Salman Pak, about 30 km (20 miles) southeast of Baghdad April 19, 2010. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Reuters / 2010年 4月 19日 星期一
Iraqi soldiers provide security near the ancient Arch of Ctesiphon during a search operation by Iraqi forces in Salman Pak, about 30 km (20 miles) southeast of Baghdad April 19, 2010. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
Arab foreigners visit the historic city of Hatra, north of Baghdad December 6, 2002. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2006年 2月 7日 星期二
Arab foreigners visit the historic city of Hatra, north of Baghdad December 6, 2002. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
The tomb of the Biblical Prophet Abraham is seen in the ancient city of Ur, southern Nassiriya province, southeast of Baghdad, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2015年 3月 19日 星期四
The tomb of the Biblical Prophet Abraham is seen in the ancient city of Ur, southern Nassiriya province, southeast of Baghdad, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A man carries an umbrella as he walks in the ancient city of Ur, southern Nassiriya province, southeast of Baghdad, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2015年 3月 19日 星期四
A man carries an umbrella as he walks in the ancient city of Ur, southern Nassiriya province, southeast of Baghdad, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Arab foreigners take a picture in front of a temple in the historic city of Hatra, north of Baghdad December 6, 2002. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2006年 2月 7日 星期二
Arab foreigners take a picture in front of a temple in the historic city of Hatra, north of Baghdad December 6, 2002. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
General view of the ancient city of Babylon near Hilla, south of Baghdad February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2015年 3月 1日 星期日
General view of the ancient city of Babylon near Hilla, south of Baghdad February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Western tourists visit the Ziggurat of Ur ruins near Nassiriya, 300 km (185 miles) southeast of Baghdad September 19, 2010. REUTERS/Atef Hassan

Reuters / 2010年 9月 20日 星期一
Western tourists visit the Ziggurat of Ur ruins near Nassiriya, 300 km (185 miles) southeast of Baghdad September 19, 2010. REUTERS/Atef Hassan
Designs are pictured on a wall at the archaeological site of Babylon near Hilla, south of Baghdad February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2015年 3月 1日 星期日
Designs are pictured on a wall at the archaeological site of Babylon near Hilla, south of Baghdad February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Residents visit the ancient city of Babylon near Hilla, 100 km (62 miles) south of Baghdad February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Reuters / 2012年 2月 18日 星期六
Residents visit the ancient city of Babylon near Hilla, 100 km (62 miles) south of Baghdad February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
A man walks down the stairs of the Ziggurat of Ur ruins near Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2015年 3月 19日 星期四
A man walks down the stairs of the Ziggurat of Ur ruins near Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
General view of the ancient city of Babylon near Hilla, south of Baghdad February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2015年 3月 1日 星期日
General view of the ancient city of Babylon near Hilla, south of Baghdad February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A view of ancient city of Babylon near Hilla, 100 km (62 miles) south of Baghdad April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Reuters / 2012年 5月 23日 星期三
A view of ancient city of Babylon near Hilla, 100 km (62 miles) south of Baghdad April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
A view of the Ashiq palace in Samarra, 100 km (62 miles) north of Baghdad, September 25, 2008. REUTERS/Ceerwan Aziz

Reuters / 2008年 9月 29日 星期一
A view of the Ashiq palace in Samarra, 100 km (62 miles) north of Baghdad, September 25, 2008. REUTERS/Ceerwan Aziz
A Foreigner Arab boy plays inside the historic city of Hatra, 350 km north of Baghdad December 17, 2002. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2006年 2月 7日 星期二
A Foreigner Arab boy plays inside the historic city of Hatra, 350 km north of Baghdad December 17, 2002. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Iraqi girl leans on a sign in front of the ruins in the historic city of Hatra, 350 km north of Baghdad December 6, 2002. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2009年 5月 23日 星期六
Iraqi girl leans on a sign in front of the ruins in the historic city of Hatra, 350 km north of Baghdad December 6, 2002. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Children from Hasankeyf town stand by the Tigris flows through the ruins of once-powerful town of ancient Hasankeyf May 19, 1999. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas

Reuters / 2006年 2月 5日 星期日
Children from Hasankeyf town stand by the Tigris flows through the ruins of once-powerful town of ancient Hasankeyf May 19, 1999. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas
Local residents visit the Spiral Minaret of the Great Mosque in Samarra, 100 km (62 miles) north of Baghdad December 18, 2009. REUTERS/Sabah Al-Bazee

Reuters / 2009年 12月 18日 星期五
Local residents visit the Spiral Minaret of the Great Mosque in Samarra, 100 km (62 miles) north of Baghdad December 18, 2009. REUTERS/Sabah Al-Bazee
An Iraqi woman walks past the entrance of the main temple at Iraq's most famous archaeological site Babylon December 27, 1998. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / 2009年 5月 16日 星期六
An Iraqi woman walks past the entrance of the main temple at Iraq's most famous archaeological site Babylon December 27, 1998. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
