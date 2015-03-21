版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 21日 星期六 09:52 BJT

Above the blue

A view from the International Space Station shows the Western Sahara Desert where it meets the Atlantic Ocean, May 23, 2014. Photo by Steve Swanson. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / 2014年 5月 24日 星期六
People swim in a pool in Sao Paulo, Brazil November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2013年 11月 29日 星期五
An aerial view of the Iguazu Falls is seen in the Argentinian northwest province of Misiones, Argentina, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Raul Puentes

Reuters / 2014年 6月 11日 星期三
A German tourist bathes in the Aegean sea in Arcadia prefecture on the east coast of Paloponnese, south of Athens, Greece, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2013年 7月 4日 星期四
A river runs through a valley near Moose Pond, Northwest Territories, Canada, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adrian Wyld/POOL

Reuters / 2012年 8月 23日 星期四
The Tsirku River winds through forest as seen in an aerial view near Haines, in southwestern Alaska, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / 2014年 10月 22日 星期三
People walk at the beach in Nazare, Portugal October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2013年 10月 30日 星期三
A surfer swims at Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2013年 2月 23日 星期六
People sunbathe at a public beach in this aerial view of the Dead Sea, Israel, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2011年 12月 5日 星期一
A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2013年 12月 3日 星期二
A garden with a swimming pool is inundated by the waters of the Elbe river during floods near Magdeburg in the federal state of Saxony Anhalt, Germany June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2013年 6月 10日 星期一
A boat sails on a lagoon in Acapulco, Mexico, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Reuters / 2013年 9月 22日 星期日
The shadow of Air Force One is seen as it approaches Atlantic City International Airport in New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / 2012年 11月 1日 星期四
A flock of geese swim in a branch of Yangtze river in Dongtu county, Anhui province, China, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2012年 10月 11日 星期四
A Kashmiri villager rows his boat through the waters of Wular Lake, which is covered with water chestnuts, at Bandipora, north of Srinagar, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2012年 8月 13日 星期一
People swim at the start of the annual Lake Zurich crossing swimming event in Zurich, Switzerland, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Reuters / 2012年 8月 22日 星期三
A view of Iguacu waterfalls in the southern Brazilian city of Foz do Iguacu, Brazil, March 22, 2008. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2008年 3月 23日 星期日
Members of an international religious movement called the White Brotherhood perform a ritual dance near Babreka lake, in Rila Mountain, Bulgaria, August 19, 2008. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / 2008年 8月 20日 星期三
Icebergs are seen floating in Harlequin Lake near Yakutat, in southeastern Alaska, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / 2014年 10月 22日 星期三
An aerial view shows the Millennium Bridge in London, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2012年 3月 29日 星期四
An aerial view shows stranded cattle in a flooded region of Ballivian province, Bolivia, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / 2014年 2月 9日 星期日
An aerial view shows breaking waves along the ocean beach front in Biarritz on the southern Atlantic Coast of France, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / 2014年 2月 6日 星期四
