版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 25日 星期三 01:25 BJT

Holy cows

A Hindu boy peeps out from a window grille in an ashram in Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A Hindu boy peeps out from a window grille in an ashram in Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Prademore

Reuters / 2014年 5月 6日 星期二
A Hindu boy peeps out from a window grille in an ashram in Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
1 / 20
Beef traders and workers take part in a protest against a ban on the slaughter of bulls and bullocks in Mumbai March 24, 2015. A renewed thrust by Prime Minister Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to protect cows, worshiped by majority Hindus, has closed abbatoirs in Maharashtra, making it hard for farmers to sell their animals, and restrictions are spreading to other states. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Beef traders and workers take part in a protest against a ban on the slaughter of bulls and bullocks in Mumbaimore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 24日 星期二
Beef traders and workers take part in a protest against a ban on the slaughter of bulls and bullocks in Mumbai March 24, 2015. A renewed thrust by Prime Minister Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to protect cows, worshiped by majority Hindus, has closed abbatoirs in Maharashtra, making it hard for farmers to sell their animals, and restrictions are spreading to other states. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
2 / 20
Rescued cattle are seen at a "goushala", or cow shelter, run by Bharatiya Gou Rakshan Parishad, an arm of the Hindu nationalist group Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), at Aangaon village in the western Indian state of Maharashtra February 20, 2015. Hindu nationalists in India have stepped up attacks on the country's beef industry, seizing trucks with cattle bound for abattoirs and blockading meat processing plants in a bid to halt the trade in the world's second-biggest exporter. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Rescued cattle are seen at a "goushala", or cow shelter, run by Bharatiya Gou Rakshan Parishad, an arm of the more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 星期三
Rescued cattle are seen at a "goushala", or cow shelter, run by Bharatiya Gou Rakshan Parishad, an arm of the Hindu nationalist group Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), at Aangaon village in the western Indian state of Maharashtra February 20, 2015. Hindu nationalists in India have stepped up attacks on the country's beef industry, seizing trucks with cattle bound for abattoirs and blockading meat processing plants in a bid to halt the trade in the world's second-biggest exporter. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
3 / 20
A cow crosses a road past municipal corporation sweepers cleaning a road leading to the banks of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A cow crosses a road past municipal corporation sweepers cleaning a road leading to the banks of the Ganges rimore

Reuters / 2013年 1月 10日 星期四
A cow crosses a road past municipal corporation sweepers cleaning a road leading to the banks of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
4 / 20
Empty meat hooks are seen at shed in an abattoir during a strike against a ban on the slaughter of bulls and bullocks in Mumbai March 23, 2015. A renewed thrust by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to protect cows, worshipped by majority Hindus, has closed abbatoirs in Maharashtra, making it hard for farmers to sell their animals, and restrictions are spreading to other states. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Empty meat hooks are seen at shed in an abattoir during a strike against a ban on the slaughter of bulls and bmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 23日 星期一
Empty meat hooks are seen at shed in an abattoir during a strike against a ban on the slaughter of bulls and bullocks in Mumbai March 23, 2015. A renewed thrust by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to protect cows, worshipped by majority Hindus, has closed abbatoirs in Maharashtra, making it hard for farmers to sell their animals, and restrictions are spreading to other states. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
5 / 20
A cow drinks water from a water pipe at Allahabad railway station in Allahabad October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A cow drinks water from a water pipe at Allahabad railway station in Allahabad October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navemore

Reuters / 2013年 2月 25日 星期一
A cow drinks water from a water pipe at Allahabad railway station in Allahabad October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
6 / 20
Commuters walk past a cow outside a computer supermarket in New Delhi September 19, 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Commuters walk past a cow outside a computer supermarket in New Delhi September 19, 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylmore

Reuters / 2008年 9月 19日 星期五
Commuters walk past a cow outside a computer supermarket in New Delhi September 19, 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
7 / 20
A man sleeps in early morning among his cattle at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Mumbai October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man sleeps in early morning among his cattle at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Mumbmore

Reuters / 2012年 10月 23日 星期二
A man sleeps in early morning among his cattle at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Mumbai October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
8 / 20
A boy bathes a cow at Marina beach in the southern Indian city of Chennai June 1, 2006. REUTERS/Babu

A boy bathes a cow at Marina beach in the southern Indian city of Chennai June 1, 2006. REUTERS/Babu

Reuters / 2006年 6月 1日 星期四
A boy bathes a cow at Marina beach in the southern Indian city of Chennai June 1, 2006. REUTERS/Babu
Close
9 / 20
An Indian farmer walks with his hungry cow through a parched paddy field in Agartala, capital city of India's northeastern state of Tripura, March 10, 2005. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

An Indian farmer walks with his hungry cow through a parched paddy field in Agartala, capital city of India's more

Reuters / 2006年 2月 5日 星期日
An Indian farmer walks with his hungry cow through a parched paddy field in Agartala, capital city of India's northeastern state of Tripura, March 10, 2005. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
10 / 20
A devotee plays a traditional flute next to an ornamented cow ahead of the religious Hindu festival of "Makar Sankranti", which marks the start of spring, in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad December 30, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

A devotee plays a traditional flute next to an ornamented cow ahead of the religious Hindu festival of "Makar more

Reuters / 2008年 12月 30日 星期二
A devotee plays a traditional flute next to an ornamented cow ahead of the religious Hindu festival of "Makar Sankranti", which marks the start of spring, in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad December 30, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Close
11 / 20
Birds fly over a burning garbage dump in search of food on the outskirts of New Delhi June 5, 2005. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore

Birds fly over a burning garbage dump in search of food on the outskirts of New Delhi June 5, 2005. REUTERS/Kamore

Reuters / 2006年 2月 6日 星期一
Birds fly over a burning garbage dump in search of food on the outskirts of New Delhi June 5, 2005. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
Close
12 / 20
A bull sits on a divider of a busy road in New Delhi July 12, 2005. REUTERS/Stringer

A bull sits on a divider of a busy road in New Delhi July 12, 2005. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2009年 5月 26日 星期二
A bull sits on a divider of a busy road in New Delhi July 12, 2005. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 20
A cow rushes through a crowd of Hindu devotees waiting to see the "Rath", or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, during the 135th annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad June 21, 2012. The annual religious procession commemorates a journey by Hindu god Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, in specially made chariots. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A cow rushes through a crowd of Hindu devotees waiting to see the "Rath", or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, dumore

Reuters / 2012年 6月 21日 星期四
A cow rushes through a crowd of Hindu devotees waiting to see the "Rath", or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, during the 135th annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad June 21, 2012. The annual religious procession commemorates a journey by Hindu god Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, in specially made chariots. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
14 / 20
A farmer ploughs his paddy field at Hetapati village, near the northern Indian city of Allahabad July 29, 2007. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A farmer ploughs his paddy field at Hetapati village, near the northern Indian city of Allahabad July 29, 2007more

Reuters / 2007年 7月 29日 星期日
A farmer ploughs his paddy field at Hetapati village, near the northern Indian city of Allahabad July 29, 2007. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
15 / 20
A young Indian boy dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna stands beside a cow on the anniversary of Krishna's birth in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh, August 12, 2001. REUTERS/Stringer

A young Indian boy dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna stands beside a cow on the anniversary of Krishna's birth in more

Reuters / 2006年 2月 8日 星期三
A young Indian boy dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna stands beside a cow on the anniversary of Krishna's birth in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh, August 12, 2001. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 20
Traffic moves slowly as stray cows walk on a road in New Delhi May 6, 2005. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Traffic moves slowly as stray cows walk on a road in New Delhi May 6, 2005. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / 2009年 5月 26日 星期二
Traffic moves slowly as stray cows walk on a road in New Delhi May 6, 2005. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
17 / 20
A cow cart crosses an iron fence gate near Maluapara village 170 km (105 miles) north of Kolkata April 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

A cow cart crosses an iron fence gate near Maluapara village 170 km (105 miles) north of Kolkata April 4, 2007more

Reuters / 2007年 4月 30日 星期一
A cow cart crosses an iron fence gate near Maluapara village 170 km (105 miles) north of Kolkata April 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
Close
18 / 20
A cow grazes in a field at Mewat district in the northern Indian state of Haryana June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A cow grazes in a field at Mewat district in the northern Indian state of Haryana June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Anindmore

Reuters / 2014年 7月 1日 星期二
A cow grazes in a field at Mewat district in the northern Indian state of Haryana June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
19 / 20
A man smokes in front of a cow while waiting for a bus on a foggy morning in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A man smokes in front of a cow while waiting for a bus on a foggy morning in the northern Indian city of Chandmore

Reuters / 2012年 1月 9日 星期一
A man smokes in front of a cow while waiting for a bus on a foggy morning in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Cuba's cowboy culture

Cuba's cowboy culture

下一个

Cuba's cowboy culture

Cuba's cowboy culture

On the rodeo circuit in Havana.

2015年 3月 24日
Expanding the Panama Canal

Expanding the Panama Canal

The project to expand one of the most important artificial waterways in the world.

2015年 3月 24日
Persian New Year

Persian New Year

Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, ringing in the year 1394.

2015年 3月 24日
Shocking treatment

Shocking treatment

Mexico's "toqueros", using machines of their own making, offer electric shocks of up to 120 volts for $1 to $2 dollars per person, which is popularly believed...

2015年 3月 24日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐