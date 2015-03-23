Tide of the century
An aerial view shows the Mont Saint-Michel off France's Normandy coast March 20, 2015. The Mont Saint-Michel 1more
People stand along the waterfront as a wave crashes onto a seawall durng the rising tide in Saint Malo, March more
A group of people walk on the mud flats at low tide around the Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey off Francemore
Sebastien Daligault, a guide at the Bay Saint-Michel, stands knee-deep in quicksand as tourists watch nearby dmore
A guide (L) leads a group of people along the mud flats at low tide around the Mont Saint-Michel 11th century more
A woman walks on the sand at low tide around the Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey off France's Normandy comore
People look at the sea on the waterfront in Saint Malo, France, March 21, 2015. . REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
People cast shadows on the sand as they walk at low tide around the Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey off Fmore
An aerial view shows the Mont Saint-Michel off France's Normandy coast, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignmore
Sheep graze in the meadow in front of the Mont Saint-Michel off France's Normandy coast, March 19, 2015. REUTmore
A man paddles a kayak as the incoming high tide surrounds the Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey off France'more
Onlookers gather at high tide to enjoy the spectacle of waves crashing on the coast at Penhors in Finistere, wmore
People gather on the waterfront to watch the incoming high tide in Saint Malo, western France, March 21, 2015.more
A crowd of people is seen in silhouette on the waterfront as people watch the incoming high tide in Saint Malomore
A man stands on an embankment as the incoming high tide surrounds the Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey offmore
下一个
Shelling in Syria
The aftermath of shelling in Aleppo.
Above the blue
Water from above on World Water Day.
From China, without love
While some Hong Kong residents accuse mainland tourists of pushing up prices and clogging already crowded streets, resentment also rides high on the other side...
DIY weapons of Syria
Syrian rebels build their own bombs, missiles and mortar shells.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.