Rebel finance minister
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis wears his helmet before leaving the Maximos Mansion on his motorbike amore
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis leaves the Maximos Mansion on his motorbike in Athens March 27, 2015. more
Yanis Varoufakis waits for the start of a euro zone meeting in Brussels February 20, 2015. A prominent figure more
Graffiti referencing Yanis Varoufakis is painted with a heart on a wall of a shopping mall in front of the telmore
Yanis Varoufakis smiles as he poses with Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, before their mmore
Yanis Varoufakis arrives at a handover ceremony in Athens, January 28, 2015. But Varoufakis has also alienatedmore
Yanis Varoufakis arrives at the parliament building with his wife Danae Stratou, a sculptor, in Athens, Februamore
Yanis Varoufakis arrives at a news conference after an extraordinary euro zone Finance Ministers meeting (Euromore
Yanis Varoufakis prepares to leave the Maximos Mansion on his motorbike in Athens March 27, 2015. Many Greeks more
French Finance Minister Michel Sapin talks with Yanis Varoufakis at an extraordinary euro zone Finance Ministemore
Yanis Varoufakis speaks during his meeting with Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, at Downmore
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde poses with Yanis Varoufakis during an exmore
Yanis Varoufakis leaves the presidential palace following for a swearing in ceremony in Athens, January 27, 20more
Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos greets Yanis Varoufakis at a euro zone Finance Ministers meeting (Eurmore
Yanis Varoufakis arrives for a government meeting at the parliament in Athens February 24, 2015. "He asks but more
Dutch Finance Minister and Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem shakes hands with Yanis Varoufakis during anmore
Yanis Varoufakis attends a parliamentary session in Athens March 18, 2015. One euro zone official singled out more
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Yanis Varoufakis talk at the Greek parliament in Athens February 18, 2more
Yanis Varoufakis speaks during a news conference in Athens March 4, 2015. But finance ministers are supposed tmore
下一个
In pursuit of Kurdish peace
Inside a community of Kurds in Turkey's southeast.
Growing up in Gaza
Childhood moments from the northern Gaza Strip.
Holy cows
A renewed thrust by India's ruling party to protect cows, worshiped by majority Hindus, has closed abattoirs in the state of Maharashtra, making it hard for...
Cuba's cowboy culture
On the rodeo circuit in Havana.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.