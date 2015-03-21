版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 21日 星期六 11:30 BJT

Rare solar eclipse

A total solar eclipse is seen in Longyearbyen on Svalbard, Norway, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Olav Nesvold/NTB scanpix

A total solar eclipse is seen in Longyearbyen on Svalbard, Norway, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Olav Nesvold/NTmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 20日 星期五
A total solar eclipse is seen in Longyearbyen on Svalbard, Norway, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Olav Nesvold/NTB scanpix
Close
1 / 30
A view from a plane during the so-called "Eclipse Flight" from the Russian city of Murmansk to observe the solar eclipse above the neutral waters of the Norwegian Sea, March 20, 2015. A partial eclipse was visible on Friday, the first day of northern spring, across parts of Africa, Europe and Asia. The total eclipse of the sun was only visable in the Faroe Islands and the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard in the Arctic Ocean. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A view from a plane during the so-called "Eclipse Flight" from the Russian city of Murmansk to observe the solmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 20日 星期五
A view from a plane during the so-called "Eclipse Flight" from the Russian city of Murmansk to observe the solar eclipse above the neutral waters of the Norwegian Sea, March 20, 2015. A partial eclipse was visible on Friday, the first day of northern spring, across parts of Africa, Europe and Asia. The total eclipse of the sun was only visable in the Faroe Islands and the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard in the Arctic Ocean. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
2 / 30
A girl uses a welding mask to view a partial solar eclipse from Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, central England March 20, 2015. A solar eclipse swept across the Atlantic Ocean on Friday with the moon blocking out the sun for a few thousand sky gazers on remote islands with millions more in Europe, Africa and Asia getting a partial celestial show. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A girl uses a welding mask to view a partial solar eclipse from Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, central Englmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 20日 星期五
A girl uses a welding mask to view a partial solar eclipse from Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, central England March 20, 2015. A solar eclipse swept across the Atlantic Ocean on Friday with the moon blocking out the sun for a few thousand sky gazers on remote islands with millions more in Europe, Africa and Asia getting a partial celestial show. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
3 / 30
A partial solar eclipse in seen above a mosque in Oxford, central England March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A partial solar eclipse in seen above a mosque in Oxford, central England March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2015年 3月 20日 星期五
A partial solar eclipse in seen above a mosque in Oxford, central England March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
4 / 30
A man looks up to view a partial solar eclipse around the Giza Pyramids, on the outskirts of Cairo, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A man looks up to view a partial solar eclipse around the Giza Pyramids, on the outskirts of Cairo, March 20, more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 20日 星期五
A man looks up to view a partial solar eclipse around the Giza Pyramids, on the outskirts of Cairo, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
5 / 30
A combination of photographs shows a partial solar eclipse at Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, central England, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A combination of photographs shows a partial solar eclipse at Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, central Englanmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 20日 星期五
A combination of photographs shows a partial solar eclipse at Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, central England, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
6 / 30
School children wearing protective glasses pose for photographers outside The Royal Observatory during a partial solar eclipse in Greenwich, south east London March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

School children wearing protective glasses pose for photographers outside The Royal Observatory during a partimore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 20日 星期五
School children wearing protective glasses pose for photographers outside The Royal Observatory during a partial solar eclipse in Greenwich, south east London March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
7 / 30
A woman wears protective glasses as she watches a partial solar eclipse from the grounds of Belfast Zoo, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A woman wears protective glasses as she watches a partial solar eclipse from the grounds of Belfast Zoo, in Bemore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 20日 星期五
A woman wears protective glasses as she watches a partial solar eclipse from the grounds of Belfast Zoo, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
8 / 30
Onlookers watch an eclipse in Longyearbyen and the Svalbard archipelago, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix

Onlookers watch an eclipse in Longyearbyen and the Svalbard archipelago, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Hakon Mosvoldmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
Onlookers watch an eclipse in Longyearbyen and the Svalbard archipelago, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix
Close
9 / 30
A total solar eclipse occurs over Svalbard, Norway, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Haakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB scanpix

A total solar eclipse occurs over Svalbard, Norway, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Haakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB scanpix

Reuters / 2015年 3月 20日 星期五
A total solar eclipse occurs over Svalbard, Norway, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Haakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB scanpix
Close
10 / 30
A student observes the shadow of a partial eclipse cast on to white paper, at the Astronomical Observatory in Bialystok, Poland March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta

A student observes the shadow of a partial eclipse cast on to white paper, at the Astronomical Observatory in more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 20日 星期五
A student observes the shadow of a partial eclipse cast on to white paper, at the Astronomical Observatory in Bialystok, Poland March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta
Close
11 / 30
A bird sits on a branch in front of a partial solar eclipse near Bridgwater, in south western England, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A bird sits on a branch in front of a partial solar eclipse near Bridgwater, in south western England, March 2more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 20日 星期五
A bird sits on a branch in front of a partial solar eclipse near Bridgwater, in south western England, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
12 / 30
Ellis Knapton aged 6 views a partial solar eclipse at Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, central England, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Ellis Knapton aged 6 views a partial solar eclipse at Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, central England, Marchmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 20日 星期五
Ellis Knapton aged 6 views a partial solar eclipse at Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, central England, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
13 / 30
People view a partial solar eclipse at Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, central England, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

People view a partial solar eclipse at Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, central England, March 20, 2015. REUTmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 20日 星期五
People view a partial solar eclipse at Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, central England, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
14 / 30
A partial solar eclipse is seen through clouds in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A partial solar eclipse is seen through clouds in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 20日 星期五
A partial solar eclipse is seen through clouds in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
15 / 30
People are seen onboard a plane during the so-called "Eclipse Flight" from the Russian city of Murmansk to observe the solar eclipse above the neutral waters of the Norwegian Sea, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

People are seen onboard a plane during the so-called "Eclipse Flight" from the Russian city of Murmansk to obsmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 20日 星期五
People are seen onboard a plane during the so-called "Eclipse Flight" from the Russian city of Murmansk to observe the solar eclipse above the neutral waters of the Norwegian Sea, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
16 / 30
Pupils of the Deutschherren school and their teachers use protective glasses to watch a partial solar eclipse in Frankfurt, Germany, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Pupils of the Deutschherren school and their teachers use protective glasses to watch a partial solar eclipse more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 20日 星期五
Pupils of the Deutschherren school and their teachers use protective glasses to watch a partial solar eclipse in Frankfurt, Germany, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
17 / 30
A partial solar eclipse is seen in the sky over Sidon, South Lebanon March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A partial solar eclipse is seen in the sky over Sidon, South Lebanon March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / 2015年 3月 20日 星期五
A partial solar eclipse is seen in the sky over Sidon, South Lebanon March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Close
18 / 30
A man wears protective glasses as he watches a partial solar eclipse from the grounds of Belfast Zoo, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A man wears protective glasses as he watches a partial solar eclipse from the grounds of Belfast Zoo, in Belfamore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 20日 星期五
A man wears protective glasses as he watches a partial solar eclipse from the grounds of Belfast Zoo, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
19 / 30
People use protective glasses to observe a partial solar eclipse in Vienna, Austria, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

People use protective glasses to observe a partial solar eclipse in Vienna, Austria, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 20日 星期五
People use protective glasses to observe a partial solar eclipse in Vienna, Austria, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
20 / 30
A cross on the dome of the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour is seen during a partial solar eclipse in Moscow, Russia, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A cross on the dome of the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour is seen during a partial solar eclipse in Moscow, Rmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 20日 星期五
A cross on the dome of the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour is seen during a partial solar eclipse in Moscow, Russia, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
21 / 30
A pupil wears protective glasses as she views a partial solar eclipse from St. Vincent's Catholic Primary School in Altrincham, northern England March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A pupil wears protective glasses as she views a partial solar eclipse from St. Vincent's Catholic Primary Schomore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 20日 星期五
A pupil wears protective glasses as she views a partial solar eclipse from St. Vincent's Catholic Primary School in Altrincham, northern England March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
22 / 30
A partial solar eclipse is seen through a dark glass plate in Budapest, Hungary, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A partial solar eclipse is seen through a dark glass plate in Budapest, Hungary, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 20日 星期五
A partial solar eclipse is seen through a dark glass plate in Budapest, Hungary, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
23 / 30
People wearing special sunglasses wait for a total solar eclipse on Svalbard, Norway March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Haakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB scanpix

People wearing special sunglasses wait for a total solar eclipse on Svalbard, Norway March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Hmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 20日 星期五
People wearing special sunglasses wait for a total solar eclipse on Svalbard, Norway March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Haakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB scanpix
Close
24 / 30
A partial solar eclipse is seen from the grounds of Belfast Zoo, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A partial solar eclipse is seen from the grounds of Belfast Zoo, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 20, 2015.more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 20日 星期五
A partial solar eclipse is seen from the grounds of Belfast Zoo, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
25 / 30
A woman uses a solar viewing filter to observe a partial solar eclipse in Vienna, Austria, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A woman uses a solar viewing filter to observe a partial solar eclipse in Vienna, Austria, March 20, 2015. REmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 20日 星期五
A woman uses a solar viewing filter to observe a partial solar eclipse in Vienna, Austria, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
26 / 30
A total solar eclipse occurs over Svalbard , Norway, March 20, 2015. The total eclipse of the sun was only visible in the Faroe Islands and the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard in the Arctic Ocean. REUTERS/Haakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB scanpix

A total solar eclipse occurs over Svalbard , Norway, March 20, 2015. The total eclipse of the sun was only vismore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 20日 星期五
A total solar eclipse occurs over Svalbard , Norway, March 20, 2015. The total eclipse of the sun was only visible in the Faroe Islands and the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard in the Arctic Ocean. REUTERS/Haakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB scanpix
Close
27 / 30
Bridal pair Sarah Wolf and Michael Wilde (R) and their guests look through a rescue foil as they watch a partial solar eclipse in Munich, Germany, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Bridal pair Sarah Wolf and Michael Wilde (R) and their guests look through a rescue foil as they watch a partimore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 20日 星期五
Bridal pair Sarah Wolf and Michael Wilde (R) and their guests look through a rescue foil as they watch a partial solar eclipse in Munich, Germany, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
28 / 30
A man photographs a partial solar eclipse on his mobile phone from the grounds of Belfast Zoo, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A man photographs a partial solar eclipse on his mobile phone from the grounds of Belfast Zoo, in Belfast, Normore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 20日 星期五
A man photographs a partial solar eclipse on his mobile phone from the grounds of Belfast Zoo, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
29 / 30
A person holds up a strip of exposed photographic film to observe a partial solar eclipse in Szczecin, Poland, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta

A person holds up a strip of exposed photographic film to observe a partial solar eclipse in Szczecin, Poland,more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 20日 星期五
A person holds up a strip of exposed photographic film to observe a partial solar eclipse in Szczecin, Poland, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta
Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Polish militia volunteers surge

Polish militia volunteers surge

下一个

Polish militia volunteers surge

Polish militia volunteers surge

Inspired by the war in Ukraine, a growing number of Poles are joining volunteer paramilitary groups prepared to defend their homeland.

2015年 3月 21日
Suicide bombers attack mosques

Suicide bombers attack mosques

Suicide bombers in the Yemeni capital Sanaa blew themselves up during noon prayers at two mosques used mainly by Shi'ite Muslims.

2015年 3月 21日
Syria's women commandos

Syria's women commandos

The Female Commando Battalion, which is part of the Syrian Army, consists of several hundred female fighters who have had military training and carry out combat...

2015年 3月 20日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2015年 3月 20日

精选图集

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

Celebrating graduation and Ramadan

Celebrating graduation and Ramadan

Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.

The road to Raqqa

The road to Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.

The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐