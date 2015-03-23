Persian New Year
A man carries toys for sale during celebrations for Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2015. Afghanismore
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain where a giant flag of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan regionmore
Residents release candle balloons during Newroz Day in Baghdad, Iraq March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Mousa
A woman shows off her nails after being painted with the colors of the flag of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) dmore
A woman stands at Sakhi shrine during celebrations in Kabul March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A Turkish Kurdish man jumps over a bonfire during a rally celebrating Newroz in Istanbul, Turkey March 22, 201more
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain where a giant flag of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan regionmore
Kurdish children wear headbands with the colors of the Kurdish flag during a gathering celebrating Newroz in Amore
Iraqi Kurdish men walk with their lit torches up a mountain in Akra, Iraq March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkarmore
A man takes a "selfie" on an aerial lift as tens of thousands of people take part in a gathering celebrating Nmore
Demonstrators wave flags with the image of imprisoned Kurdish rebel leader Abdullah Ocalan during a rally celemore
A boy plays with toy gun in Kabul March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Kurdish dancers perform in Al Jalaa Sports City in Damascus, Syria March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
People gather near Sakhi shrine in Kabul March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A man waves a scarf in the colors emblematic of the Kurdish movement in Diyarbakir, Turkey March 21, 2015. REUmore
A girl plays with a toy gun in Kabul March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
People arrive a gathering in Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
People gather near a shrine in Kabul March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A Kurdish woman attends a celebration in Diyarbakir, Turkey March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Kurdish girl gestures while others wave Kurdish flags in Istanbul March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A man dances in Kabul March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Kurdish men pose for a picture in front of a Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) flag during a gathering in Suruc, Smore
Afghans try to touch and kiss a religious flag in Kabul March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
下一个
Shocking treatment
Mexico's "toqueros", using machines of their own making, offer electric shocks of up to 120 volts for $1 to $2 dollars per person, which is popularly believed...
Tide of the century
The so-called 'Tide of the Century' hits parts of the French coast.
Shelling in Syria
The aftermath of shelling in Aleppo.
Above the blue
Water from above on World Water Day.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.