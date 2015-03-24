Holy cows
A Hindu boy peeps out from a window grille in an ashram in Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Prademore
Beef traders and workers take part in a protest against a ban on the slaughter of bulls and bullocks in Mumbaimore
Rescued cattle are seen at a "goushala", or cow shelter, run by Bharatiya Gou Rakshan Parishad, an arm of the more
A cow crosses a road past municipal corporation sweepers cleaning a road leading to the banks of the Ganges rimore
Empty meat hooks are seen at shed in an abattoir during a strike against a ban on the slaughter of bulls and bmore
A cow drinks water from a water pipe at Allahabad railway station in Allahabad October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navemore
Commuters walk past a cow outside a computer supermarket in New Delhi September 19, 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylmore
A man sleeps in early morning among his cattle at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Mumbmore
A boy bathes a cow at Marina beach in the southern Indian city of Chennai June 1, 2006. REUTERS/Babu
An Indian farmer walks with his hungry cow through a parched paddy field in Agartala, capital city of India's more
A devotee plays a traditional flute next to an ornamented cow ahead of the religious Hindu festival of "Makar more
Birds fly over a burning garbage dump in search of food on the outskirts of New Delhi June 5, 2005. REUTERS/Kamore
A bull sits on a divider of a busy road in New Delhi July 12, 2005. REUTERS/Stringer
A cow rushes through a crowd of Hindu devotees waiting to see the "Rath", or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, dumore
A farmer ploughs his paddy field at Hetapati village, near the northern Indian city of Allahabad July 29, 2007more
A young Indian boy dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna stands beside a cow on the anniversary of Krishna's birth in more
Traffic moves slowly as stray cows walk on a road in New Delhi May 6, 2005. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A cow cart crosses an iron fence gate near Maluapara village 170 km (105 miles) north of Kolkata April 4, 2007more
A cow grazes in a field at Mewat district in the northern Indian state of Haryana June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Anindmore
A man smokes in front of a cow while waiting for a bus on a foggy morning in the northern Indian city of Chandmore
