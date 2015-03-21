Above the blue
A view from the International Space Station shows the Western Sahara Desert where it meets the Atlantic Ocean,more
People swim in a pool in Sao Paulo, Brazil November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
An aerial view of the Iguazu Falls is seen in the Argentinian northwest province of Misiones, Argentina, June more
A German tourist bathes in the Aegean sea in Arcadia prefecture on the east coast of Paloponnese, south of Athmore
A river runs through a valley near Moose Pond, Northwest Territories, Canada, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adrianmore
The Tsirku River winds through forest as seen in an aerial view near Haines, in southwestern Alaska, October 7more
People walk at the beach in Nazare, Portugal October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A surfer swims at Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People sunbathe at a public beach in this aerial view of the Dead Sea, Israel, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Rmore
A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David more
A garden with a swimming pool is inundated by the waters of the Elbe river during floods near Magdeburg in themore
A boat sails on a lagoon in Acapulco, Mexico, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
The shadow of Air Force One is seen as it approaches Atlantic City International Airport in New Jersey, Octobemore
A flock of geese swim in a branch of Yangtze river in Dongtu county, Anhui province, China, October 9, 2012. Rmore
A Kashmiri villager rows his boat through the waters of Wular Lake, which is covered with water chestnuts, at more
People swim at the start of the annual Lake Zurich crossing swimming event in Zurich, Switzerland, August 22, more
A view of Iguacu waterfalls in the southern Brazilian city of Foz do Iguacu, Brazil, March 22, 2008. REUTERS/Pmore
Members of an international religious movement called the White Brotherhood perform a ritual dance near Babrekmore
Icebergs are seen floating in Harlequin Lake near Yakutat, in southeastern Alaska, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bomore
An aerial view shows the Millennium Bridge in London, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An aerial view shows stranded cattle in a flooded region of Ballivian province, Bolivia, February 8, 2014. Rmore
An aerial view shows breaking waves along the ocean beach front in Biarritz on the southern Atlantic Coast of more
下一个
From China, without love
While some Hong Kong residents accuse mainland tourists of pushing up prices and clogging already crowded streets, resentment also rides high on the other side...
DIY weapons of Syria
Syrian rebels build their own bombs, missiles and mortar shells.
Pro-Russian troops drill in Donetsk
Pro-Russian rebels conduct what they describe as an anti-terrorist drill in Donetsk.
Wheelchair-bound teacher in Gaza
A Palestinian teacher who lost both legs and his left arm in an Israeli air strike in 2008, teaches class in Gaza.
精选图集
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.
Celebrating graduation and Ramadan
Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.
The road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial
Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.