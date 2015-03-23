Shocking treatment
A "toquero" customer reacts as he shocks himself with the toquero's machine at Garibaldi square in Mexico Citymore
"Toquero" customers (L) react as they receive an electric shock together from the toquero's machine inside Tenmore
A "toquero" customer (R) reacts as he shocks himself with the toquero's machine at Garibaldi square in Mexico more
Jose (R), 70, working as a "toquero", offers to give electric shocks to a customer at Garibaldi square in Meximore
Jose, 70, working as a "toquero", offers to give electric shocks to customers at Garibaldi square in Mexico Cimore
Maximo, 42, working as a "toquero", poses for a photo with his machine that gives electric shocks, inside Tenamore
Jose, 70, working as a "toquero", displays his machine that gives electric shocks to customers at Garibaldi sqmore
Ana, 69, working as a "toquero", poses for a photo as she offers to give electric shocks to customers at Garibmore
下一个
Tide of the century
The so-called 'Tide of the Century' hits parts of the French coast.
Shelling in Syria
The aftermath of shelling in Aleppo.
Above the blue
Water from above on World Water Day.
From China, without love
While some Hong Kong residents accuse mainland tourists of pushing up prices and clogging already crowded streets, resentment also rides high on the other side...
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.