版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 24日 星期二 04:10 BJT

Persian New Year

A man carries toys for sale during celebrations for Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2015. Afghanistan uses the Persian calendar which runs from the vernal equinox. The calendar takes as its start date the time when the Prophet Mohammad moved from Mecca to Medina in 621 AD. The current Persian year is 1394. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A man carries toys for sale during celebrations for Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2015. Afghanismore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
A man carries toys for sale during celebrations for Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2015. Afghanistan uses the Persian calendar which runs from the vernal equinox. The calendar takes as its start date the time when the Prophet Mohammad moved from Mecca to Medina in 621 AD. The current Persian year is 1394. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
1 / 23
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain where a giant flag of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region is laid, as they celebrate Newroz Day in the town of Akra, Iraq March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain where a giant flag of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan regionmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain where a giant flag of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region is laid, as they celebrate Newroz Day in the town of Akra, Iraq March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
2 / 23
Residents release candle balloons during Newroz Day in Baghdad, Iraq March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Mousa

Residents release candle balloons during Newroz Day in Baghdad, Iraq March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Mousa

Reuters / 2015年 3月 22日 星期日
Residents release candle balloons during Newroz Day in Baghdad, Iraq March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Mousa
Close
3 / 23
A woman shows off her nails after being painted with the colors of the flag of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) during a gathering in Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A woman shows off her nails after being painted with the colors of the flag of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) dmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 18日 星期三
A woman shows off her nails after being painted with the colors of the flag of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) during a gathering in Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
4 / 23
A woman stands at Sakhi shrine during celebrations in Kabul March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A woman stands at Sakhi shrine during celebrations in Kabul March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
A woman stands at Sakhi shrine during celebrations in Kabul March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
5 / 23
A Turkish Kurdish man jumps over a bonfire during a rally celebrating Newroz in Istanbul, Turkey March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A Turkish Kurdish man jumps over a bonfire during a rally celebrating Newroz in Istanbul, Turkey March 22, 201more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 22日 星期日
A Turkish Kurdish man jumps over a bonfire during a rally celebrating Newroz in Istanbul, Turkey March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
6 / 23
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain where a giant flag of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region is laid in Akra, Iraq March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain where a giant flag of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan regionmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain where a giant flag of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region is laid in Akra, Iraq March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
7 / 23
Kurdish children wear headbands with the colors of the Kurdish flag during a gathering celebrating Newroz in Al Jalaa Sports City in Damascus, Syria March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Kurdish children wear headbands with the colors of the Kurdish flag during a gathering celebrating Newroz in Amore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 22日 星期日
Kurdish children wear headbands with the colors of the Kurdish flag during a gathering celebrating Newroz in Al Jalaa Sports City in Damascus, Syria March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
8 / 23
Iraqi Kurdish men walk with their lit torches up a mountain in Akra, Iraq March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Iraqi Kurdish men walk with their lit torches up a mountain in Akra, Iraq March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkarmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
Iraqi Kurdish men walk with their lit torches up a mountain in Akra, Iraq March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
9 / 23
A man takes a "selfie" on an aerial lift as tens of thousands of people take part in a gathering celebrating Newroz in Diyarbakir, Turkey March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A man takes a "selfie" on an aerial lift as tens of thousands of people take part in a gathering celebrating Nmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
A man takes a "selfie" on an aerial lift as tens of thousands of people take part in a gathering celebrating Newroz in Diyarbakir, Turkey March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
10 / 23
Demonstrators wave flags with the image of imprisoned Kurdish rebel leader Abdullah Ocalan during a rally celebrating Newroz in Istanbul, Turkey March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Demonstrators wave flags with the image of imprisoned Kurdish rebel leader Abdullah Ocalan during a rally celemore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 22日 星期日
Demonstrators wave flags with the image of imprisoned Kurdish rebel leader Abdullah Ocalan during a rally celebrating Newroz in Istanbul, Turkey March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
11 / 23
A boy plays with toy gun in Kabul March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A boy plays with toy gun in Kabul March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
A boy plays with toy gun in Kabul March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
12 / 23
Kurdish dancers perform in Al Jalaa Sports City in Damascus, Syria March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Kurdish dancers perform in Al Jalaa Sports City in Damascus, Syria March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / 2015年 3月 22日 星期日
Kurdish dancers perform in Al Jalaa Sports City in Damascus, Syria March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
13 / 23
People gather near Sakhi shrine in Kabul March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

People gather near Sakhi shrine in Kabul March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
People gather near Sakhi shrine in Kabul March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
14 / 23
A man waves a scarf in the colors emblematic of the Kurdish movement in Diyarbakir, Turkey March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A man waves a scarf in the colors emblematic of the Kurdish movement in Diyarbakir, Turkey March 21, 2015. REUmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
A man waves a scarf in the colors emblematic of the Kurdish movement in Diyarbakir, Turkey March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
15 / 23
A girl plays with a toy gun in Kabul March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A girl plays with a toy gun in Kabul March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
A girl plays with a toy gun in Kabul March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
16 / 23
People arrive a gathering in Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

People arrive a gathering in Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / 2015年 3月 18日 星期三
People arrive a gathering in Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
17 / 23
People gather near a shrine in Kabul March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

People gather near a shrine in Kabul March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
People gather near a shrine in Kabul March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
18 / 23
A Kurdish woman attends a celebration in Diyarbakir, Turkey March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A Kurdish woman attends a celebration in Diyarbakir, Turkey March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
A Kurdish woman attends a celebration in Diyarbakir, Turkey March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
19 / 23
A Kurdish girl gestures while others wave Kurdish flags in Istanbul March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A Kurdish girl gestures while others wave Kurdish flags in Istanbul March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / 2015年 3月 22日 星期日
A Kurdish girl gestures while others wave Kurdish flags in Istanbul March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
20 / 23
A man dances in Kabul March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A man dances in Kabul March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
A man dances in Kabul March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
21 / 23
Kurdish men pose for a picture in front of a Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) flag during a gathering in Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Kurdish men pose for a picture in front of a Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) flag during a gathering in Suruc, Smore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 18日 星期三
Kurdish men pose for a picture in front of a Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) flag during a gathering in Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
22 / 23
Afghans try to touch and kiss a religious flag in Kabul March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghans try to touch and kiss a religious flag in Kabul March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 3月 21日 星期六
Afghans try to touch and kiss a religious flag in Kabul March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
23 / 23
重播
下一图片集
Shocking treatment

Shocking treatment

下一个

Shocking treatment

Shocking treatment

Mexico's "toqueros", using machines of their own making, offer electric shocks of up to 120 volts for $1 to $2 dollars per person, which is popularly believed...

2015年 3月 24日
Tide of the century

Tide of the century

The so-called 'Tide of the Century' hits parts of the French coast.

2015年 3月 23日
Shelling in Syria

Shelling in Syria

The aftermath of shelling in Aleppo.

2015年 3月 21日
Above the blue

Above the blue

Water from above on World Water Day.

2015年 3月 21日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐