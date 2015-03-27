Rebel finance minister

Yanis Varoufakis attends a parliamentary session in Athens March 18, 2015. One euro zone official singled out his attacks on Germany and other powerful partners. "Varoufakis has become a serious liability in the relations between the euro zone and Greece," said the official. "Attitudes toward a country are largely personalized, especially in a small and intimate environment as is the Eurogroup." No one is yet calling for his head, but an EU official said European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told Tsipras last week that Varoufakis needed to tone down his rhetoric if there was to be a successful result. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

